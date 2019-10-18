Yahoo to Remove all Content on Yahoo Groups by October 28

Yahoo has announced that it’s shutting down all Yahoo Groups after over 18 years. In a notice posted by the Verizon-owned Internet company, it said that users would no longer be able to upload new content starting October 28.

By December 14, all previously posted content on the site will be permanently deleted. Until that date, Yahoo is giving people the chance to download and save all content they uploaded on their accounts.

Below are the features that will no longer be accessible to Yahoo Groups users in the future:

Files

Polls

Links

Photos

Folders

Calendar

Database

Attachments

Conversations

Email Updates

Message Digest

Message History

The company further said:

“The Yahoo Groups site will continue to exist, however, all public groups will be made private or restricted. Any new group members will need to request an invite or be invited by an admin. Admins will still be able to manage various group settings, though some functionality will be limited.”

A Brief History of Yahoo Groups

Yahoo Groups was launched in 2001 following Yahoo’s acquisition of eGroups.com, one of the most popular group collaboration products at the time. Yahoo merged eGroups.com with its other product called Yahoo Clubs to create Yahoo Groups.

Years after its debut, Yahoo Groups was able to establish itself as one of the largest collections of online discussion boards in the world. The platform allowed Group members to post messages via e-mail or through the site’s web forums.

Aside from offering e-mail relaying services, Groups also provided additional features in each Group site like a message archive, polls, calendar announcements, and a homepage, to name a few.

A Group administrator can choose what features to use in a site. Basically, a Group member can have access to these selected features. However, only the administrator has the power to approve everything uploaded on the site.

Unfortunately, Yahoo Groups has been overshadowed by today’s new communication platforms and social media. According to Yahoo’s announcement, all photos and files uploaded on a Group site can be downloaded via the Privacy Dashboard. It added: