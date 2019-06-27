search
Technology 3 min read

AI Tool to Measure Human Conceptual Understanding Developed

A new machine learning algorithm tracks brain activity patterns to measure the conceptual understanding of learners and assign a “neural score.”

Profile Image
Zayan Guedim Jun 27, 2019 at 7:45 am GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstock

Image courtesy of Shutterstock

Humans are not born with conceptual understanding. We develop it over the years as we move forward on our learning journey.

The ability to internalize concepts help us succeed academically and professionally.

As learners pick up new ideas, regardless of the domain, they also develop sets of skills and experiences. With time, learners gain the ability to express and transfer this knowledge to other individuals.

It’s more than just knowing “isolated facts” because it requires the connection between concepts and the contexts in which they should be applied.

How to teach new ideas is another topic that gets its share of focus. Here, it’s more about the evaluation methods used to assess students’ understanding of concepts.

Conceptual Understanding Footprint in the Brain: Neural Score

How well do you think you can grasp new concepts?

Forget paper-and-pencil assessment and traditional tests. They were both deemed to be inefficient, or let’s say insufficient, especially with the development of educational technologies and the rapid progress of sciences.

A research team from Dartmouth College has devised a machine learning algorithm based on students’ brain activities that can measure how well they understand a concept.

The study, published in Nature Communications, is one of the first studies to investigate how knowledge acquired in school is reflected in the brain.

Researchers tested twenty-eight novice and intermediate learners at Dartmouth on their understanding of some mechanical engineering and physics concepts before they assessed their conceptual understanding of Newton’s third law.

While inside an fMRI scanner, participants were shown images of bridges, buildings, and other structures, so they can think about the balance forces that keep the structures in place. Then, they were asked whether the Newtonian forces were labeled correctly in other images representing the same structures.

Outperforming the novices who answered 53.6 percent of the diagrams correctly, intermediate students were correct 75 percent of the time.

This machine learning method, called informational network analysis, is an innovative assessment tool that generates neural scores to predict the differences in performance between learners.

To validate their results, the team also conducted two traditional multiple-choice tests, and results showed that the higher the neural score, the higher a student would perform on the conventional tests.

Senior author David Kraemer, an assistant professor of education at Dartmouth, explains their approach:

“When engineering students looked at images of real-world structures, the students would automatically apply their engineering knowledge, and would see the differences between structures such as whether it was a cantilever, truss or vertical load. Based on the similarities in brain activity patterns, our machine learning algorithm method was able to distinguish the differences between these mechanical categories and generate a neural score that reflected this underlying knowledge.”

Before practicing it with students, maybe teachers themselves could benefit from such a method to assess their own conceptual understanding. Because if teachers struggle with a given concept, they will transfer a shaky knowledge to their students.

Read More: New Study: Eating Nuts In Early Pregnancy Boosts Children’s Intelligence

Found this article interesting?

Let Zayan Guedim know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Zayan Guedim

Trilingual poet, investigative journalist, and novelist. Zed loves tackling the big existential questions and all-things quantum.

Handpicked

Dubassy | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Here's a Single From the First Album Ever Composed by an…   

Zayan GuedimShare
Zenzen | Shutterstock
Technology 15 min read

AI 101: Why Future AI Will be an Evolution of Us                         

Lewis McShare
Ellen and Ryan Mc Ginnis, the two main researchers on the project. | Image via the University of Vermont.
Technology 2 min read

New Motion Sensor can Detect Anxiety and Depression in Children

Rechelle AnnShare
Alonso Nichols | Tufts University | Questbridge.org
Science 6 min read

How Artificial Intelligence Reverse Engineers the Biophysics of C...

William McKinneyShare
Shutterstock
Technology 2 min read

Amazon Uses AI To Fire Low-Productivity Workers                           

Sumbo BelloShare
Ktsdesign | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Brainwave, the Latest in a Surge of Deep Learning Acceleration Pl...

Juliet ChildersShare
Aeolus Robotics
Science 6 min read

Four of the Best CES 2018 Robots and Their Incredible Capabilitie...

Rechelle AnnShare
Ssimone | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

Blind Spot Algorithm Makes Driving Safer (for Autonomous Vehicles...

Zayan GuedimShare
MERFISH, a new type of brain mapping sftware, helped Harvard scientists discover over 70 new types of neuron. | Image By DedMityay | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

New MERFISH Device Creates Unprecedented Atlas of the Human Brain

Zayan GuedimShare
Engineered Arts specialist Mike Humphrey working on a rubberized head of the worlds first robot artist Ai-Da | Image courtesy of REUTERS/Matthew Stocks
Technology 3 min read

Meet Ai-Da: The World's First Ultra-Realistic Robot Artist     

Rechelle AnnShare
Zapp2Photo | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

How AI and Clean Energy can Reduce Overpopulation Woes             

Juliet ChildersShare
Jirsak | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

How You use Machine Learning Everyday and Business Will, Too 

Zayan GuedimShare
Artist rendering of an abstract brain-computer interface | Tex Vector | Shutterstock.com
Technology 5 min read

Will Machines Become Smarter Than Man?                                             

Zayan GuedimShare
Nicoleta Lonescu | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Intelligence Agencies Bank on AI, Social Media to Process Data

Chris ParbeyShare
pinterest.com
Culture 5 min read

Machine Learning Agents: Making Video Games Smarter With AI   

Rechelle AnnShare
Bildagentur Zoonar GmbH | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Montreal is an AI hub and Here's why                                                 

Zayan GuedimShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.