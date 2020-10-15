search
Science 2 min read

New AI Model can Predict the Risk of Cardiovascular Disease

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Oct 15, 2020 at 9:46 am GMT
Science 2 min read
Profile Image
Sumbo Bello
Oct 15, 2020 at 9:46 am GMT
Science 2 min read
Gerd Altmann / Pixabay.com

Gerd Altmann / Pixabay.com

An international team of researchers has developed an AI model to predict the risk of patients developing cardiovascular disease.

For over a century, health professionals have peered into patients’ eyes to diagnose cardiovascular diseases (CVD).

The process involves looking for changes in retinal vasculature blood vessels in the retina that reflect the impact of high blood pressure over time. It indicates the presence or absence of cardiovascular diseases.

Over time, medical scientists have developed several instruments to provide a more convenient look at the retinal vasculature.

However, these devices all have the same shortcomings — human judgment. Medical professionals still have to make the final call after peering at the patient’s eyes.

Now, an international team of scientists has taught an AI system to recognize the same symptoms for heart disease. With that, human intervention will no longer be required for diagnosis.

In their published paper in the journal Nature Biological Engineering, the researchers wrote:

“Our findings motivate the development of clinically applicable explainable end-to-end deep-learning systems for the prediction of CVD on the basis of the features of retinal vessels in retinal photographs.”

Here’s how they developed the AI system.

Developing an AI System to Diagnose Cardiovascular Disease

First, the researchers taught the AI system to recognize CVD markers using thousands of retinal vasculature scans.

They also trained the system using data that highlights the associated CVD markers for specific patients. For this part of the study, the team used over 70,000 images from people with diverse backgrounds.

After that, the researchers tested the AI system’s accuracy.

They compared the model’s diagnosis with the traditional methods to diagnose cardiovascular disease. These involve using factors such as obesity, BMI, cholesterol, diabetes, and glycated hemoglobin levels.

According to the researchers, their system outperformed the health professionals based on patient tracking after testing.

Indeed, it’s not the first time that researchers are training artificial intelligence to study retinal scans.

Back in 2018, Google AI researchers taught their deep learning algorithms to predict heart disease symptoms from retinal images. What’s more, the algorithm was able to deduce other data such as age, gender, smoking status, and systolic blood pressure.

AI-based diagnostic systems can serve as a new tool to help health professionals catch CVD in patients early. That way, they’ll not only lessen the symptoms but also prevent a tragic outcome.

Read More: Owning a Dog May Improve Your Cardiovascular Health

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Aeolus Robotics
Science 6 min read

Four of the Best CES 2018 Robots and Their Incredible Capabilitie...

Rechelle AnnShare
Robot designed by Dieter Vanderelst | Joseph Fuqua of UC Creative Services
Science 2 min read

Researchers use bat Biomimicry to fly Drones in the Dark         

Rechelle AnnShare
Sarunyu L | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

MIT Creates Transformers Robots Using Flexible Exoskeletons   

William McKinneyShare
The new Google Street View car | Google | google.com
Science 5 min read

Finally, Google Street View Cameras Received an AI-Focused Update

Rechelle AnnShare
ruskpp / Shutterstock.com
Technology 2 min read

The CIA Will use AI Spies in Future Espionage Missions             

Rechelle AnnShare
Screen grab from UC Berkely YouTube page
Science 5 min read

Inspired by Babies, AI Robot Vestri can see the Future             

William McKinneyShare
loggy / Shutterstock.com
Science 2 min read

Researchers Discover New "Double State" of Matter                       

Rechelle AnnShare
Connect world / Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

New Algorithm can Speed up Deep Learning Technology                   

Sumbo BelloShare
Prostock-studio / Shutterstock.com
Culture 3 min read

Researchers Develop a New AI System That Offers Fashion Advice

Sumbo BelloShare
Evgeniya369 / Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

MIT's AI Knitting System Designs and Creates Woven Garments   

Sumbo BelloShare
Skeeze | Pixabay.com
Technology 2 min read

New AI System Developed to Monitor Spread of Cancer                   

Rechelle AnnShare
John M. Chase / Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

Researchers Discover New Fast Radio Bursts Using Artificial Intel...

Rechelle AnnShare
Zapp2Photo | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 4 min read

How to use Chatbots to Improve Your Brand's Social Media Engageme...

Edgy UniverseShare
VectorMine / Shutterstock.com
Technology 6 min read

Inbenta Chatbot Uses Natural Language Processing for AI-minded Su...

Juliet ChildersShare
Geralt | Pixabay.com
Culture 2 min read

Report: China is Home to Majority of the World's AI Unicorn…...

Rechelle AnnShare
shuttersv / Shutterstock.com
Culture 3 min read

Facebook Introduces New Policy to Ban Deepfake Videos               

Sumbo BelloShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.