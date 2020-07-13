search
Technology 3 min read

New Cathode Coating can Make Lithium-ion Batteries Last Longer

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Jul 13, 2020 at 7:05 am GMT
Technology 3 min read
Profile Image
Sumbo Bello
Jul 13, 2020 at 7:05 am GMT
Technology 3 min read
Parilov / Shutterstock.com

Parilov / Shutterstock.com

A joint team of researchers have developed a new cathode coating to improve current lithium-ion batteries, making them safer and long-lasting.

Lithium-ion batteries with cathode coating technology come with tons of advantages.

Along with its high energy density, these cells also have low self-discharge as compared with rechargeable batteries such as Ni-Cad. They also require low maintenance to ensure maximum performance.

Perhaps the most significant advantage of lithium-ion batteries is their longevity. An average Li-ion cell lifespan for a large capacity battery pack can last as long as eight years, hence providing a good investment return.

Despite these benefits, Li-ion batteries have some shortcomings.

For one, the cathode coating in the cell is only partial. It covers a small portion of the cathode and doesn’t protect the electrode when operating at high voltage or temperature.

This causes a metal oxide cathode, such as nickel or cobalt, to react with the electrolyte, generating excess oxygen. In turn, the gas creates an unwanted film on the cathode, which leads to energy loss.

That’s one reason Li-ion batteries experience performance loss over time.

To address this issue, researchers from Argonne National Laboratory collaborated with their colleagues from Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. Together, they developed a new cathode coating for Li-ion batteries that’ll increase the latter’s life and safety.

In a statement about the project, Argonne distinguished fellow, Khalil Amine said:

“This is an incredibly exciting advancement. This could significantly improve our experience with the devices we’ve come to rely on.

The researchers described the coating in the two published papers in Advanced Energy Materials and Nature.

New Cathode Coating for Long-lasting Lithium-ion Batteries

The team made the new coating using a conducting polymer called poly(3,4-ethylene dioxythiophene) — or PEDOT for shorts.

According to the researchers, PEDOT fully and completely protects each particle of the cathode from reacting with the electrolyte. Yet, it allows lithium ions and electrons to pass through freely.

Also, the scientists applied PEDOT using Argonne’s oxidative chemical vapor deposition technique. So, it covers every individual particle of the cathode to form a robust skin. That’s more comprehensive than the partial coating in conventional lithium-ion batteries.

As you may have guessed, the new coating resulted in a slight boost in battery energy.

Existing lithium-ion batteries operate at 4.2 V at the cell level. But the PEDOT coating was able to boost this operating voltage to 4.6 V. The team pointed out that this 15 percent increase can reduce the cost of battery packs. Furthermore, it can extend the battery life of devices.

This would increase the driving range of electric cars and boost the battery life of cell phones and laptops, ultimately changing the way we live,” said Amine.

Read More: Developing Lithium-Sulfur Battery With Higher Energy Storage Capacity

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Researchers Discover New Method to Kill Antibiotic-Resistant Pat...

Sumbo BelloShare
Pepgooner / Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

Programming the Heart to Survive in Low-Oxygen Environments   

Sumbo BelloShare
Martin Capek / Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Using 'Spintronics' to Develop High-speed, Low-power Electronics

Edgy UniverseShare
The tiny CREPT instrument will augment the science of NASA’s Van Allen Probes, formerly known as the Radiation Belt Storm Probes. This artist’s rendering of the Van Allen Probes mission shows the path of its two spacecraft through the radiation belts that surround Earth, which are made visible in false color. | NASA | www.nasa.gov
Science 4 min read

Mystery About Earth's Van Allen Belts Solved by Researchers   

Rechelle AnnShare
Image courtesy of Pixabay
Science 3 min read

New Coating Brings Scientists Closer to Creating Lithium Metal Ba...

Zayan GuedimShare
Scientists have discovered a method of using light-activated oxygen to destroy harmful bacteria. | Image By MZinchenko | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Light-Activated Oxygen Could be Successful Alternative to Antibio...

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Technology 2 min read

Wearable Electronic Device Uses Sweat to Produce Electricity

Sumbo BelloShare
Davooda | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

New Hybrid Aqueous Battery Charges up in Less Than 30 Seconds

Rechelle AnnShare
Igor Zh. | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

Nickel Alloys Exhibit 100 Times Greater Radiation Resistance 

Kimberly ColemanShare
Illus_man / Shutterstock.com
Technology 2 min read

Energy Breakthrough: Researchers Develop Lithium Sulphur Batterie...

Rechelle AnnShare
science photo / Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Researchers Develop a More Efficient Thermoelectric Device     

Sumbo BelloShare
Sky vectors / Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

Researchers use Quantum Principle to Control States of Matter in...

Rechelle AnnShare
Zinc-air battery cell | Richard Williamson | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Why Rechargeable Zinc-Air Batteries Could Become the Norm       

Zayan GuedimShare
A newly developed machine learning technique can reportedly see near-imperceptible details in transparent object when placed in low light settings. | Image By PrasongTakham | Shutterstock
Technology 2 min read

New Machine Learning Technique Exposes Invisible Objects in the D...

Rechelle AnnShare
skeeze | Pixabay.com
Science 3 min read

Thunderclouds are Particle Accelerators; Lightning Creates Antima...

Zayan GuedimShare
Water, the cornerstone of all life on Earth, is still a mystery to us in many ways. Now, scientists may have discovered new properties that could lead to new methods of harvesting clean energy. | Image By Kindlena | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Scientists Find new Properties of Water Molecules                       

Zayan GuedimShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.