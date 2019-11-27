search
Science 2 min read

UN Climate Report Reveals 'Impossibility' of Meeting 1.5°C Threshold

A recent UN climate report revealed that while the 1.5°C global temperature threshold is attainable, it's highly unlikely for us to meet it.

Profile Image
Edgy Universe Nov 27, 2019 at 10:15 am GMT
nexus 7 / Shutterstock.com

nexus 7 / Shutterstock.com

According to a new UN climate report, we can still limit the global temperature rise to 1.5°C theoretically. But that’s highly unlikely.

It’s no secret that warming of 1.5°C above pre-industrial average temperatures will significantly increase the effects of climate change. Temperature above this threshold will not only endanger plant and animal life but humans as well.

To prevent this terrible outcome, countries must cut their emissions by over 7 percent every year between 2020 and 2030. In other words, emissions in the coming decade must be 55 percent lower than they were in 2018.

But it may be too late.

In a new climate report, the UN acknowledged the near impossibility of the goal. Despite recent efforts to reduce the release of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, emissions have risen by 1.5 percent in the last years.

The executive summary of the new UN Environment Program report reads:

“There are no sign of [greenhouse gas] emissions peaking in the next few years; every year of postponed peaking means that deeper and faster cuts will be required.”

UN Climate Report: Keep the Planet’s Temperature Below 1.5°C

In 2015, countries signed the Paris climate agreement to keep the global temperature well below 2°C. However, the goal was to hold warming below 1.5°C.

But, it soon became evident that the 2°C may not be enough to save the planet, and 1.5°C is a bit of a stretch.

According to scientists, a temperature rise of 2°C would add an average of four inches of global sea-level rise. Also, it increases the likelihood of an ice-free Arctic ocean.

The IPCC scientists wrote:

 “Coral reefs would decline by 70-90 percent with global warming of 1.5°C, whereas virtually all would be lost with 2°C.”

At the moment, the planet is on track to become 3.2°C warmer than it was in the pre-industrial age. As you can imagine, this would lead to events that threaten human civilization and the ecosystem.

Read More: Using VR Simulations to Show People Effects of Climate Change

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Edgy Universe know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Edgy Universe

EDGY is an SEO incubator, forecaster, and support center for deep learning, technological advancement, and enterprise-level end-to-end search programs.

Handpicked

Elnur | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Body Temperature Regulating Wristband Could end 'Women's Winter'

Juliet ChildersShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Using AI to Help Drive Engine Efficiencies On The Road             

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Science 3 min read

Earth's 'Fingerprint' Could Help Find Habitable Exoplanets     

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Technology 3 min read

Researchers Develop Soft Wearable Health Monitor For Children

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Culture 3 min read

China's Environmental Pollution Problem is Declining                 

Sumbo BelloShare
Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Increased Emission of Nitrous Oxide Alarms Scientists               

Sumbo BelloShare
This major push by Costa Rica shows exactly how possible it is for governments to implement strong carbon neutral strategies. ¦ Pixabay
Culture 3 min read

Costa Rica to Become Carbon Neutral by 2050                                   

Zayan GuedimShare
Mars is by far our biggest hopeful when it comes to extra-planetary settlement. But, will it be possible in our lifetime? | Image By Vadim Sadovski | Shutterstock
Science 4 min read

Terraformation of Mars is Impossible, say Experts                       

Zayan GuedimShare
Image Credi: Bao Lab
Technology 3 min read

Researchers Develop BodyNet, A Wireless Skin-Hugging Sensor   

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Researchers use Neural Network to Predict El Niño in Advance

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Technology 3 min read

Engineers Develop New Way to Weld Ceramics Using Laser             

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Researcher Discovers Hurricane can Trigger Seismic Activities

Sumbo BelloShare
Pixabay
Science 3 min read

3D-Printed Corals as Replacement for Natural Coral Reef Systems

Sumbo BelloShare
It is now clear that coal is no longer sustainable. But, will it actually be replaced? ¦ Pixabay
Culture 3 min read

New Study Shows That Coal is on the Way Out                                   

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Culture 3 min read

Forget 12 Years! We May Have Only 18 Months to Save…

Zayan GuedimShare
kamilpetran | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

Carbon dioxide Concentration Level to Hit a Record High in 2019

Sumbo BelloShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.