Edgy shares with you 20 social media marketing experts to follow on Twitter, all of whom can help you find the edge you need to grow your presence.

Following social media marketing experts on Twitter is one of the most convenient ways to keep up with industry trends.

Social media marketing evolves continually and at a lightning pace.

It seems that when you’re starting to understand a network or trend, another quickly pops up to replace it. As a result, staying on top of all social media trends can be challenging.

So, what do you do? It’s simple — follow the thought leaders.

To become recognized as a thought leader in any field, one must give expert advice and opinions. Social media is no different.

Thus, influencers and social media experts spend a lot of time producing and sharing high-quality content. They also offer free expert advice on various aspects of social media marketing.

In no particular order, we’ve put together the 20 Social Media Marketing Experts to follow on Twitter.

20 Social Media Marketing Experts to Follow on Twitter

1. Ann Handley

Data analytics…? Content…? Copywriting…? >> What Are the Most Essential Skills for Aspiring Marketers? @sparktoro has the lineup: https://t.co/esMfDvcarb pic.twitter.com/ju72hCkaGk — Ann Handley (@MarketingProfs) July 15, 2020

Ann Handley is the Chief Content Officer of MarketingProfs, a company that trains and empowers marketers.

Cited in Forbes as the most influential woman in Social Media, Ann has acquired over 25 years of experience as a digital marketer. She’s also the author of Wall Street Journal‘s best-seller on business writing, “Everybody Writes.”

Ann is based in Boston, Massachusetts. But you can follow her on Twitter, where she shares fantastic content marketing tips with over 400,000 followers.

2. Peter Shankman

Peter Shankman is a five-time best selling author, entrepreneur, and corporate keynote speaker. So, what can social media marketers learn from Pete? Everything, then more!

Described by the New York Times as “a rockstar who knows everything about social media and then some,” Peter Shank’s has a diverse focus. These include customer experience, social media, PR, marketing, advertising, and ADHD.

3. Jeff Bulas

Jeff Bulas is a digital entrepreneur, marketing blogger, keynote speaker, and digital strategist.

Jeff’s area of expertise includes social media marketing, content marketing, and digital marketing strategy. As such, he posts topics that cover a variety of digital marketing spectrum.

These include entrepreneurship, innovation, digital and content marketing, as well as marketing automation. Like other experts on this list, Jeff also creates original content on social media strategy.

4. Melonie Dodaro

Melonie Dodaro is a Canadian social media expert, author, and entrepreneur. Also, she is the founder and CEO of Top Dog Social Media.

At first glance, Melonie might seem like just an industry expert on Linked. And she is, but she also offers tons of advice on getting the most from campaigns on other social media platforms.

Aside from providing tons of information on her Twitter feed, Melonie also tutors businesses to use social media to boost their brand.

5. Pam Moore

Pam Moore is one of Forbes’ Top 20 Women Social Media Influencers. A certifiable social media expert and CEO of Marketing Nutz, Pam offers her service to clients that vary from solopreneurs to Fortune 50 brands.

Joining one of her roughly 300,000 Twitter followers provides access to her expert advice on social media marketing. You’ll also get the latest updates on changes to social platforms as well as industry news.

6. Rand Fishkin

Is Google suddenly sending organic keyword referral data again? In the URL string? But only on featured snippets? Check out the inspect element and the URL it lands searchers on. Granted, I've been out of SEO a while, but surprised I haven't seen more buzz about this. pic.twitter.com/KrIwNM7cju — Rand Fishkin (@randfish) July 21, 2020

Rand Fishkin is the co-founder of MOZ, an SEO software company. One of BusinessWeek‘s 30 Best Young Tech Entrepreneurs Under 30, Rand tweets up to thirty times per week.

He considers social media marketing from an organic search point of view. The Wizard of Moz also tweets about startups and the tech industry as a whole.

That means, aside from Silicon Valley news, followers will also know Rand’s take on hot industry issues.

7. Gary Vaynerchuck

Gary Vaynerchuk is a Belarusian-American entrepreneur, a New York Times best selling author, and a renowned speaker. He’s also the CEO of VaynerMedia, a full-service advertising agency.

As one of Gary’s 2.1 million followers, you’ll enjoy his usual no-nonsense business advice. Besides the good old-fashioned social media advice, he also provides sneak peeks from his #AskGaryVee podcast.

8. Mark Schaefer

How to make the Content Marketing Hierarchy of Needs work for your business https://t.co/gKF8wVTCpn — Mark Schaefer (@markwschaefer) July 20, 2020

Mark Schaefer is a renowned keynote speaker, college educator, podcaster, and marketing strategist.

He’s also the author of the best-selling book about Twitter, “The Tao of Twitter,” and “Marketing Rebellion.” On Twitter, Mark discusses the state of social media marketing. He also shares eye-opening insights from his blog.

9. Neil Patel

Neil Patel is an internationally recognized marketer and entrepreneur. He’s also the co-founder of Kissmetrics and Crazyegg.

Named one of the top 10 online marketers by Forbes, Neil has helped several companies grow through marketing. These include Amazon, Microsoft, Airbnb, Google, Thomson Reuters, among others.

This New York Times bestselling author tweets about content and social media marketing. He also shares tips about some best practices.

