search
Marketing 3 min read

What You Should Know About Google's new SMITH Algorithm

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Jan 08, 2021 at 6:51 am GMT
Marketing 3 min read
Profile Image
Sumbo Bello
Jan 08, 2021 at 6:51 am GMT
Marketing 3 min read
mohamed_hassan / Pixabay.com

mohamed_hassan / Pixabay.com

Google’s new SMITH algorithm is similar to BERT in many ways, just better.

Several natural language processing and information retrieval problems involve semantic matching. It’s a technique that’s used to identify semantically related information.

For example, such a model could detect that a document labeled “car” is equivalent to another labeled “automobile.”

Sounds simple enough, right? However, semantic matching applications extend beyond merely identifying words.

Today, search algorithm components such as BERT and Transformer rely on this technique to understand the nuances and contexts of words. It’s why Google uses the BERT to organize Top Stories and Featured Snippets.

However, BERT is far from perfect.

According to Google, the NLP model focuses primarily on matching short texts such as a few sentences or paragraphs. As a result, it may struggle with long-form documents, which have several essential applications.

These include:

  • News recommendation
  • Related article recommendation
  • Document clustering

To address this problem, the search giant published a document proposing a new model for long-form content matching. It’s called the Siamese Multi-depth Transformer-based Hierarchical Encoder — or SMITH for short.

The Google document reads:

“In this paper, we address the issue by proposing the Siamese Multi-depth Transformer-based Hierarchical (SMITH) Encoder for long-form document matching.”

So, how does SMITH compare to BERT?

Google’s SMITH Algorithm vs. BERT: A Basic Comparison

As said earlier, BERT is trained to understand words within the context of sentences. On the other hand, SMITH can capture sentence-level semantic relations within a document.

In other words, Google trained the new model to match passages within the context of the entire content. But how?

First, the search giant trained SMITH with a masked word language modeling task used by BERT. That way, it could predict random words within the context of sentences.

However, pre-training the model with a novel masked sentence-block language modeling task made all the difference. With that, SMITH was able to identify the next block of text in a long-form document.

In several benchmark tests for long-form document matching, Google noted that the new model outperforms previous ones, including BERT.

The document reads:

“Comparing to BERT based baselines, our model is able to increase maximum input text length from 512 to 2048.”

Indeed, the idea of SMITH outperforming previous state-of-the-art models such as BERT is intriguing. However, it’s unlikely that the new model would replace the old one.

Instead, Google could use SMITH alongside BERT to understand both long and short queries and documents.

Read the original research paper here.

Read More: Google Confirms Testing Practice Problems in Search Results

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Image Credit: blog.google
Marketing 3 min read

BERT and Other Highlights from Google's Search On 2020 Event 

Edgy UniverseShare
Olivier Le Moal / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Meta Descriptions Have the Highest Impact On Click Through Rate

Sumbo BelloShare
Mitchell Luo / Unsplash.com
Marketing 3 min read

Google Highlights Google Search Changes in the Past Year         

Edgy UniverseShare
Examples of artificial intelligence applications are all over us. They're in many devices and software that we use today. | Geralt/Pixabay.com
Technology 12 min read

8 Examples of Artificial Intelligence in our Everyday Lives   

Sumbo BelloShare
Kheng Guan Toh / Shutterstock.com
Uncategorized 3 min read

All About Google's new NLP Model BERT                                               

Zayan GuedimShare
achinthamb / Shutterstock.com
Technology 2 min read

Facebook to Acquire Bloomsbury AI to Fight Fake News                 

Rechelle AnnShare
Werner Moser / Pixabay.com
Marketing 3 min read

Google Speaks About its Relationship with the SEO Community   

Edgy UniverseShare
Geralt/Pixabay.com
Marketing 8 min read

Artificial Intelligence Marketing: Why you Should use AI in Marke...

Edgy UniverseShare
Iurii Motov / Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

3 Amazing Natural Language Processing Applications                     

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Technology 2 min read

New Algorithm can Distinguish Cyberbullies on Twitter               

Sumbo BelloShare
13_Phunkod / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Google To Integrate Package Tracking Into Search Results         

Edgy UniverseShare
r.classen / Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

New System Generates Context-Aware Captions for News Images   

Sumbo BelloShare
metamorworks / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 4 min read

Over 80% of Voice Search Answers Today are From Top 3…...

Rechelle AnnShare
Image courtesy of Pixabay
Marketing 3 min read

Google may Have to Share its Search Algorithm With an SEO       

Sumbo BelloShare
Kavaleuskaya Aksana / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 8 min read

Top SEO Trends to Watch out for in 2020                                           

Rechelle AnnShare
M-SUR / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Spam Reports are not for Manual Actions, Says Google                 

Sumbo BelloShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.