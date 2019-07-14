search
Science 3 min read

Climate Change is Driving Coral Reefs Away From the Equator

The warming of our planet is affecting all living species, both on land and underwater. Now marine scientists just discovered that coral reefs are migrating away from our planet's equator to water regions with more agreeable temperature.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Jul 14, 2019 at 6:00 am GMT
Image Credit: Pixabay

Image Credit: Pixabay

According to a new study published in the journal Marine Ecology Progress Series, coral reefs are retreating from the equatorial water into more temperate regions.

The effect of climate change extends across all areas of marine life. As the oceans get warmer, the equatorial water, which used to be home to the corals, becomes less favorable. This leads to coral larvae drifting to settle and grow in subtropical regions.

But, not all corals can reach this new location.

According to the researchers, the species ability to migrate depends on the drifts of current as well as how far the microscopic larvae can swim. The fat storage also plays a vital role in determining if a larva would get to the subtropics.

As you can imagine, this new development changes how we perceive the ecosystem.

Associate professor at Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology Graduate University and an author of the study, Satoshi Mitarai said:

“We are seeing ecosystems transition to new blends of species that have never coexisted. And it’s not yet clear how long it takes for these systems to reach equilibrium. The lines are really starting to blur about what a native species is, and when ecosystems are functioning or falling apart.”

How Climate Change is Redistributing Coral Reefs

For the study, the researchers explored latitudes of up to 35 degrees north and south of the equator. They discovered that the coral reefs redistribution is the same on either side.

Wherever the “refugee corals” settle will experiences new resources, including opportunities such as tourism and fishing. As such, the researchers deeply considered when and where the drift could take place.

Senior research scientist at Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences and lead author of the paper, Nichole Price said:

“The changes we are seeing in coral reef ecosystems are mind-boggling, and we need to work hard to document how these systems work and learn what we can do to save them before it’s too late.”

A coral reef is an underwater ecosystem that functions through its interplay between species.

The researchers are unsure whether other species that depend on the reef will expand into the new area. They’re also questioning if the young corals will thrive without them.

“So many questions remain about which species are and are not making it to these new locations, and we don’t yet know the fate of these young corals over longer time frames,” Price concluded.

Read More: Scientists Use 3D Printing To Rehabilitate Great Barrier Reef

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Researchers Develop Technique To Turn CO2 Into Solid Carbon   

Sumbo BelloShare
If scalable, this could be a significant break in the struggle against rising CO2 emissions | Image via Meenesh Singh | UIC
Technology 2 min read

New Artificial Leaves Design May Purify The Planet                     

Sumbo BelloShare
Our planet's climate is changing, and its time there was a term to correctly define it. ¦ Shutterstock
Culture 4 min read

Forget Climate Change, Call it Climate Disruption                       

Zayan GuedimShare
A new CTL process could make coal a far more sustainable fuel in the future. | Image By Rudmer Zwerver | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

New CTL Process Makes "Clean Coal" a Possibility                         

Zayan GuedimShare
If CO2 levels continue to increase at current levels, clouds could disappear from Earth in less than a century. ¦ Pexels
Science 3 min read

Study Claims Climate Change Could Soon Eradicate Clouds           

Zayan GuedimShare
Harvepino | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

Why Weather Manipulation Might be Real                                             

Zayan GuedimShare
Along with pollinating our crops and helping the environment, bees now provide us with a solution to our plastic waste problem. | Image By Feng Lu | Shutterstock
Technology 2 min read

Natural Product From Bees Could be Solution to Plastic Waste 

Lewis McShare
Human activity is directly affecting our planet's evolution. That needs to change. | Image By Juhku | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

How Humans Have Altered the Course of Evolution                           

Zayan GuedimShare
South Pacific Ocean as viewed from space | Photo courtesy of NASA
Science 3 min read

Arsenic-Breathing Microbes Discovered in the Pacific Ocean     

Rechelle AnnShare
Earth | Kevin Gill | Flickr.com
Science 3 min read

Study Claims Earth Could Soon Lose its Blue Color                       

Rechelle AnnShare
Santalaia | Pablo Atuesta | Groncol
Technology 3 min read

Vertical Forests, Real Concrete Jungles Produce Oxygen for 3,000...

Zayan GuedimShare
We've learned enough about our genome to begin editing it. Should we? | Hamdee | Shutterstock.com
Uncategorized 5 min read

The Latest Breakthroughs of Gene Editing Tech, CRISPR-Cas9     

Juliet ChildersShare
Pexels
Science 3 min read

How "Supercorals" Could Save Our Tropical Seas                             

Zayan GuedimShare
Pixabay
Culture 3 min read

Global Investment in Coal Power Plants Falls Below 75%             

Zayan GuedimShare
A new study revealed that coffee may be extinct in just a few years. | Image By funnyangel | Shutterstock
Culture 3 min read

Coffee At Risk of Extinction Due to Climate Change                     

Sumbo BelloShare
New Study Reveals Potential Locations for Future Water Conflicts
Science 3 min read

New Study Reveals Potential Locations for Future Water Conflicts

Rechelle AnnShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.