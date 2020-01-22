search
Culture 3 min read

UK Proposes Standards to Protect the Online Privacy of Children

U.K. proposes new rules to safeguard the online privacy of children, ensuring that violators will be severely punished if caught.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Jan 22, 2020 at 11:05 am GMT
HQuality / Shutterstock.com

HQuality / Shutterstock.com

The United Kingdom has introduced new child data privacy rules to protect the online privacy of children

Recently, tech companies have been under increasing pressure to provide better data privacy, especially for young people. Authorities in the United States, Ireland, and other parts of the world are already working on updating their rulebooks.

However, the United Kingdom appears to have a major step in this regard. On Wednesday, the country’s information commissioner’s office released a set of standards to protect children’s online privacy.

Speaking to the press about the child privacy laws, UK Information Commissioner, Elizabeth Denham said:

“There are laws to protect children in the real world – film ratings, car seats, age restrictions on drinking and smoking. We need our laws to protect children in the digital world too.”

Let’s delve deeper.

Laws to Protect the Online Privacy of Children in the UK

Here’s the breakdown of the new rules.

No More Nudge Techniques

Tech companies will no longer be allowed to use “nudge techniques.” An example of such is making one option appear more accessible than the alternative.

Aside from using the technique to collect personal data from kids, companies also use it to weaken or turn off privacy protections.

Also, companies have to verify a user’s age – even better, apply the code’s standard to all users.

Child’s Location Should Be Off By Default

The proposed privacy law for kids requires that tech companies switch off the sharing and broadcasting of location by default. Also, the firms are not allowed to profile children for behavioral advertising.

Other requirements include making “high privacy” settings the default option and holding a minimal amount of personal data.

Display children-friendly Content

The law requires that online services display contents that are in children’s best interest. They can’t use the collected data to auto-recommend harmful material such as videos supporting anorexia or suicide.

The Standards of the Age Appropriate Design Code

Companies must meet the 15 standards of the age-appropriate design code. It’s a code of practice for online services that children are likely to access.

These include apps, streaming services, social media platforms, educational websites, online games, etc.

Violating the Children’s Online Privacy Laws

The law promises severe punishments for violators.

In severe cases, the fines could be as much as 4 percent of the company’s global revenue. For social media giants like Facebook, that could cost billions of dollars.

Once the parliament approves the new rules, companies will get a 12-month transition period to adapt to the changes. That means the laws could come in full effect by the autumn of 2021.

In a generation from now, we will look back and find it astonishing that online services weren’t always designed with children in mind,” Denham concluded.

Read More: California Consumer Privacy Act Is Now in Full Effect

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Shutterstock
Technology 2 min read

Google Daydream View is Exiting the Phone-Based VR Market       

Sumbo BelloShare
Geralt | Pixabay.com
Technology 4 min read

Real-Life Spy Game Featuring Russian, Israeli, and U.S. Spies Beg...

Rechelle AnnShare
FirmBee / Pixabay
Marketing 4 min read

How Social Media Affects Consumer Buying Behavior                       

Sumbo BelloShare
Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Security Researchers Discover Adware-Infected Android Apps     

Sumbo BelloShare
carballo / Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Facebook Private Messages of 81,000 Users now for Sale             

Rechelle AnnShare
How long until all employment services are done by machines? | Monster Ztudio | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Career Site "Gloat" Seeks to Use AI as Tinder for Recruitment

Juliet ChildersShare
Emmet / Pexels
Culture 3 min read

187 Countries Agree to Reduce Plastic Waste Trade                       

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Bad News browser game
Technology 3 min read

This Browser Game Reduces Your Susceptibility to Fake News     

Zayan GuedimShare
achinthamb / Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Facebook Admits Data-Sharing With Chinese Device Manufacturers

Rechelle AnnShare
Andrey_Popov / Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

Adrenaline Shots Found to Cause Brain Damage in Cardiac Arrest Pa...

Rechelle AnnShare
Shutterstock
Science 2 min read

New Research Links Ultra-fine Particles With Brain Cancer       

Sumbo BelloShare
Becris | Shutterstock.com
Science 7 min read

What Does a Lack of Diversity Mean for our Future of…

Sophie FitzpatrickShare
Google Go, the tech giant's experimental app in India and Indonesia, has recently been hit with a wave of bad reviews. | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Google Announces Changes to Google Go app Amid bad Reviews     

Juliet ChildersShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Technology 2 min read

Google Releases An Open-Source Deepfake Database                         

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Science 3 min read

Air Pollution Can Accelerate Progression of Emphysema of the Lung

Sumbo BelloShare
Pe3k / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Microsoft Adds Bing Visual Search Feature on Windows Search   

Edgy UniverseShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.