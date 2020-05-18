search
Technology 3 min read

New AI Method to Help Teachers Develop Intelligent Tutoring Systems

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello May 18, 2020 at 5:15 am GMT
Technology 3 min read
Profile Image
Sumbo Bello
May 18, 2020 at 5:15 am GMT
Technology 3 min read
Africa Studio / Shutterstock

Africa Studio / Shutterstock

Researchers at Carnegie Mellon University have developed a new AI that'll enable teachers to develop intelligent tutoring systems rapidly.

An intelligent tutoring system (ITS) is a computer system that aims to provide instant and customized instruction or feedback to learners.

The goal of this tutoring system is to provide access to high-quality education to each student. To achieve this goal, the system replicates the demonstrated benefits of one-to-one, personalized tutoring.

It works — to an extent.

Intelligent tutoring systems have proven effective in teaching specific subjects such as grammar and algebra.

In fact, authorities have incorporated a type of ITS, the Cognitive Tutor, into the mathematics curricula in some U.S. high schools. Furthermore, it’s producing improved student learning outcomes in standardized tests.

So, how does ITS work?

How Intelligent Tutoring Systems Works

It begins with using an AI method to teach the computer several ways to solve a problem in a topic. These include multicolumn addition as well as correcting the computer if it responds incorrectly.

After learning to solve the problem in the way that it was taught, the system then generalizes to address other issues in the topic. In so doing, its approach to problems could differ from the teacher’s.

A Ph.D. student at Carnegie Mellon University‘s Human-Computer Interaction Institute, Daniel Weitekamp, said:

“A student might learn one way to do a problem, and that would be sufficient. But a tutoring system needs to learn every kind of way to solve a problem.”

Unfortunately, creating an ITS has never been easy. The process is complicated and time-consuming, taking as much as 200 hours of development for each hour of tutored instruction.

As a result, it’s a task that has always been reserved for programmers instead of teachers. Now, the researchers at CMU have developed a method that eases the process significantly.

Speeding Up the Development of Intelligent Tutors

The new method uses machine learning to simulate how students learn.

Weitekamp developed a user-friendly interface for the machine learning engine that employs a “show and correct” process. As you may have guessed, that’s easier than programming the whole system.

That means teachers — instead of AI programmers — will be able to build computerized lessons. So, teachers that prefer a specific notation in Chemistry or a method of teaching addition can include it in their intelligent tutoring system.

The lead author of the study, Professor Ken Koedinger, noted other ways that teachers can benefit from building their systems.

The machine learning system often stumbles in the same places that students do,” Koedinger explained. “As you’re teaching the computer, we can imagine a teacher may get new insights about what’s hard to learn because the machine has trouble learning it.

Read More: AI Tool to Measure Human Conceptual Understanding Developed

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Comfreak | Pixabay.com
Technology 3 min read

Cryptic Facebook AI Shut Down After Creating its own Language

Zayan GuedimShare
kkssr / Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

New Machine Learning Tool to run Codes Faster                               

Sumbo BelloShare
mtmmonline / Pixabay
Technology 3 min read

Realtalk: AI Company Creates Flawless Synthetic Voice Tech     

Zayan GuedimShare
Bisphere EcoSearch Homepage
Science 2 min read

EcoInternet Launches Coronavirus Newsfeed and Search Engine   

Sumbo BelloShare
Tiny Sorter | Image courtesy of experiments.withgoogle.com
Technology 2 min read

Teachable Machine Gets New Features For Training AI Models     

Sumbo BelloShare
MIT's Stata Center, Home of CSAIL | News.mit.edu
Science 6 min read

MIT's new Compiling Method can Optimize Code Before Parallel Exec...

William McKinneyShare
AI has a come a long way lately, but it's only just beginning to reach its full potential. | Image By Gorodenkoff | Shutterstock.com
Technology 6 min read

3 Jobs AI is Getting Pretty Good at Doing                                       

Zayan GuedimShare
BeeBright / Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

How AI Will Improve Cybersecurity in 2020                                       

Sumbo BelloShare
BigTunaOnline / Shutterstock.com
Technology 2 min read

Google Removes Hundreds of Android Apps for Disruptive Ads     

Sumbo BelloShare
@AITechWorld | Twitter.com
Technology 5 min read

AI Tech World: Speakers, Agendas, and Other Details                   

Rechelle AnnShare
OneSideProFoto / Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

New AI System can Detect and Highlight Help Speech                     

Sumbo BelloShare
Machine Learning is becoming present in every part of our society, but soon it will reach the limits of its ability. Future AI will need the ability to adapt to new situations and use intuition to solve problems, also known as Machine Reasoning | Image by Venomous Vector | Shutterstock
Technology 5 min read

Machine Learning vs Machine Reasoning: Know the Difference     

Zayan GuedimShare
Ktsdesign | shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Know the Difference Between AI, Machine Learning, and Deep Learni...

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Technology 3 min read

"EmoNet" Tells How You Feel Just by Looking at Images You're…...

Zayan GuedimShare
Immersion Imagery | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

7 AI Figures and Statistics That Will Make Your Head Spin       

Zayan GuedimShare
SelimBT | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

How Machine Learning Trains AI to be Sexist (by Accident)       

Juliet ChildersShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.