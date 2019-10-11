search
Technology 2 min read

Chinese Citizens Will Soon Need Facial Identification for Internet

China's set to implement a facial identification system, requiring telcos to scan people's faces when they apply for Internet access or phone numbers.

Profile Image
Rechelle Ann Fuertes Oct 11, 2019 at 8:15 am GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstock

Image courtesy of Shutterstock

China is among the countries with the most advanced facial recognition technology today. And now, starting December 1, Chinese citizens will not be able to access the Internet or get new phone numbers without facial identification.

China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology announced the new rule late last month. It will allow telecommunications carriers to scan people’s faces whenever they apply for new mobile numbers or access to the Internet.

The ministry stated that its decision was part of the government’s efforts to “safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of citizens in cyberspace.” Also, it’s another move to strengthen China’s fight against phone and Internet fraud.

Aside from facial scans, phone users will also be banned from passing their mobile phone numbers to others. Not only that, they will be required to check if phone numbers are being registered under their name without their permission.

No Facial Identification, No Phone Number, No Internet!

Most countries today require their citizens to submit identification cards or other credentials when applying for Internet lines or phone numbers. But, China’s move to require facial identification appears to be the first in the world.

Currently, Chinese citizens can get new phone numbers through the real-name registration system. Established in 2013, this decree requires phone carriers to validate the national IDs of people and take their photos before issuing them new numbers.

Soon, facial scanning will become an additional process to the system. People’s facial IDs will be matched with the photos shown on their national IDs.

Although the ministry of technology stated that the purpose of the new rule is to protect people’s interest, Chinese Internet users are not convinced. Many took to Chinese social media platform Weibo to air their concerns.

“How many years passed since the real-name registration system has been implemented? Scam and sales phone calls still have not been stopped! Gathering citizen’s information excessively like this is a violation of people’s civic rights,” one user wrote.

China has been heavily criticized, not just by its citizens but by other nations, too, for its strict Internet regulations and censorship. However, the government firmly supports President Xi Jinping‘s goal of achieving cyber sovereignty.

Read More: France To Implement A Nationwide Facial Recognition ID System

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Rechelle Ann Fuertes know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Rechelle Ann Fuertes

Rechelle is an SEO content producer, technical writer, researcher, social media manager, and visual artist. She enjoys traveling and spending time anywhere near the sea with family and friends.

Handpicked

Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Culture 3 min read

Huawei to Launch New Devices Powered by its In-House OS           

Sumbo BelloShare
This new device could fundamentally change our approach to fusion power. ¦ Pexels
Science 2 min read

China To Complete New Artificial Sun Device This Year               

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Culture 2 min read

China's set to Achieve its Carbon Emission Goals by 2020         

Sumbo BelloShare
It would be nice if we could just dig for Bitcoin. | SPF | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

600 Bitcoin-mining Computers Stolen From Iceland Popped up in Chi...

Brett ForsbergShare
Chinese Police already use facial recognition on a daily basis. | People's Daily | new.qq.com
Technology 3 min read

Cops now Using Facial Recognition Glasses in China to Spot Crimin...

Rechelle AnnShare
Pixabay
Culture 2 min read

China to Install “AI Guards” in Prison Cells                         

Sumbo BelloShare
The Von Karman crater | Wikimedia Commons
Science 3 min read

First: China Lands on the Far Side of the Moon                             

Rechelle AnnShare
We hope this image sets the right tone, becuase, really, who even knows what quantum security is going to look like? | Sergey Nivens | Shutterstock.com
Science 7 min read

Quantum Security: Quantum Key Distribution is the End of Malware

Zayan GuedimShare
PIRO4D | Pixabay.com
Technology 4 min read

Chinese Quantum Satellite Transmits First Ever 'Unhackable' Code

Rechelle AnnShare
Abstract quantum graphic. | Dmitriy Rybin | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

Quantum Infrastructure Part 1: How Close are we to Quantum Intern...

Zayan GuedimShare
Don Gray of Gordon Environmental | Krwg.org
Technology 3 min read

How Drones are Helping With Waste Management                                 

Zayan GuedimShare
Mclek | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

How the Digital Footprints you Left Behind say a lot About…

Zayan GuedimShare
Image Credit: Pixabay
Culture 3 min read

Apple Production to Move From China to Southeast Asia               

Sumbo BelloShare
Yutu pancam image of the Chang'E 3 lander on the moon | Chinese Academy of Sciences
Science 3 min read

China Plans to Launch its First Mars Rover Next Year                 

Rechelle AnnShare
Paste Magazine
Technology 9 min read

13 Classic Sci-Fi Legends Predicted Modern Tech we use Everyday

Juliet ChildersShare
U.S. President Donald Trump | Evin El-Amin | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

U.S. Tech Manufacturing Will Fall Behind With Trump's Economic Pl...

Juliet ChildersShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.