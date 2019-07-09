search
Science 2 min read

Theta Oscillations Help Brain Remember Where to go

Our brain has a natural GPS called theta oscillations, and scientists are now using virtual reality to explore its potentials.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Jul 09, 2019 at 8:00 am GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstock

Image courtesy of Shutterstock

Wondering how your brain remembers where it’s going? It may have to do with something called theta oscillations.

A recent study suggests that the brain implements some form of GPS for spatial navigation. With further research and development, the method could one day be used to treat patients suffering from neurodegenerative disorders.

The researchers from Freiburg, Bochum, and Beijing discovered rhythmic fluctuations in a brain activity related to human navigation. They’re calling it the theta oscillations

Past studies have shown that theta oscillations – during which the brain activity changes at a frequency of about 4 hertz – plays a vital role in navigation. However, the exact process has remained unclear until now.

For the study, the researchers worked with epilepsy patients who had electrodes in their brain for surgical planning. Thanks to the wires, the researchers could record the participants’ neuronal activities while they performed a navigation task in a VR setting.

Discovering the Theta Oscillations in a Virtual Reality Environment

The task required the participants to associate individual objects with specific locations in the Virtual Reality environment. When they did this, the researchers noted a location-specific activity pattern in the epilepsy patients’ brain.

So, when the participants had to recall which object they associated with which location again, their brain re-activated the location-specific activity pattern as they navigated the VR environment.

Furthermore, this reactivation occurred for different object-location pair at different times in the theta cycle.

According to the co-author of the study and researcher at Universitätsklinikum Freiburg, Dr. Lukas Kunz:

“Accordingly, theta oscillations may coordinate the reactivation of different memories and, moreover, may help distinguish between competing memories.”

Health professionals have linked several disorders with disorientation and memory loss. But, an understanding of the underlying neuronal mechanism could be a game-changer.

The researchers believe that the study could help identify the unique biomarkers for such neurological disorders. That way, they could provide a healthier life for patients with neurodegenerative diseases.

However, further study of the working mechanism of the theta oscillations is necessary.

Read More: China Unveils Brain-Computer Interface Chip For Mind-Reading

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

This new tech allows car manufacturers to simulates millions of miles of driving scenarios on self-driving cars before they ever hit the road. ¦ Nvidia
Technology 3 min read

Toyota First to Adopt Nvidia's Self-Driving Simulator               

Juliet ChildersShare
River wey in Guildford near the University of Surrey | ExFlow | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Students use new VR app to Explore the University of Surrey   

Zayan GuedimShare
Wong Yu Liang | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

The Great Firewall, China's new Cybersecurity Law                       

Zayan GuedimShare
Burhan Bunardi | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

The Death of the Smartphone and the Rise of AR/VR                       

Zayan GuedimShare
KeongDaGreat | Shutterstock.com
Technology 5 min read

Why Location-based Games Will Check Google's Answers                 

William McKinneyShare
Discover The Coal Catcher Game
Culture 1 min read

Discover The Coal Catcher Game                                                             

Edgy UniverseShare
Inside Yayoi Kusama's Infinity Mirrors | The Broad Art Foundation, Los Angeles
Culture 16 min read

Art in a Technological World                                                                 

Sophie FitzpatrickShare
In a flooded market, high-quality UI design could make or break your website. | Image via Rawpixel
Marketing 5 min read

Keep Your Brand Relevant With These Top 5 UI Design Trends     

Juliet ChildersShare
Photographee.eu | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Virtual Reality Aids Psychological Treatment                                 

Zayan GuedimShare
Presumably, a young social media manager improving her repertoire with some online research at Edgy Labs | Cuncon | Pixabay.com
Marketing 7 min read

5 Unusual Strategies Your Social Media Manager Should Test in 201...

Juliet ChildersShare
Image via Varjo
Technology 3 min read

Varjo VR Headset FOV Falls Short of Hardware Promises               

Juliet ChildersShare
HQuality | Shutterstock.com
Technology 2 min read

3 Incredible Examples of WebVR With Firefox                                   

Juliet ChildersShare
Kuttly | Shutterstock.com
Uncategorized 4 min read

How the World can Pave the way for Electric Bikes                       

William McKinneyShare
Kaspars Grinvalds | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Microsoft Reveals the Wayfarer Prototype, a Near-eye Holographic...

Zayan GuedimShare
The new Vive focus could be the headset to bring VR into the business world. | Image via Vive
Technology 4 min read

HTC Targets Industry With the HTC Vive Focus, Wave, and Sync 

Juliet ChildersShare
Walmart has filed patents related to a VR shopping experience in its stores. | Image By Jonathan Weiss | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Walmart Considering Introducing VR Shopping to Their Stores   

Zayan GuedimShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.