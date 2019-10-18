search
Science 3 min read

Blanket of Entangled Light Pulses for Quantum Computers

Danish researchers successfully created a blanket of entangled light pulses, a potential resource for optical quantum computers.

Profile Image
Rechelle Ann Fuertes Oct 18, 2019 at 10:15 am GMT
Pixabay

Pixabay

Researchers from the Danish National Research Foundation Center of Excellence for Macroscopic Quantum States (BigQ) have created a blanket of entangled light pulses, a breakthrough that could pave the way for powerful quantum computers to be developed.

In a paper published in the journal Science, Prof. Ulrik Lund Andersen and his colleagues from BigQ have described how they were able to accomplish the said feat. Andersen said:

“The prevailing view among researchers is that quantum mechanics is a universally valid theory and therefore also applicable in the macroscopic day-to-day world we normally live in. This also means that it should be possible to observe quantum phenomena on a large scale, and this is precisely what we strive to.”

Despite countless attempts, no experiments to date have succeeded in proving quantum mechanics. That’s despite the fact that it’s one of the most successful theories of natural science and its predictions are often counterintuitive.

Creating a Blanket of Entangled Light Pulses

For their study, Andersen’s team focused on one of today’s most interesting quantum phenomena: entanglement.

Entanglement is described as a state in which physical objects are intricately linked that it’s already impossible to tell them apart. Meaning, these physical objects are perceived as a unified whole, regardless of how far apart they are.

Entangled objects act as a single unit. And, if they are measured individually, “the results will be correlated to such a degree that it cannot be described based on the classical laws of nature.”

Entanglement is not only restricted to two objects. However, the phenomenon is still confined to the microscopic scale — until now.

In their effort to observe the said quantum phenomenon on a macroscopic scale, Andersen and his colleagues at BigQ created a network of 30,000 entangled light pulses. The light pulses were arranged in a two-dimensional lattice distributed in space and time, similar to an array of colored threads woven together into a patterned blanket.

The team was able to produce light beams with unique quantum mechanical properties. Then, using optical fiber components, they wove them to create an extremely entangled quantum state, also known as a cluster state.

Mikkel Vilsbøll Larsen, the lead author of the paper, said:

“As opposed to traditional cluster states, we make use of the temporal degree of freedom to obtain the two-dimensional entangled lattice of 30,000 light pulses. The experimental setup is actually surprisingly simple. Most of the effort was in developing the idea of the cluster state generation.”

Potential Applications

According to the team, the cluster state could be a possible resource for creating an optical quantum computer. And since the phenomenon can be created at room temperature, it could be a better alternative to current superconducting technologies.

The approach can lead to the development of optical quantum computers that don’t require expensive refrigeration technology. Aside from that, the quantum computer’s light-based information-carrying qubits in the laser spectrum will be more durable than their ultra-cold counterparts used in superconductors.

Andersen concluded:

“Through the distribution of the generated cluster state in space and time, an optical quantum computer can also more easily be scaled to contain hundreds of qubits. This makes it a potential candidate for the next generation of larger and more powerful quantum computers.”

Read More: 11 Facts That Help Explain The Quantum Computer

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Rechelle Ann Fuertes know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Rechelle Ann Fuertes

Rechelle is an SEO content producer, technical writer, researcher, social media manager, and visual artist. She enjoys traveling and spending time anywhere near the sea with family and friends.

Handpicked

Rendering of Graphene's Atomic Structure | Antoine2K | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Frustrated Graphene Electrons in Andreev States Exhibit Exotic Su...

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Army Breakthrough Brings Quantum Internet a Step Closer to Real...

Sumbo BelloShare
Taras Mykytyuk | Flickr.com
Science 4 min read

Scientists Created a Quantum Tunnelling Device To Harvest Infrare...

Rechelle AnnShare
Quantum computing is at the same stage now that the Internet was in the 90s, it's only a matter of time before it becomes global. ¦ Shutterstock
Technology 4 min read

Why the Time of Quantum Computing is Now                                         

Zayan GuedimShare
Pixabay
Science 2 min read

New Quantum Computer can Predict the Future                                   

Rechelle AnnShare
Abstract quantum graphic. | Dmitriy Rybin | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

Quantum Infrastructure Part 1: How Close are we to Quantum Intern...

Zayan GuedimShare
AN MIT-led research team has created a new form of hybrid topological insulator and superconductor. | Image By Rost9 | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Researchers Create Hybrid Topological Insulators and Superconduct...

Zayan GuedimShare
Quantum hacking will soon be a reality, and we all need to be ready for it. Will cryptocurrency be able to survive this new level of cybersecurity? | Image by Dmitriy Rybin | Shutterstock
Science 4 min read

Are Cryptocurrencies at Risk of Quantum Hacking?                         

Zayan GuedimShare
Quantum computing is the next step in our society's technological advancement. Now, quantum photonic computing could provide us with this breakthrough. | Image by sakkmesterke | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Photonic Quantum Computing may be Closer Than Previously Thought

Zayan GuedimShare
Image by Quality Stock Arts | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Classical Physics and Quantum Physics Can't Come to Terms on Hard...

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Science 3 min read

Physicists Just Made Key Step Towards Optical Computers           

Zayan GuedimShare
IBM
Science 3 min read

IBM Just Unveiled the World's Smallest Computer                           

Rechelle AnnShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Science 2 min read

Thin-Film Breakthrough to Give Quantum Technologies a Boost   

Zayan GuedimShare
We hope this image sets the right tone, becuase, really, who even knows what quantum security is going to look like? | Sergey Nivens | Shutterstock.com
Science 7 min read

Quantum Security: Quantum Key Distribution is the End of Malware

Zayan GuedimShare
Rendering of Graphene's Atomic Structure | Antoine2K | Shutterstock.com
Technology 5 min read

Controlling Boundaries of 2D Materials Enables Futuristic Memory...

William McKinneyShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Quantum Science Breakthrough: Google Achieves "Quantum Supremacy"

Rechelle AnnShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.