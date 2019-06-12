search
Amazon Surpasses Google to Become World's Most Valuable Brand

Amazon is now the world's most valuable brand according to Kantar's 100 Top BrandZ reports. The eCommerce giant surpassed tech companies Google and Apple to claim the number one spot in the list.

Sumbo Bello Jun 12, 2019 at 10:45 am GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstock

According to a survey, United States retail giant, Amazon has moved past Google and Apple to become the world’s most valuable brand.

Global market research agency, Kantar, in its annual 100 Top BrandZ reports, revealed that the brand value of Amazon has surged to $315 billion. That’s a huge 52 percent increase from last year

Before now, Amazon held the third spot behind Google and Apple, who held the first and second place, respectively. With the retail giant now holding the top spot, Google has slid down into the third position behind Apple.

How did Amazon become the most valuable brand in the world, you ask?

In a statement, Kantar explained that three essential factors helped Seattle-based behemoth claimed the top spot. These include its disruptive business model, superior customer service, as well as its key acquisitions.

The statement reads:

“Amazon’s smart acquisitions, that have led to new revenue streams, excellent customer service provision and its ability to stay ahead of its competitors by offering a diverse ecosystem of products and services, have allowed Amazon to accelerate its brand value growth continuously.”

The British-owned agency added that Amazon showed “little sign” of slowing down.

World’s Most Valuable Brand List; United States-Based Companies Dominate Top 10

Once again, U.S-based firms dominated Kantar’s 100 Top BrandZ reports.

Aside from Amazon owning the top spot with $315 billion, Apple came in second with a brand value of $309.5 billion. Following closely behind the iPhone makers is Google with $309 billion, then Microsoft’s $251 billion.

Visa and Facebook have the fifth and sixth most significant value, respectively. With the payment giant on $178 billion, while the social networking group’s brand value is worth nearly $159 billion.

For the first time, E-commerce leader, Alibaba beat Tencent to claim the seventh spot. Up by two places from last year, Alibaba’s $131.2 billion makes it the most valuable Chinese brand.

On the other hand, Internet giant Tencent dropped three spots from the previous year. It now stands at number eight, with a value of $130.9 billion.

In a sign that shows the growing importance of Asia, the top 100 list featured 23 Asian brands – including smartphone company Xiaomi (valued at $19.8 billion) and Meituan ($18.8 billion).

Speaking about the list, Kantar’s global head of BrandZ, Doreen Wang said:

“Disruptive ecosystem models are flourishing in regions such as Asia, where consumers are more technology-enabled and where brands are integrating themselves into every aspect of people’s daily lives.”

The analyst calculates the brand value using the companies’ financial performance as well as their standing among consumers across the globe.

Read More: Amazon’s Echo Dot Accused of Illegally Recording Children’s Conversation

