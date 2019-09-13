search
Science 3 min read

Water Gets Detected in a Potentially Habitable Exoplanet

In a first, astronomers found water vapor in the atmosphere of an Earth-sized planet orbiting in the habitable zone of its home star.

Profile Image
Zayan Guedim Sep 13, 2019 at 1:05 pm GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstock

Image courtesy of Shutterstock

Over the last decade or so, several studies (1,2,3,4) have confirmed the existence of water in the atmosphere of gas giants outside our solar system. In fact, water is the second most abundant molecule in the universe, after hydrogen.

With rocky planets like our home planet, the existence of liquid water is more significant as it means a potentially habitable world. But these rocky planets are harder to observe because they are relatively small and cold.

On the other hand, Super-Earths, planets with less than ten times the mass of Earth, are more suited for transit photometry observations.

Now, in a world first, researchers at the University College London (UCL) have discovered water in the atmosphere of a Super-Earth known as K2-18 b.

The First Habitable Exoplanet Discovered?

Using data from the Hubble Space Telescope’s Wide Field Camera 3, astronomers at the Center for Space Exochemistry Data at UCL in the UK made the discovery.

The team reported “the detection of a spectroscopic signature of water in the atmosphere of K2-18 b… with high statistical confidence.”

Discovered in 2015 by the Kepler telescope, K2-18b is an exoplanet twice as massive as Earth with a mass of over 8 Earths, so it qualifies as a Super-Earth.

This planet orbits K2-18, an M dwarf star, and the whole star system is about 110 light-years from our solar system. K2-18b takes about 33 days to complete one orbit, at a distance of 0.1429 AU from its home star.

This is the first time we’ve detected water in a rocky planet, although the findings of the study are yet to be confirmed. Habitability-wise, K2-18b now has a status that no other exoplanet ever had.

“This is the only planet right now that we know outside the solar system that has the correct temperature to support water, it has an atmosphere, and it has water in it—making this planet the best candidate for habitability that we know right now,” said Angelos Tsiaras, first author of the study.

Dr. Tsiaras points out that K2-18b, however, is not “Earth 2.0,” because it is much heavier and its atmosphere has a different composition. But it does bring new discussion material regarding Earth being a unique case in the universe.

To make this discovery, the team used data from 2016 and 2017 and used publicly available algorithms for analysis. So who knows what might still be hiding in the tons of archive data.

This a twofold exciting discovery according to astronomers since Super-Earths, like K2-18b, are the most common type of planets in the Milky Way. And red dwarfs, like K2-18, are the most common stars, making up to 70% of all stars in the galaxy

The discovery of K2-18b could potentially be the inauguration of a long list of habitable exoplanets.

Read More: Earth’s ‘Fingerprint’ Could Help Find Habitable Exoplanets

Found this article interesting?

Let Zayan Guedim know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Zayan Guedim

Trilingual poet, investigative journalist, and novelist. Zed loves tackling the big existential questions and all-things quantum.

Handpicked

Wayo | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

NASA Searches out Planetary Protector for Earth                           

Juliet ChildersShare
Dhaka | Sk Hasan Ali | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

Why the Dutch are Investing Heavily in Bangladesh Water Infrastru...

Juliet ChildersShare
Thousands of exoplanets have now been discovered and analyzed by astronomers on Earth, but this one might just be the strangest one yet. | Image via sakkmesterke | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

WASP-127b: The Strangest Exoplanet Ever Found                               

Zayan GuedimShare
Svet_Feo | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

How These Citizen Scientists Discovered New Planets (and you can,...

Zayan GuedimShare
The Pillars of Creation are one of the most interesting celestial entities yet found by humanity. Now, they may give us insight into something more interesting -- how stars are formed. | Image via spacetelescope.org
Science 3 min read

Pillars of Creation may Tell us how Stars are Formed                 

Zayan GuedimShare
We often hear a lot about black holes, but sometimes it's good to get back to basics and relearn exactly what these cosmological entities are. Here's a definitive guide to every black hole category known to science. | Image by Lyu Hu | Shutterstock
Science 5 min read

The Definitive Guide to Black Holes                                                   

Zayan GuedimShare
Jurik Peter | Shutterstock.com
Science 5 min read

Celebrate the 100 Year Anniversary of First Photo of Alien Planet

Zayan GuedimShare
Ustas7777777 | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

How Much Water Should we Bring to Mars?                                           

Zayan GuedimShare
Ralf Maassen DT Europe | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Soon Time and the Universe May Come to an End                               

Zayan GuedimShare
Radovan1 | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Cool Roofs Would Save Los Angeles 83 Million Gallons of Water…...

Zayan GuedimShare
Thanks to a new breakthrough, we may soon be able to create practical fusion reactors. | Image by Efman | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Feasible Fusion Power May Soon Become a Reality                           

Zayan GuedimShare
NASA Goddard Space Flight Center ¦ Flickr
Science 3 min read

How Carbon Monoxide Detectors Could Reveal Alien Life               

Rechelle AnnShare
Grace-FO, NASA's new satellite, will help researchers measure climate fluctuations using lasers. | Image by Vadim Sadovski | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

NASA's Grace-FO Satellite Helps Track Climate Change With Lasers

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Science 4 min read

GOSAT and Other Greenhouse Gas Observing Satellites                   

Zayan GuedimShare
Using a complex computing system, researchers have finally cracked the code of how water molecules split. | Image By Sararwut Jaimassir | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Researchers Discover Secret of Water Molecules Using Supercompute...

Zayan GuedimShare
Bioplastics might be the key to helping solve our plastic crisis, but they're not the full solution. | Image By timquo | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Why Bioplastics are Only a Partial Solution                                   

Zayan GuedimShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.