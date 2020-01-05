search
Science 3 min read

What the 2020s Would Look Like According to Science

Cliodynamics uses history as a predictive tool. And for the 2020s, this could mean not so great things are in store for the world.

Profile Image
Zayan Guedim Jan 05, 2020 at 6:00 am GMT
Victor Moussa / Shutterstock.com

Victor Moussa / Shutterstock.com

As the saying – attributed to the British historian Arnold Toynbee – goes, “history is just one damn thing after another.”

It is said that history repeats itself. Civilizations rise, and then later on collapse. It’s a neverending cycle of decline and growth alternate.

History shows us that in times of prosperity, political and social animosities aren’t as pronounced as in times of decline. But, could history be more than just that, history, and provide the basis for analytical and predictive tools for the future?

What could happen over the decade ahead?

History as Science: What is Cliodynamics?

Cliodynamics — from Clio, the Greek goddess muse of history, and dynamics — is an emergent pluridisciplinary research field aiming at finding mathematical patterns in historical data.

It is Peter Turchin, a mathematician who studies ecosystem dynamics at the University of Connecticut, that founded cliodynamics.

He says cliodynamics is “at the intersection of historical macrosociology, economic history/cliometrics, mathematical modeling of long-term social processes, and the construction and analysis of historical databases.”

Cliodynamics may be the closest to the fictional science that Isaac Asimov, in his saga Foundation, calls psychohistory.” And professor Turchin may be the closest to a real-life Hari Seldon.

The 2020s Don’t Look Great

Years ago, professor Turchin had analyzed historical economic and socio-demographic records to make more than just guesses about the future. He had predicted a wave of widespread violence and upheaval, riots, and terrorism to peak around the 2020s.

Other academics have picked up on Turchin’s ideas. David Baker wrote in the Conversation.

“Here are some big-picture predictions: stagnant real wages, faltering standard of living for the lower and middle classes, worsening wealth inequality, more riots and uprisings, ongoing political polarisation, more elites competing for limited positions of power, and elites co-opting radical movements. Thanks to globalization, all this won’t just happen in one country but in the majority of countries in the world. We will also see geopolitical realignment, dividing the world into new alliances and blocs.”

Cliodynamics is a controversial “science” that is met with a lot of criticism. For one thing, historians remain skeptical as they don’t buy the idea of quantifying history.

Math, however, has already revolutionized many other scientific disciplines, such as biology, sociology, and economics. Why history can’t benefit from mathematical modeling?

There are over 200 theories to explain the fall of the Roman Empire, for example. And as is often the case in the humanities, historical theories are rarely refuted. Math may help settle the debate.

Read More: Meet the Artificial Intelligence System That Can Predict the Future

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Zayan Guedim know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Zayan Guedim

Trilingual poet, investigative journalist, and novelist. Zed loves tackling the big existential questions and all-things quantum.

Handpicked

Image By 9george
Culture 6 min read

Celebrate Mathematics Awareness Month With These 5 Mathematicians

Juliet ChildersShare
If only Albert Einstein has theorized that he would never be recreated in wax. That would have been his biggest flub. | 360b | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

Einstein’s 3 Biggest Mistakes                                                           

Zayan GuedimShare
Image by Purplexsu | Shutterstock
Technology 4 min read

Museums Go Digital: How Google Arts & Culture Took the Mayan...

Juliet ChildersShare
With a dapper fashion style like that, how could he not become the greatest scientist of his generation? | Image via Biography
Culture 3 min read

Looking Back to Look Forward: A Birthday Message to Copernicus

Juliet ChildersShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Technology 4 min read

Dusting an old Math Theory to Take Machine Vision to the…...

Zayan GuedimShare
Image via Melike Altinisk Architects
Technology 3 min read

Seoul Announces Plans for Robot-run Robotics Museum                   

Juliet ChildersShare
American lawmakers are trying to clamp down on the new Grinch Bots phenomenon that is crippling the retail industry. | Image By Aleutie | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Lawmakers aim to Stop Grinch Bots From Ruining Christmas         

Juliet ChildersShare
Today, America's birthday, is one of the most important on the American calendar. But what will it look like in 30 years time? | Image by PHILIPIMAGE | Shutterstock
Technology 9 min read

5 Ways 2050 July 4th Celebrations Will be Different                   

Juliet ChildersShare
Fake news is everywhere these days. Now, a Google Chrome extension hopes to help readers trust their news sources a little more. | Image By Monster Ztudio | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

How a Google Extension Hopes to Diminish Fake News Spread       

Juliet ChildersShare
Maridav / Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Techwear & Adaptive Clothing: the Future of Clothes         

Juliet ChildersShare
Image by bibiphoto | Shutterstock
Technology 4 min read

How Self-Driving Cars Could Eradicate the Traffic Jam Game     

Juliet ChildersShare
With this automation, you can finally by your 5 AM big gulp in peace. ¦ Lerner Vadim / Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

All Japanese Convenience Stores to be Automated by 2025           

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Culture 4 min read

The Algerians' "Smile Revolution" is Going Green                         

Zayan GuedimShare
AI tech is at the center of our society. However, is there any way to stop this tech from having bias? | Image By Oleksii Arseniuk | Shutterstock
Science 11 min read

The Danger of Bias in an Al Tech Based Society                             

Edgy UniverseShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

DeepMind's new AI Helps Experts Decipher Ancient Greek Texts 

Sumbo BelloShare
Daniela Constantinescu | Shutterstock.com
Science 5 min read

Study Shows Why Poor Governance can Lead to Loss of Species   

Juliet ChildersShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.