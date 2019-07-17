search
Culture 3 min read

U.S. Could Experience Extreme Heat in Coming Decades

A new study predicts that the United States' future would be hot. Climate scientists reveal that Americans would experience extreme heat in the following decades.

Profile Image
Rechelle Ann Fuertes Jul 17, 2019 at 11:00 am GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstock

Image courtesy of Shutterstock

A new study revealed that people living in the United States could experience extreme heat in the coming decades. Researchers predicted that if nothing is done to curb climate change, Americans could be exposed to “off-the-charts” heat conditions measuring 127 degrees Fahrenheit or higher.

“This study shows that the frequency of and population exposure to extreme heat index conditions in the US will increase substantially by mid-21st century under a range of emissions and population change scenarios,” researchers from the Union of Concerned Scientists concluded in their paper published in the journal Environment Research Communications.

Kristina Dahl, one of the co-authors of the report and senior climate scientists at UCS expressed her surprise upon learning “how steeply and quickly the number of days of dangerous heat increased in such a short time.”

“I don’t think anyone appreciated how quickly conditions can change.”

Parts of U.S. to Feel Extreme Heat

According to the research, parts of Florida and Texas would likely experience days when the heat index exceeds 100 degrees Fahrenheit. The scientists predict that the number of these scorching days will more than double nationally by mid-century. In fact, some days are projected to be so hot it would be rendered incalculable.

Erika Spanger-Siegfried, the lead climate scientists at UCS, said:

“We have little to no experience with ‘off-the-charts’ heat in the U.S. These conditions occur at or above a heat index of 127 degrees, depending on temperature and humidity. Exposure to conditions in that range makes it difficult for human bodies to cool themselves and could be deadly.”

In the next 20 years, the Southeast, Southern Great Plains, and Midwest would reportedly experience days of extreme heat. Then, in the following decades, parts of the 47 American states would also be affected by the same severe condition.

“By late century, depending on the scenario, these changes amount to a 4- to 20-fold increase in person-days per year of high heat index conditions from 107 million historically to as high as 2 billion.”

At the moment, our planet’s chance of recovering from the effects of climate change is bleak. But, if nations who signed the Paris Agreement would honor their pledges and cut their carbon emissions, it could make a huge difference.

When asked about what else could we do, Astrid Caldas from UCS has this to say:

“Rapidly reduce global warming emissions and help communities prepare for the extreme heat that is already inevitable. Extreme heat is one of the climate change impacts most responsive to emissions reductions, making it possible to limit how extreme our hotter future becomes for today’s children.”

Read More: Climate Change Is Driving Coral Reefs Away From The Equator

Found this article interesting?

Let Rechelle Ann Fuertes know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Rechelle Ann Fuertes

Rechelle is an SEO content producer, technical writer, researcher, social media manager, and visual artist. She enjoys traveling and spending time anywhere near the sea with family and friends.

Handpicked

This new discover could provide the building blocks for resurrecting woolly mammoths. ¦ Shutterstock
Science 4 min read

Scientists Reactivate Cell of 28,000 Year Old Mammoth               

Zayan GuedimShare
Sustainability is a major factor in many businesses future plans. Here are three of the most important recent sustainability developments. ¦ Shutterstock
Science 4 min read

Sustainability Round-Up: Ditching Plastic Bags, DTE Energy, and D...

Juliet ChildersShare
Although still not on the level of commercial airliners, electric planes have already come a long way in the last decade. ¦ Image via Alexis Lincoln
Technology 3 min read

The Era of Electric Airplanes is Here                                               

Zayan GuedimShare
Shutterstock
Culture 8 min read

Do Your Personal Cosmetics Cause Plastic Pollution?                   

Sophie FitzpatrickShare
If CO2 levels continue to increase at current levels, clouds could disappear from Earth in less than a century. ¦ Pexels
Science 3 min read

Study Claims Climate Change Could Soon Eradicate Clouds           

Zayan GuedimShare
Bioplastics are direly needed in the modern world. Now, researchers may have just cracked the formula. | Image By timquo | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Researchers Just Created a Commercially Scalable Bioplastic   

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Science 2 min read

Black Gold Material can Turn Carbon Emissions to Fuel               

Rechelle AnnShare
Incorporated | Syfy
Culture 12 min read

10 Things the Syfy Series 'Incorporated' got Right About our Futu...

Juliet ChildersShare
Liverpool has announced plans to become the world's first climate positive city with the use of blockchain. | Image By Shahid Khan | Shutterstock
Technology 4 min read

Liverpool Plans To Become World's First Climate Positive City by...

Zayan GuedimShare
In just a few years, insects as a whole could entirely disappear from this planet. | Pexels
Science 4 min read

Future Insect Decline Could Lead to Total Environmental Collapse

Zayan GuedimShare
Norway is showing the world how popular electric vehicles can be. ¦ Shutterstock
Culture 3 min read

World First: Electric Vehicles Outsell Petrol Cars in Norway 

Zayan GuedimShare
Our planet's climate is changing, and its time there was a term to correctly define it. ¦ Shutterstock
Culture 4 min read

Forget Climate Change, Call it Climate Disruption                       

Zayan GuedimShare
Eric Demarcq | Flickr.com
Science 2 min read

California Cuts Greenhouse Gas Emissions Years Ahead of Schedule

Rechelle AnnShare
Ancient hunger stones are appearing all along the rivers of Eastern Europe, showing the extent of climate change on the continent. | Image By alfotokunst | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Resurfaced “Hunger Stones” Show the Effect of Climate Change...

Zayan GuedimShare
Antispecism could provide a global perspective on our food systems that would significantly help our efforts against climate change. | Shutterstock
Culture 5 min read

Beyond Veganism: The Rise of Antispecism                                         

Zayan GuedimShare
Image Credit: Pixabay
Science 3 min read

Climate Change is Driving Coral Reefs Away From the Equator   

Sumbo BelloShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.