search
Culture 3 min read

The World's First Solar Road Turned Out To Be A Fiasco

Nearly three years after its inauguration, France’s Wattway, the first solar road in the world, has turned out to be a complete disaster, says a new report.

Profile Image
Zayan Guedim Aug 20, 2019 at 6:00 am GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck

Image courtesy of Shutterstuck

A solar panel-paved roadway, or solar road, that could serve like any conventional road plus the generation of clean solar power is an exciting wild idea.

The French government believed in this idea and went on to invest millions of Euros in a pilot project to prove the viability of the concept.

It’s been about three years since the world’s first solar road has been opened to car traffic, and apparently, it failed to live up to expectations.

Take Me Home, Solar Road!

In December 2016, the French Minister of the Environment Ségolène Royal inaugurated one of France’s most significant ecocentric projects, the solar road called Wattway, in Tourouvre-au-Perche (Orne, Normandy).

To build this 0.6-mile (1 kilometer) stretch of solar-powered roadway and test out the concept, the French government spent 5 million Euros ($5.5 million USD) on 2,800 square meters of photovoltaic panels (30,000 square feet).

The small rural road was a pilot project that would evaluate the feasibility of a much bigger and audacious project. France was planning to build a 1,000-kilometer network of solar roads paved with solar panels that could generate enough daily power for up to 5 million households.

However, recent reports claim that the project has been a total failure from both financial and technical points of view.

Says the newspaper Le Monde:

“Sawed-off at the end of May by a hundred meters too damaged to be repaired, the road is now pale with its ragged joints, its solar panels peeling off the road and the many splinters that cover the resin protecting the photovoltaic cells.”

The first solar road was neither energy-efficient nor economically viable. Engineers and government officials expected the road to generate about 790 kilowatt-hours a day but was far from being the case.

After only one year of operation, the road started to show its limitations as it produced lesser power than expected and the high noise led to speed being lowered to 70 kmh (43 mph).

Is it the End of Wattway?

From December 2016 to March 2019, the Wattway generated 229 MWh of electricity, which is about a third of the projected output of 642 MWh. This performance hurt the project’s bottom line. Instead of recovering 22,000 Euros, only 8,000 were recovered by selling electricity to EDF, a power utility company primarily owned by the state.

Undoubtedly, the developers of the pilot project didn’t take into account the many tractors that would roll on the road in this rural region, and that tree leaves will accumulate on the road, leading to the fouling of the panels.

The photovoltaic panels were subjected to rapid wear, and the whole road has deteriorated beyond repair. The government decided that Wattway should be deconstructed by the end of 2019.

Proving to be inefficient and too expensive, the solar road system was deemed not good enough for long-distance traffic. Not the version best for commercialization, Wattway’s managing director told Le Monde.

It looks like this is the end of France’s solar road.

Solar panels are most efficient when they face the Sun with an uninterrupted flow of sunlight. However, adding the road function could affect its efficiency, as what happened with France’s solar road system.

Other solar road projects around the world suffer from other problems. China’s solar road, less than a week after it opened in December last year, was missing a long piece that was stolen, maybe for the technology as some resources suggest.

But, why not invest in potentially more profitable systems like solar roofs?

Read More: Plastic Roads: How Recycled Plastic Could Change our Roadways Forever

Found this article interesting?

Let Zayan Guedim know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Zayan Guedim

Trilingual poet, investigative journalist, and novelist. Zed loves tackling the big existential questions and all-things quantum.

Handpicked

A stable water creation process on the moon's surface could revolutionize humanity's ability to colonize the planet. ¦ Pexels
Science 3 min read

NASA Discovers Method of Creating Water on Moon's Surface       

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of OGLE / University of Warsaw, Press Office / M. Kazmierczak / S. Brunier / Y. Beletsky
Science 3 min read

Most Detailed Map of Milky Way Shows it's Warped, not Flat     

Zayan GuedimShare
Blickpixel | Pixabay.com
Science 2 min read

Biogenic Solar Cells can Convert Light to Energy Even on Cloudy…...

Rechelle AnnShare
Roll Out Solar Array (ROSA) technology undergoes testing. | Deployable Space Systems, Inc. (DSS)
Science 3 min read

NASA Tests Flexible Solar Array, ROSA, on ISS for Future Solar…...

Zayan GuedimShare
The Georgia Guidestones | Ajmexico | Georgia Guidestones | Flickr | CC BY 2.0
Science 5 min read

Sustaining Humanity's Growth With a 'Full Earth'                         

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Science 3 min read

We Finally Know: "Plasma Tsunamis" Responsible for Sunspot Cycles

Zayan GuedimShare
PippeeContributor | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

Newly Discovered Mars Magnetic Tail Reveals Terraforming Possibil...

Zayan GuedimShare
Australia is paving the way forwards towards shirking coal and other fossil fuels and improving its dependency on renewable energy. | Image by Petrmalinak | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Saltwater Batteries Could Revolutionize Renewable Energy Storage

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Mary Pat Hrybyk-Keith/NASA
Science 3 min read

NASA Researchers Discover a Dust Ring Around Mercury                 

Rechelle AnnShare
Barbol | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Synthetic Circuits Powered by Photosynthesis and Quantum Coherenc...

Zayan GuedimShare
In a final tribute to the Kepler Space Telescope, the first planet it ever discovered has finally been confirmed as an exoplanet. ¦ Image via NASA
Science 3 min read

Kepler's First Exoplanet Candidate Finally Confirmed                 

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Technology 3 min read

Nontoxic Semiconductor to Improve Perovskite Solar Cells         

Zayan GuedimShare
jaroslava V | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

IEA Projects Renewable Energy Growth Led by China                       

John NShare
We've known for years that renewable energy is the right thing for our planet. But now, we know it's also the best thing for our wallets. ¦ Pixabay
Culture 3 min read

Report: Global Shift to 100% Renewables Will be Here by 2050 

Zayan GuedimShare
Thanks to a new breakthrough, we may soon be able to create practical fusion reactors. | Image by Efman | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Feasible Fusion Power May Soon Become a Reality                           

Zayan GuedimShare
Pixabay
Science 2 min read

New Artificial Photosynthesis Method can Turn CO2 Into Liquid Fue...

Rechelle AnnShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.