search
Culture 3 min read

16-Year-Old Teen is Fortnite World Cup's First Solo Player Champion

Epic Games' largest and most expensive Esports event, the Fortnite World Cup, has finally ended. Out of the 40 million participants from around the world, a teenager from Pennsylvania secured the top spot, earning him $3 million dollars and the title best Fortnite player in the world.

Profile Image
Rechelle Ann Fuertes Jul 29, 2019 at 7:00 am GMT
Image courtesy of Fortnite

Image courtesy of Fortnite

A 16-year-old teenager is the first solo player champion of the recently concluded Fortnite World Cup. Kyle Geirsdorf, popularly known as Bugha, is a professional Fortnite player from Pennsylvania.

Bugha’s also a streamer who loves to show off his competitive skills through his YouTube and Twitch channels. As of writing, Bugha has over 160 thousand subscribers on YouTube and more than 130 thousand on Twitch.

Sunday’s World Cup championship event was the culmination of the weeks-long qualifying tourneys that began last April.  According to Fornite creator Epic Games, more than 40 million players from the U.S., Europe, Asia, Brazil, Australia, and New Zealand participated in the qualifying rounds.

Each player can play with a buddy in duos, a team of six in teams, or as a solo player in solos category. All players receive points at the end of each game during the qualifying events based on their rankings and how many eliminations they accumulated.

Solo players or teams with the highest points at the end of six matches are declared winners. However, out of the 40 million gamers who participated, only one now owns the title as the best Fortnite player in the world — Bugha.

Instant Millionaires After Fortnite World Cup Finals

Fortnite World Cup was Epic Games’ first massive Esports event to date. Epic reportedly set aside around $100 million USD to fund prize pools, online activities, and major organized competitions across the globe during the qualifiers.

For the finals held from July 26 to 28 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City, Epic allegedly set aside $30 million USD for the competing players. It is said to be the largest prize pool in the history of Esports. According to reports, players who qualified for the finals already won $50,000 just for qualifying.

Both the duos and solos events have a prize pool amounting to $3 million USD each. Duos players have to split the prize pool while the solo champion gets to keep the $3 million USD all to himself. That makes the trio instant millionaires following Sunday’s championship games.

Aside from Bugha, other players who successfully secured their places on the top 10 of the final match have taken home between $200,000 USD and $1.8 million USD in prize money. The solo event’s second placer Harrison “Psalm” Chang received $1.8 million USD. He was followed by Shane “EpikWhale” and Nate “Kreo” Kou who both won $1.2 million USD and $1 million USD respectively.

Esports is now one of the fastest rising competitive tournaments in the world. Because of its gaming nature played online, it primarily attracts the attention of players between the age of 12 and 25.

Esports’ popularity has now turned the business into a multi-million dollar industry that is expected to hit $1.7 billion in revenue by 2022.

However, many experts and parents are worried about the negative impact of video games like Fortnite to the mental health of its young players. Researchers and the World Health Organization have already warned parents that too much video gaming could lead to addiction.

Unfortunately, despite various evidence and studies conducted by experts these past years about video game addiction, game developers like Epic Games remain mum about the topic and continue to lure players with massive prize pools and promise of stardom.

Read More: How Science Can Help You Get Better At Video Games

Found this article interesting?

Let Rechelle Ann Fuertes know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Rechelle Ann Fuertes

Rechelle is an SEO content producer, technical writer, researcher, social media manager, and visual artist. She enjoys traveling and spending time anywhere near the sea with family and friends.

Handpicked

TTstudio | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

The Unexpected Side Effects of Cleaning Urban Air Pollution   

Zayan GuedimShare
Chinese President Xi Jingping at Paris COP21
Technology 5 min read

How China Went From Paris Accord Outsider to Leading the Talks

StephanieShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Culture 3 min read

Tinder Joins Other Apps in the Revolt Against App Store Fees 

Rechelle AnnShare
Image via Gabriel Bouys, AFP, Getty Images
Technology 3 min read

HoloLens 2 Update: A Pricey Distraction? Or a Business Revolution...

Juliet ChildersShare
E3 2017 Logo | e3expo.com
Technology 3 min read

E3 2017 Proves VR is Here to Stay                                                       

StephanieShare
Graehawk | Pixabay.com
Science 5 min read

Magic Mushroom to Treat Depression is Possible According to Studi...

Rechelle AnnShare
A woman receives the seasonal influenza vaccine (flu shot). | NIAID | Flickr.com
Science 4 min read

World's First Universal Flu Vaccine Enters Clinical Trials     

Rechelle AnnShare
Ollyy
Technology 15 min read

What to Know About Phone Addiction and Brain Development         

Sophie FitzpatrickShare
HPV Vaccination in Sao Paulo Brazil March 2014 | Pan American Health Organization | Flickr.com
Science 2 min read

Australia's Cervical Cancer Prevention Program is on Track to Eli...

Rechelle AnnShare
Fortnite | Image by EpicGames.com
Culture 6 min read

Chance the Rapper and Drake Play Fortnite and You Should, Too

Juliet ChildersShare
Ricardo Bernardo | Flickr.com
Science 4 min read

Microplastics Discovered in 93 Percent of Popular Bottled Water B...

Rechelle AnnShare
Image via Epic Games
Culture 4 min read

Will the Hype Train for Fortnite Ever Stop?                                   

Juliet ChildersShare
Looker_Studio
Technology 6 min read

FDA Drug Approval and a Lack of Long-Term Studies                       

StephanieShare
By Mikhail H | Shutterstcok
Culture 4 min read

Next Gen Graphics Get an Upgrade With Ray Tracing                       

Juliet ChildersShare
Jarun Ontakrai | Shutterstock.com
Science 2 min read

Antibiotic Resistance is a Growing Threat                                       

John NShare
Overwatch World Cup | BlizzCon | Blizzard Entertainment
Culture 6 min read

How Science Can Help You Get Better at Video Games                     

Edgy UniverseShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.