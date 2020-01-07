CES 2020 Latest Updates: Gadgets, new Tech, and More

The Consumer Electronics Show has indeed kicked off the new year with a bang. If you missed Monday’s happenings, don’t fret because we got you covered. Here are some of CES 2020 latest updates from Edgy.

Day 1: CES 2020 Latest Updates

LG’s 2020 Line of OLED TVs

As expected, LG Electronics has just unveiled the most recent models from its 2020 lineup of OLED televisions. This year, the South Korea-based electronics has added the “Gallery Series” to its OLED lineup and is bound to release a NanoCell LCD TV lineup as well.

The Gallery Series OLED resembles the Wallpaper OLED TV released by LG at CES last year. The most significant difference though is that the Gallery Series TV has its electronics and ports built into it directly instead of being housed in a separate box.

The Gallery Series OLED TVs will be released in 55, 65, and 77-inch sizes.

LG’s latest OLED TVs will be equipped with the newest Filmmaker Mode, which enhances the display’s aspect ratios, frame rates, and colors. Also, there’s the Alpha 9 Gen 3 processor that for optimum screen display sharpness and noise reduction.

Below is a list of LG’s OLED TV lineup this 2020:

ZX Signature Series 8K OLED TVs (available in 77 and 88-inch sizes)

WX Signature Series “Wallpaper” OLED TVs (available in 65-inch size)

RX Signature Series “Rollable” OLED TV (available in 65-inch)

GX Signature Series “Gallery” OLED TV (available in 55, 65, and 77-inch sizes)

BX Series (available in 55 and 65-inch sizes)

CX Series (available in 48, 55, 65, and 77-inch sizes)

TCL Unveils Its First Smartphone

Chinese electronics company TCL, which is known for its affordable smart televisions, has just unveiled its first TCL-branded smartphones on U.S. soil.

The smartphone collection includes the TCL 10 5G, TCL 10 Pro, and TCL 10L and will be sold for under $500 USD. The three devices sport slim bezels, front-facing cameras, and all-screen displays.

TCL has not shared further information about the smartphones’ since it’s saving them for the Mobile World Congress in February.

Lora DiCarlo’s Banned Sex Toys are Back

Sex toy company Lora DiCarlo is making a comeback at CES this year.

After being kicked out of the tech show last year, the said company made peace with CTA after the latter admitted its mistake and reinstated Lora DiCarlo’s Innovation Award.

Aside from the Osé, Lora DiCarlo will be showcasing its second and third robotic massagers, the Onda and Baci. Both devices have been given CES Innovation Awards.

As compared to Osé, which the company launched last November, Onda and Baci are said to be more affordable. The two massagers are set to be released commercially by March this year.

Toyota Reveals Plans to Build a Prototype City of Future

Japan-based car manufacturing company Toyota Motor Corporation has revealed its plans to develop a smart city.

Toyota President Akio Toyoda called its prototype city of the future the “Woven City.” Like current smart city projects, the Woven City would have a fully connected ecosystem that’s powered by hydrogen fuel cells.

“Building a complete city from the ground up, even on a small scale like this, is a unique opportunity to develop future technologies, including a digital operating system for the city’s infrastructure,” Toyoda said.

In a press release, Toyota said that it’s open to collaboration with other commercial and academics partners.

“We welcome all those inspired to improve the way we live in the future, to take advantage of this unique research ecosystem, and join us in our quest to create an ever-better way of life and mobility for all,” Toyoda added.

Toyota has commissioned Danish architect Bjarke Ingels to design the Woven City.

Smartwatch That Monitors Heart and Sleep Troubles

Smartwatch maker Withings has unveiled its latest hybrid smartwatch at CES 2020. The new wearable called ScanWatch not only monitors a person’s heart condition but sleep problem as well.

Like its predecessors, the ScanWatch has an elegant look and appears to look like an ordinary analog timepiece. However, unlike other Withings smartwatches, ScanWatch passively scans for any heartbeat irregularities.

Withing’s new wearable device is equipped with different sensors like ECG sensor, PPG sensor, and SpO2 sensor.

Home Security

Home security company Ring has unveiled six new products at CES. The lineup includes weather-resistant smart LED bulbs, solar-powered lights, and phone-operated remote gate access.

Ring has also announced that it will be launching a new control center in its app, following reports of security breaches and unauthorized video access of Ring devices. The new feature will be rolled out next month and will give Ring users more control over their security settings.

These are just some of the biggest reveals and announcements from Las Vegas. Stay tuned as we cover more updates from CES 2020!