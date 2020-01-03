search
Top Innovations That Could Slow Down Climate Change

The warming of Earth seems unstoppable, but scientists are continuously developing new technologies and methods to, at least, slow down climate change.

Jan 02, 2020
kwest / Shutterstock.com

With Carbon dioxide emissions hitting an all-time high in 2019, it becomes necessary to consider technologies that can slow down climate change.

Average temperatures have risen by about one-degree Celsius since the industrial revolution. Not only did the slight increase in temperature warm the ocean, but it also led to various outcomes.

These include the melting of ice in the polar regions, rising sea levels, wildfires, among others. And things are only getting worse.

A World Meteorological Organization (WMO) report suggested that 2019 carbon-emissions was an all-time high. What’s more, it doesn’t appear to be slowing down any time soon.

If the trend continues, future generations will have no option but to face the devastating impact of climate change. However, scientists are continuously working on new technologies that could help slow down climate change.

Some of them are listed below.

Four Innovations That Could Slow Down Climate Change

Here are four technologies that promise to decelerate the march of climate change.

1. Batteries for Electric Vehicles

Last year, we saw significant advancements in lithium-ion batteries, which range from solving the decay issues to making them incombustible. In October 2019, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences awarded three scientists for their contribution to the development of Li-ion batteries.

As the weight and price of these batteries drop, so would the cost of electric vehicles. This could play a significant role in decarbonizing the transportation sector.

2. Carbon Capture Storage

In 2019, several studies explored ways to either store or convert CO2 into useful energy.

For example, the Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology in South Korea reportedly developed a CCS device that could reverse climate change. Similarly, researchers at Rice University developed an environmentally-friendly way to convert greenhouse gas into pure liquid fuel.

While the deployment of carbon capture storage technology is ongoing, it may not be quick enough to meet emission reduction targets.

3. Solar Panels and Wind Turbines

Solar panels and wind turbines may be the most significant innovations to fight climate change.

We saw these technologies became more efficient and affordable in 2019. Last year, a team of researchers determined the material defect that has negatively impacted solar panel efficiency.

Improving the efficiency of these renewable energy sources is essential to curb climate change. However, storage and distribution are still proving to be a significant hurdle.

4. Electrolysis of Water

The quest to make hydrogen gas out of water led to several innovations last year.

Researchers can run an electric current through water to create hydrogen. But, the process was considered expensive and time-consuming until recently.

In December 2019, a team of scientists suggested a cheaper and more sustainable way of creating hydrogen from water. It involves the introduction of iron and nickel catalysts at the nanoscale.

With access to cheaper fuel, hydrogen-powered vehicles could populate the road sooner than you think.