10. Marsha Collier

Q8 #custserv My mentor was the late Peter Glen, I highly recommend his book: One Hundred Essays on the Improvement of Work, Life and Other Matters of Consequence https://t.co/BJdZbJ1Sb0 — Marsha Collier (@MarshaCollier) July 22, 2020

Marsha Collier is a guru of social media commerce and customer service. She’s also the author of the popular book series on marketing “for dummies,” and has sold over 1 million copies.

Besides updating you on the latest tech trends, Marsher can teach you how to sell your goods on social media. You’ll also find out how to address customer issues on Twitter, Facebook, and even eBay.

11. Mari Smith

With new features recently added to Facebook Live Producer, it's time to polish up those live video skills with my friend @iagdotme #Facebook #FacebookLive

https://t.co/9LXV4Rxn5N — Mari Smith (@MariSmith) July 22, 2020

Mari Smith is a leading social media thought leader that’s famous for her Facebook marketing expertise. She’s also a Forbes’ Top Social Media Power Influencer and author of “Facebook Marketing: An Hour A Day.”

Being one of the widely known social media thought leaders, it’s no surprise she’s followed by 550k entrepreneurs and social media marketers. She’s known for showing a lot of love to followers who engage with her.

Smith is the person to follow to remain up-to-date on everything Facebook. Along with learning more about the platform, you’ll also find out the best contemporary practices and growth hacks.

12. Mike Allton

Mike Allton is a brand evangelist for Agorapulsea, author, speaker, and social media blogger. He’s also the founder of The Social Media Hat site and the Blogging Brute blog.

As one of Mike’s Twitter followers, you’ll learn more about the newest social media techniques and growth hacks. Besides social media marketing, he also shares tips about blogging and content marketing.

13. Madalyn Skyler

Madalyn Skyler is a Twitter marketing expert and a self-described tattoo-wearing social media evangelist.

In 1996, Madalyn founded GoGirlsMusic, a forum that grew into one of the oldest and largest female musicians’ communities. It was an early attempt at a niche social media network before we knew what it was.

Now, Madalyn Skyler is a renowned social media expert who manages several Twitter chats. It includes #TwitterSmarter, where marketers connect, learn, and share Twitter tips.

14. Matt Navarra

Facebook will study whether its algorithms are racially biased https://t.co/tjj9t4daYZ — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) July 22, 2020

Matt Navarra is a social media strategist and consultant with over 12 years of experience.

However, he’s more famous as a social media industry commentator, tipster, and leaker. Matt also owns a podcast where he interviews prominent social media figures such as Pinterest’s Global Business Marketing director.

Aside from sharing the latest social media trend on his platform, Matt also provides fresh and sober perspectives on these trends.

15. Jane Manchun Wong

Unlike many social media experts on this list, Jane Manchun Wong is not exactly famous for creating content. Instead, her area of expertise is discovering new features.

Jane is a reverse engineer oracle that’s behind most of the scoops for upcoming social media features. As a result, Jane’s followers can gain insight into a Facebook redesign or an upcoming Instagram filter.

16. Rachel Pedersen

Rachel Pedersen is a social media strategist that offers tips on social media growth hack and management. Her career inspired her to start sharing her social media expertise.

After giving up a regular job to become a freelancer, Rachel noted the absence of a helpful forum. So, when she became an experienced social media strategist, Rachel created a community for individuals just starting.

Rachel Pedersen’s content is useful to freelancers or individuals that are thinking of freelancing. Along with sharing tips on how to get a first client. you’ll also learn how to organize your workday and negotiate contracts, among others.

17. Ian Cleary

Ian Cleary is a marketer with a solid background in technology. So, he devotes his technical skills towards improving marketing projects’ delivery and generating more leads and sales.

As the founder of RazorSocial, Ian provides digital marketing advice to B2B companies. Like most social media marketing experts, this online marketer also speaks at conferences around the world.

Ian Cleary is based in Ireland. However, you can follow him on Twitter, where he shares tips about social media tools, social media strategy, and content marketing.

18. Ian Anderson Gray

Ian Anderson Gray is a Live Video marketing expert. He’s a Confident Live Marketing Coach and the founder of Seriously Social and the Confident Live Marketing Academy.

Ian helps entrepreneurs increase their impact, authority, and profit using live videos. What’s more, he has acquired decades of experience doing this.

On Twitter, Ian Anderson Gray shares posts about live video streaming, social media tools, and content marketing.

19. Liliach Bullock

Llliach Bullock is a professional speaker, influencer, blogging, and content marketing expert. She’s the founder of Liliach Bullock Limited, a company that creates SEO traffic-friendly content for B2B tech companies.

Follow Liliach on Twitter to get social media marketing tips that span across everything — from lead generation to engagement. You’ll also learn how to use specific features and tools to improve your marketing.

20. Neal Schaffer

Neal Schaffer is a renowned author and social media strategy, consultant. He is also a global keynote speaker, a University educator, and a social media agency owner.

Neal has helped several leading brands, including fortune 50 enterprises, improve their social media game. And he shares this wealth of experience with over 200,000 followers on Twitter.

To Wrap Up

There you have it — our list of social media marketing experts to follow on Twitter. These people teach, encourage, and entertain their followers wit digital marketing-related posts.

Since this outline is subjective, you probably don’t agree with some of our choices. The good news is it’s not a closed list.

So, suggest other Twitter users that share their social media expertise and latest industry news and trends. Then, we’ll consider adding them to our list of social marketing experts.

