search
Science 3 min read

New Diamond Nanostructure for Efficient Energy Storage

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Jun 02, 2020 at 5:15 am GMT
Science 3 min read
Profile Image
Sumbo Bello
Jun 02, 2020 at 5:15 am GMT
Science 3 min read
Anna Kireieva / Shutterstock.com

Anna Kireieva / Shutterstock.com

The researchers at the Queensland University of Technology (QUT) have proposed a new diamond nanostructure for efficient energy storage.

It’s not enough to find new ways to generate clean energy; we also have to figure out ways to store it. Unfortunately, energy storage has always been a massive challenge for renewable energy research.

The dream would be to find a material that has a high energy storage capacity. Such material must also be able to discharge a large amount of energy quickly and efficiently.

To make this dream a reality, the researchers at the Queensland University of Technology (QUT) proposed a new carbon nanostructure. Unlike previous energy storage devices, the nanostructure should be able to store energy in mechanical form.

At the moment, most portable energy storage devices, such as batteries, store energy in chemical forms.

Unfortunately, these batteries have some limiting factors which include temperature sensitivity, or the potential to leak — or even explode. As a result, they’re far from perfect.

On the other hand, the proposed new structure consists of a bundle of diamond nano thread (DNT) and doesn’t suffer such limitations.

In a statement about the project, researcher from QUT Center for Material Science, Dr. Haifei Zhan said:

“Unlike chemical storage such as lithium-ion batteries, which use electro-chemical reactions to store and release energy, a mechanical energy system itself would carry much lower risk by comparison.”

The researchers described how the proposed energy storage solution in their published paper in Nature Communications.

Using a Diamond Nanostructure as an Energy Storage Solution

Zhan and his colleagues used computer modeling to propose a new method of ultra-thin, one-dimensional carbon threads.

The theory is these threads store energy when they undergo twists and stretches. Think of how we store energy in wind-up toy cars by converting mechanical energy into the wheel movement.

In their tests, the researchers noted that new nanostructures stored as much as 17.6 MJ of energy per kilogram. That’s 4 to 5 times higher than a steel spring and three times higher than a conventional Li-ion battery.

The nano thread bundles were more stable structurally. So, they could store and release as much energy as possible without any fear of deterioration.

According to Dr. Zhan, the application of carbon nano thread bundles as an energy source is endless. One possible use of the new diamond nanostructure is in powering tiny robotics and electronics.

Although the new storage structures are versatile and robust, they also exist on a tiny scale. As a result, they can be useful in any device that requires efficient energy storage — saving space and weight.

These include biomedical diagnostic systems implanted in the body and aerospace engineering, to name a few.

With that said, the structure is currently theoretical. Now, Dr. Zhan and his team are working to build an experimental nanoscale mechanical energy system as proof of concept.

Read More: British Company Offers New Energy Storage Technology To Vermont

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Chips. How long will they be around? | Artefacti | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

How 'Valleytronics' Could Help Keep Moore's Law Alive               

Zayan GuedimShare
Brigham Young University
Science 4 min read

Better-Than-Hologram 3D Projection Technology is now Here       

Rechelle AnnShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

DeepMind's new AI Helps Experts Decipher Ancient Greek Texts 

Sumbo BelloShare
Dreams of clothing that can change color on demand just got a boost thanks to a new project from UCF. | Image via chromorphous.com
Technology 4 min read

New Techwear: Smartphone-Controlled Color Changing Fabric       

Juliet ChildersShare
Kaca Skokanova / Shutterstock.com
Science 2 min read

Researchers Develop new Catalyst to Boost Hydrogen Production

Rechelle AnnShare
Image courtesy of Pixabay
Science 2 min read

Introverts Could be Happier by Forcing Themselves to be Extrovert...

Sumbo BelloShare
if scalable, this could be a major breakthrough in the development of artificial muscle fibers. ¦ Pexels
Science 3 min read

New Study: Spider Silk Could Be Used As Robotic Muscle             

Sumbo BelloShare
REDPIXEL.PL / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Marketers Expect More Content-Driven Campaigns in 2020             

Edgy UniverseShare
Jolygon / Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Elon Musk's Neuralink Project is "Coming Soon"                             

Zayan GuedimShare
ymgerman | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

iPhone Secure Enclave Compromised After Decryption Key Leak   

Rechelle AnnShare
3D printed vehicles are now more than feasible. What does this mean for the future of the car industry? | Image By belekekin | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

3D Printing Cars and Buses is now More Accessible Than you…

Juliet ChildersShare
Pixabay
Science 3 min read

DNA Movies Debut at a Theater Inside You                                         

Zayan GuedimShare
Rost9 | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

New Catalyst Works Twice as Hard Toward Clean Energy                 

Zayan GuedimShare
pixel2013 / Pixabay
Culture 3 min read

EU Elections Show Positive Push for Climate Action Policies   

Zayan GuedimShare
MIlles Studio | Shutterstock.com
Technology 10 min read

4 Key Tech and Fashion Trends: The Past, Present, and Future 

Lewis McShare
geralt / Pixabay
Culture 3 min read

Researchers Explain What Makes A Good Excuse Work                       

Sumbo BelloShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.