search
Technology 3 min read

Artificial Neurons on Silicon Chips Could Cure Chronic Diseases

Scientists successfully modeled artificial neurons on silicon chips, mimicking real, living neurons responding to a range of stimulations.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Dec 04, 2019 at 5:15 am GMT
Andrii Vodolazhskyi / Shutterstock.com

Andrii Vodolazhskyi / Shutterstock.com

In a first-of-its-kind achievement, scientists have invented artificial neurons on silicon chips. And yes, they work like the real thing.

One of the primary goals in medicine is to design artificial neurons that function as the natural ones. That means it should be able to respond to signals from the nervous system and serve as a possible cure to conditions where the neurons are not working correctly.

Health professionals can use artificial neurons to repair diseased bio-circuit. Not only could the synthetic neurons replicate their healthy function, but they could also respond adequately to biofeedbacks to restore bodily function too.

For example, during heart failure, neurons in the brain don’t respond well to nervous system feedback. As a result, the nervous system doesn’t send the right signals to the heart, which in turn doesn’t pump as hard as it should.

Artificial neurons could change all that. Along with preventing heart failure, it could cure other neuronal degeneration diseases such as Alzheimer’s.

So, how do these synthetic neurons work?

Developing Artificial Neurons That Work Like the Real Thing

Developing artificial neurons has been a challenging endeavor in the past. Aside from the complex biology involved, neuronal responses can be hard to predict.

However, the researchers were able to model and derive equations that explained how neurons respond to electrical stimuli from other nerves. Using the information, they designed silicon chips that modeled biological ion channels.

To prove that the silicon neurons respond to stimulations, the researchers replicated the entire dynamics of hippocampal neurons and respiratory neurons from rats.

In a statement, University of Bath professor, who led the study, Alain Nogaret said:

“Until now, neurons have been like black boxes, but we have managed to open the black box and peer inside. Our work is paradigm-changing because it provides a robust method to reproduce the electrical properties of real neurons in minute detail.”

A paper detailing the team’s work has been published in the journal Nature Communications.

Potential Applications of Silicon Neurons

The synthetic neurons only need 14o nanoWatts of power to function – one-billionth the power of a microprocessor. That makes it suitable as a bioelectronic implant to treat chronic diseases.

For example, the researchers are applying the silicon neurons in smart pacemakers. Aside from stimulating steady pumping, the artificial neurons will enable the heart to respond to changes in real-time.

Read More: Researchers Devised a Way to Keep Artificial Retinas Cool

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

E-cigarette Vapor May Hamper Lungs’ Ability to Fight Infections

Sumbo BelloShare
Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Google Stands by its Claim That it's Achieved Quantum Supremacy

Sumbo BelloShare
Adrian Grosu | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

Prenatal 'Mini-brain' Scans May Solve Schizophrenia Origins   

Juliet ChildersShare
Jolygon / Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Elon Musk's Neuralink Project is "Coming Soon"                             

Zayan GuedimShare
PublicDomainPictures | Pixabay.com
Science 6 min read

The Power of a Cuddle: Comfort Babies and Change their DNA     

Juliet ChildersShare
Image Credit: Pixabay
Science 3 min read

Insects Can Feel Chronic Pain After Injury Says New Study       

Sumbo BelloShare
According to new research, your success may actually be more dependent on your genes than you think. | Image By Rawpixel.com | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Research Says Success May be Genetic After all                             

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Science 3 min read

Mapping Rat's Brain for Future Smarter Self-Driving Vehicles 

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Science 2 min read

Excessive Athletic Training can Cause Brain Fatigue               

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Scientists use AI to Identify Brain Patterns Affecting Antidepr...

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Science 3 min read

Scientists Manipulate Brain Cells Using Smartphone-Controlled Imp...

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Technology 3 min read

A New Type of Brain-Inspired Ultrafast AI Developed                   

Zayan GuedimShare
Kittisak Jirasittichai | Shutterstock.com
Science 7 min read

Short Sleep, Short Life: 7 Reasons Sleep Is Fundamental to Your…...

Juliet ChildersShare
There are lots of ways to render an image of the way the human brain works, but none of them are perfect. | Gonin | Shutterstock
Technology 4 min read

Deep Neural Networks Help Understand the Human Brain's Auditory P...

Zayan GuedimShare
Crystal Light | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

3 Cancer Killing Breakthroughs you Should Know About                 

Zayan GuedimShare
frantic00 / Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Resurrection Biology: How we Could Revive Extinct Species       

Zayan GuedimShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.