search
Science 3 min read

Why Atmospheric Carbon Dioxide Was Lower During Ice Age

A recent study conducted by researchers from Oregon State University offers some new clue that could explain why atmospheric carbon dioxide was relatively low during the ice age period.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Jun 16, 2019 at 5:45 am GMT
Image Credit: Pixabay

Image Credit: Pixabay

Some time ago, scientists discovered that atmospheric carbon dioxide was significantly lower during ice age periods than warmer phases. Unfortunately, attempts to understand the reason for this low CO2 level has been unproductive.

With different studies came different hypothesis. The most popular ones attributed the low gas level to ocean circulation, iron-laden dust, or sea ice.

Yet, no computer model has been able to confirm the accuracy of these hypotheses, until now.

A new study in Science Advances is proposing a unique answer for this age-long mystery. It’s the combination of seawater temperature variation and iron from dust off Southern Hemisphere continents.

In a statement to the press, climate scientist at Oregon State University and co-author on the study, Andreas Schmittner said:

“Many of the past studies that analyzed ocean temperatures assumed that ocean temperatures cooled at the same rate over the entire globe—about 2.5 degrees (Celsius). When they ran their models, temperature accounted for only a small amount of atmospheric CO2 decrease.”

According to the researcher, the oceans cooled more in some regions by as much as five degrees (C) in the mid-latitudes. Why is this piece of information relevant, you wonder?

Cold water has higher CO2 solubility, said Schmittner. As a result, it could soak up more carbon from the atmosphere than previous studies accounted for. In this case, it did.

The researchers believe that colder ocean temperature was responsible for half of the decrease in CO2 levels during the last ice age.

Atmospheric Carbon dioxide and Iron-laden Dust

Aside from the colder ocean temperature, there’s also iron-laden clouds of dust coming off the continent to fertilize the Southern ocean surface. Schmittner and his colleagues theorized that it might have contributed to one-third of the CO2 decrease.

Ice scouring in the landscapes of Australia, New Zealand, and Patagonia pulled more iron out of the soil and rocks. Then the wind transports it from land into the water.

As the wind deposits iron in the ocean, the production of phytoplankton increases. In turn, these autotrophs absorbed and deposited more carbon deep into the sea.

According to the researchers’ models, these two conditions account for over 75 percent of the reduction in atmospheric CO2 during the last ice age.

Schmittner noted:

“Our three-dimensional model of the global ocean agrees well with observations from ocean sediments from the last glacial maximum, giving us a high degree of confidence in the results.”

Read More: Carbon Dioxide to Soon Reach Levels not Seen in Over 50 Million Years

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

bitFlyer | Techinasia.com
Technology 3 min read

BitFlyer: How Regulation can Make or Break the Bitcoin Market

Zayan GuedimShare
Pexels
Technology 3 min read

How Tree-Planting Drones Can Save the Rainforest                         

Zayan GuedimShare
This cyber attack could have a significant impact on the upcoming Australian elections. | Pexels
Culture 2 min read

Three Australian Political Parties hit by Cyber Attacks           

Juliet ChildersShare
Eddie Cloud | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Ford's Amazing new Electric Truck Will Produce Tons Less CO2 

Juliet ChildersShare
x_tine | Flickr.com
Technology 5 min read

Twisted Light Holds the key to the Future of Wireless Data…...

Rechelle AnnShare
Magnesite | James St. John | Flickr.com
Science 2 min read

New Lab-Grown Magnesite Mineral Could Help Halt Global Warming

Rechelle AnnShare
Earth | Kevin Gill | Flickr.com
Science 3 min read

Study Claims Earth Could Soon Lose its Blue Color                       

Rechelle AnnShare
Mars is by far our biggest hopeful when it comes to extra-planetary settlement. But, will it be possible in our lifetime? | Image By Vadim Sadovski | Shutterstock
Science 4 min read

Terraformation of Mars is Impossible, say Experts                       

Zayan GuedimShare
Image By Peshkova | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

New Form of Human DNA Structure Discovered: the Intercalated Moti...

Lewis McShare
Water drop | Wikipedia.org
Technology 3 min read

Researchers use MOFs as Water Purifier to Improve Water Desalinat...

Rechelle AnnShare
If CO2 levels continue to increase at current levels, clouds could disappear from Earth in less than a century. ¦ Pexels
Science 3 min read

Study Claims Climate Change Could Soon Eradicate Clouds           

Zayan GuedimShare
Visuta | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

160-year old Method Makes Versatile Green Electrochemistry Possib...

Zayan GuedimShare
Geothermal Power Plant | Michal 11 | Shutterstock.com
Technology 7 min read

5 Countries Considering Geothermal Power                                         

William McKinneyShare
Nikhil Tiwale and Stanko Nedic: The nanowire firecracker | Engineering at Cambridge | Flickr.com
Technology 4 min read

New Nanomaterials IPL Process Would Revolutionize Thin-film Manuf...

Rechelle AnnShare
Crystal Light | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

3 Cancer Killing Breakthroughs you Should Know About                 

Zayan GuedimShare
Meet the Bramble Cay Melomys, the first known species to become extinct due to the effects of climate change . ¦ Image via Ian Bell, EHP
Science 3 min read

First Mammal Goes Extinct due to Climate Change                           

Zayan GuedimShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.