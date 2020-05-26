search
Science 3 min read

Current CO2 Capture and Storage Might Meet Climate Goals

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello May 26, 2020 at 5:15 am GMT
Science 3 min read
Profile Image
Sumbo Bello
May 26, 2020 at 5:15 am GMT
Science 3 min read
studiovin / Shutterstock.com

studiovin / Shutterstock.com

A recent study from the Imperial College London revealed that the world can now capture and store enough carbon dioxide to meet climate goals.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change‘s (IPCC) recommended various ways to keep global warming below 2°C.

One key component in this report is the capture and storage of carbon dioxide. Countries must use Carbon capture and storage (CCS) alongside other interventions such as energy efficiency and renewable energy.

At the time, the IPCC created about 1,200 technology scenarios using models. In each of these situations, climate change goals were met using a blend of these interventions, most of which require CCS.

An analysis from the Imperial College London suggests that 2,700 gigatonnes of CO2 would be sufficient to meet the IPCC’s climate target. That’s far less than the 10,000 Gt of CO2 storage space that’s available globally.

The researchers also noted that the current growth rate in the installed capacity of CCS is on track to meet some of the goals in the IPCC report. However, commercial and research efforts must focus on maintaining this growth.

In a statement, lead researcher of the study from the Imperial’s Department of Earth Science and Engineering, Dr. Christopher Zahasky said:

“We found that even the most ambitious scenarios are unlikely to need more than 2,700 Gt of CO2 storage resource globally, much less than the 10,000 Gt of storage resource that leading reports suggest is possible.”

The researchers published their findings in the journal Energy & Environmental Science. 

Carbon dioxide Capture and Storage and IPCC’s Climate Goals

Carbon capture and storage involves trapping CO2 at its emission source and storing it underground. That way, we can effectively prevent it from entering the atmosphere.

CCS can help the world reach the global warming goals that IPCC set when combined with other mitigation strategies. Unfortunately, it wasn’t that easy.

Researchers have never been able to quantify the amount of space required to meet this goal — until now. As a result, we didn’t know if these targets were achievable. Now we do.

For the study, the researchers combined data on the past 20 hears of growth in CCS. It includes information on historical rates of growth in energy infrastructure as well as models used to monitor the depletion of natural resources.

Zahasky and his team discovered that there had been an 8.6 percent growth in CCS capacity over the last 20 years. In other words, the world is now on a trajectory to meet various climate mitigation scenarios that involve carbon capture and storage.

Our study shows that if climate change targets are not met by 2100, it won’t be for lack of carbon capture and storage space,” says Zahasky.

Read More: Hydrofluorocarbon Emissions Growing at Record Values

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Andrey_Popov / Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

A Single AI's Carbon Emission is Nearly 5x Greater Than a…

Zayan GuedimShare
kwest / Shutterstock.com
Culture 3 min read

Top Innovations That Could Slow Down Climate Change                   

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Culture 3 min read

Amazon Announces "Climate Pledge" to Fight Global Warming       

Sumbo BelloShare
fotogestoeber / Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

Mitigating Climate Change with Carbon Capture and Storage       

Sumbo BelloShare
Image via Thomas Glover ¦ Imperial College London
Technology 2 min read

The BioSolar Leaf: A New Green Offensive To Tackle Global Air…...

Sumbo BelloShare
Frederic Legrand - COMEO / Shutterstock.com
Culture 2 min read

Shipment Zero: Half of Amazon Shipments to be Carbon Neutral by…...

Rechelle AnnShare
Sonpichit Salangsing | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Renewable Energy Job Creation in the Millions                               

Zayan GuedimShare
The push for organic food is heavy. But could it be doing more harm than good. | Image By Pixelbliss | Shutterstok
Science 3 min read

Study Reveals Organic Food not Great for Climate                         

Zayan GuedimShare
Kaca Skokanova / Shutterstock.com
Science 2 min read

Researchers Develop new Catalyst to Boost Hydrogen Production

Rechelle AnnShare
Arenal volcano, Costa Rica | Matyas Rehak | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Can We Go 100% Renewable Energy For A Whole Year? Costa…

William McKinneyShare
Chokniti Khongchum / Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

New Catalyst Uses Light to Convert Carbon Dioxide to Fuel       

Sumbo BelloShare
If scalable, this could be a significant break in the struggle against rising CO2 emissions | Image via Meenesh Singh | UIC
Technology 2 min read

New Artificial Leaves Design May Purify The Planet                     

Sumbo BelloShare
Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Making Cultured Meat More Appealing by Enhancing its Characterist...

Sumbo BelloShare
Victoria 1 / Shutterstock.com
Science 2 min read

Improving the Production of Hydrogen from Food Waste                 

Sumbo BelloShare
Irina Sokolovskaya / Shutterstock.com
Culture 3 min read

Australia's Global CO2 Emissions Projected to Soar by 2030     

Zayan GuedimShare
Vibrant Image Studio / Shutterstock.com
Culture 2 min read

Global Carbon Emission Drops by 17% due to the Pandemic           

Sumbo BelloShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
1
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.