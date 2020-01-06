search
CES 2020 Update: January 6 Keynotes and Announcements

Here's a quick CES 2020 update as some of the world's best consumer tech companies prepare to hold their media events and conferences today in Las Vegas.

Rechelle Ann Fuertes Jan 06, 2020 at 5:15 am GMT
We’re still a day away from the official opening of this year’s CES, but it doesn’t mean that Monday is a dull day in Las Vegas. In fact, there are several announcements in store for us today. Here’s Edgy’s quick CES 2020 update.

Media Events

For a list of CES Media Events happening this afternoon, click here.

Conference Sessions

For the complete list of CES Conference Sessions happening today, click here.

Keynote Addresses

  • Samsung Corporate Keynote by Hyun-Suk Kim, Samsung President and CEO of Consumer Electronics Division (Level 5 Palazzo Ballroom, Venetian, 6:30 PM)
  • Daimler Corporate Keynote by Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG, Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars (Level 1 Park Theater, Park MGM, 8:30 PM)

Read More: CES 2020: Schedule, Programs, And What To Expect

