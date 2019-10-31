search
Technology 4 min read

Circular Runways: Bringing a New Shape to Global Aviation

Our skies are becoming ever more crowded thanks to the growth of the air transport industry. Could circular runways be a solution to this congestion problem?

Profile Image
Zayan Guedim Oct 31, 2019 at 5:15 am GMT
Shutterstock

Shutterstock

In 2016, there were about 3.8 billion air passengers. Surprisingly, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) estimates this number will nearly double (7.2 billion) by 2035.

Basically, this passenger demand means more flights that will add to the already existing pressure of airport congestion. To accommodate the rising flight demand, airports can’t just keep expanding their runway capacities forever.

But what about circular or “endless” runways? Believe it or not, this futuristic concept is being explored as a potential long-term solution to air traffic population.

If it works on a big scale, then it stands to reason that it will work on a small scale. Hence now circular runways being suggested as a way to handle fleets of delivery drones.

A Runway That Never Ends

Many aspects of air travel have drastically changed over the 20th century, from aircraft to robot guides to biometric identification. Airports, however, have remained pretty much the same.

Do airport runways should always be a straight line? According to European engineers, they don’t necessarily have to be.

Since 2012, the Aerospace Center of the Netherlands (NLR) has been working on the Endless Runway project, the brainchild of Dutch engineer Henk Hesselink.

The concept of circular runways could potentially increase the capacity of airports, dissipate noise pollution evenly, and put an end to the problem of headwinds.

Built as a 3km wide circle around a terminal, circular runways have no beginning or end. This would allow for a high volume of traffic as several takeoffs and landings could take place simultaneously.

In addition, pilots won’t have to navigate through crosswind no matter its direction.

Those aren’t the only benefits to the circular runway design. In fact, this project could help eliminate air traffic noise from certain parts of the surrounding area. Or, if the airport is surrounded by residential areas, the air traffic controllers could balance the amount of noise evenly. This would be accomplished by having aircraft approach the runway from a specified direction, as all 360 degrees of the approach are available.

The physics seem to agree as well. Due to the slight turn required to land on a circular runway, the centrifugal forces will cause the plane to naturally fly slower. What’s more, the plane will automatically be pulled toward the center of the circle. Hesselink says “Pilots and passengers will not feel like they are in a rollercoaster.”

According to Hesselink’s team, one circular runway can handle the traffic of 4 regular straight runways.

To execute the Endless Runway project, NLR has partnered with four other European research centers. These centers have homes in Germany, France, Poland, and Spain.

Circular Runways for Delivery Drones

Every year, drones are gaining in autonomy and versatility. In the coming years, delivery drones are poised to become commonplace. When that comes to be, would drones use the already constrained airports (and follow severe aviation guidelines), or will there be a need for new infrastructure?

This issue is even more challenging when it comes to the logistics of big drones.

We don’t know if Amazon, in its ongoing drone patents frenzy, has thought about this looming logistical problem.

While the concept of circular runways has proven to be divisive among experts in the aviation industry, Henk Hesselink is now suggesting using it for delivery drones.

According to the BBC, Hesselink wants to scale back his endless runway design for UAVs and has already taken a concrete step toward that goal.

In collaboration with Valkenburg airport in the Netherlands, Hesselink will build a circular test runway for drones in a site near The Hague out of a decommissioned naval base.

Such a design for a drone airport would make efficient use of space as “a 300kg unmanned aircraft would only require a runway diameter of 600m.” Hesselink is currently looking for financial backers to help him bring his idea to fruition.

Be sure to check out this BBC podcast to hear the latest update from Hesselink.

Read More: U.S Government Creates ID Program for Civilian Drones

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Zayan Guedim know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Zayan Guedim

Trilingual poet, investigative journalist, and novelist. Zed loves tackling the big existential questions and all-things quantum.

Handpicked

John F. Kennedy Space Center | Tony Craddock | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

Why Star Wars BB8 Fans Will Love NASA's new Int-Ball Drone     

Zayan GuedimShare
Image by Volodymyr Goinyk | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Criminals use Pulley and Drones in Smartphone Smuggling Attempt

Juliet ChildersShare
NASA low-decibel supersonic passenger jet concept | NASA
Technology 3 min read

NASA's Supersonic Passenger jet Flies Closer to Completion     

Zayan GuedimShare
Zerotech Dobby Drone | CES 2017
Technology 2 min read

CES Special: Mini 4K Dobby Drone Fits in the Palm of…

William McKinneyShare
In a breakthrough discovery, DARPA researchers have developed a BCI chip that can control multiple drones with the use of brainwaves. | Image By Antiv Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

DARPA's BCI Chip Allows Pilots to Control Drones Telepathically

Zayan GuedimShare
A diverse group of drone developers in the lab | Gorodenkoff | Shutterstock.com
Technology 7 min read

The Latest Update on Drone Technology and Regulation                 

Zayan GuedimShare
Drone surveillance in China is already widely used. But now, a new form of lightweight drone may be implemented for even more widespread surveillance. | Image by Lightspring | Shutterstock
Technology 2 min read

China Launches Hi-Tech Surveillance Drones Program                     

Rechelle AnnShare
Anna Haldewang | Plan Bee
Technology 3 min read

Bees Disappear, Drone Pollinators Pick up the Slack                   

Zayan GuedimShare
This new optical gyroscope could revolutionize mini-drone design. | Image via Ali Hajimiri
Technology 4 min read

Gyroscope Innovation Yields Drone Technology Improvements       

Juliet ChildersShare
Is this drone really in a field somewhere? Or is it just hallucinating? | Freeegooo | Pixabay.com
Technology 3 min read

MIT Develops Virtual Reality Training Ground for Drones           

Rechelle AnnShare
Pexels
Technology 3 min read

How Tree-Planting Drones Can Save the Rainforest                         

Zayan GuedimShare
Imagine how many kinds of sounds live out there in distant atmospheres. | NASA Images | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Hydrogen-powered Drone 'Hycopter' Stays in Flight for 4 Hours

Zayan GuedimShare
A new law will require all civilian drones to be more easily identifiable. | Shutterstock
Culture 2 min read

U.S Government Creates ID Program for Civilian Drones               

Sumbo BelloShare
Andrii Vodolazhsky | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Law Enforcement Uses High-tech FARO X330 to Reconstruct Plane Cra...

William McKinneyShare
Pixabay
Technology 2 min read

Artificial Mechanosensors to Make Drones Smarter Than Ever     

Rechelle AnnShare
Gaia Conventi | Shutterstock.com
Technology 5 min read

Hoverbikes, Drones and Data: 3 Ways Global law Enforcement is Usi...

Juliet ChildersShare
Comments (2)
Most Recent most recent
You
  2. David Currey March 03 at 10:57 am GMT

    How is a delivery drone, that needs an airport runway to take off on, going to be able to deliver a book or pizza to the door of my house? This is utter insanity. So Amazon and Pizza Hut will have to locate their warehouse and pizza oven at the circular runway airport?

    • Profile Image
      Derrick Vanwyk April 21 at 11:46 am GMT

      The concept is sound appealing, but so complicated in many ways. It’s cool to have a pizza delivered by drones. On the contrary safety issues should be addressed first.

105
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.