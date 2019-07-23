Tinder Joins Other Apps in the Revolt Against App Store Fees

Since 2008, the mobile applications market has been controlled by two giants: Google and Apple. However, the app store fees imposed by the two companies have become too much for developers bear.

To date, app creators have to pay as much as 30 percent of their revenues to Google or Apple to get their apps listed on the market and gain customers. Apparently, 30 percent is putting a dent on the finances of independent developers and big companies alike.

Because of the unreasonable fee, apps, companies, and developers are now revolting against the two Silicon Valley titans. It all began with Fortnite last year.

Instead of listing the then newly-developed Fortnite for Android on Google Play Store, game developer Epic Games opted to host the game’s APK directly on its site.

Shortly after, Netflix stopped offering its iOS customers in-app subscriptions. Meaning, Apple device owners have to sign up directly through Netflix’s website and not through their iTunes accounts.

Amazon Kindle and Spotify also stepped away from Apple in-app subscriptions. Now, joining the revolt against app store fees is the online dating app Tinder.

Tinder Swipes Left on App Store Fees

According to Bloomberg, Tinder has launched a new default payment process that bypasses the Google Play Store. Users of the app are now forced to enter their card details directly into the Tinder app.

Ben Schachter, an analyst from Macquarie and a previous Tinder user, said that Tinder remembers inputted details and removes the option to use Google Play for in-app purchases.

Match, the owner of Tinder, is set to discuss the changes in their payment flow with some analysts and investors this coming August 6th. However, when asked if it would also bypass the Apple App Store’s payment process, the company declined to comment.

In an email sent to Bloomberg by Justine Sacco, a spokesperson for Match, she said:

“At Match Group, we constantly test new updates and features to offer convenience, control, and choice to our users. We will always try to provide options that benefit their experience and offering payment options is one example of this.”

Google has not issued any statement yet regarding the issue. But, despite Tinder’s decision to bypass Google Play, Schachter believes it won’t affect Google’s business at all. The real problem would only begin if game creators also join the rebellion.

“Tinder is relatively small and it won’t have a massive impact, but the concern is if this grows and gets into gaming apps as it starts moving forward. We’re going to see a lot of other companies potentially trying to experiment with this.”

