CES 2020: Schedule, Programs, and What to Expect

Five days from now, one of the largest technology conventions in the world, the Internation Consumer Electronics Show, will once again open its door to tech enthusiasts and the media. Like in the previous years, CES 2020 will be held in Las Vegas, starting January 7 until January 10.

CES has been instrumental in giving us a glimpse of what the future of technology looks like. You’re probably as excited as we are to see what’s in store for us this 2020. So, here are some of the things that you should know about the upcoming CES.

CES 2020: Keynote Speakers

Advisor to the U.S. President Ivanka Trump, together with Consumer Technology Association President and CEO Gary Shapiro, will participate in a fireside chat on January 7 to discuss the current administration’s tech initiatives.

Aside from Miss Trump, hundreds of notable individuals and tech visionaries from different areas of the consumer technology industry will be speaking at the CES conference. The list includes:

Christiano Amon, President, Qualcomm

Colin Angle, CEO, iRobot

Ed Bastian, CEO, Delta

Marc Benioff, CEO, Salesforce

Elaine Chao, U.S. Secretary of Transportation

Shelly Bell, CEO, Black Girl Ventures

Mark Cuban, Entrepreneur and Judge, Shark Tank

Jeannette Garcia, Senior Manager for Quantum Applications, Algorithms, and Theory, IBM Research

Jane Horvath, Senior Director of Global Privacy, Apple

, Senior Director of Global Privacy, Apple Alan Jope, CEO, Unilever

Program Schedules

While the official opening of CES 2020 is on January 7, media events and conference sessions will already start by January 5 (Sunday).

Samsung President Hyun-Suk Kim and Daimler AG Board Chairman Ola Källenius will be delivering their respective corporate keynotes on the evening of January 6 (Monday).

By Tuesday, Delta’s CEO Ed Bastian will be delivering his keynote speech followed by keynote talks from Ivanka Trump, Gary Shapiro, Medialink Chairman Michael Kassan, Unilever CEO Alan Jope, and Salesforce chairman Marc Benioff.

On January 8, you can listen to Quibi CEO Meg Whitman deliver her keynote speech, as well as to the keynote talks of U.S. Secretary of Transportation’s Elaine Chao, NBCUniversal’s Linda Yaccarino and Natalie Morales.

The tech event will still be hosting its featured shows C Space (January 6-7) and Eureka Park (January 7-8).

What to Expect From CES 2020?

The CES 2020 conference will be focusing on the following topics:

5G and Internet of Things (IoT),

advertising, entertainment, and content,

automotive,

blockchain,

health and wellness,

home & family,

immersive entertainment,

product design and manufacturing, and

robotics and machine intelligence

Meaning, expect more concept cars, next-generation of 5G-supported devices, robots, and mixed reality gears, to name a few. CES will also hold its shows in 11 official venues grouped into three areas: Tech East, Tech West, and Tech South.

Tech East

Las Vegas Convention and World Trade Center (LVCC)

Westgate Las Vegas

Renaissance Las Vegas

Tech West

Sands Expo

The Venetian

The Palazzo

Wynn Las Vegas

Encore at Wynn (Encore)

Tech South

ARIA

Park MGM/Park Theater

Vdara

For more details, you may visit the CES 2020 official website here.