Drive Engagement With These 4 Content Types

Social media engagement is a standard metric for evaluating campaign performance. These four types of content can help boost it.

An understanding of social media engagement is essential for a successful digital marketing campaign.

About a decade ago, the golden social media metric was the number of followers an account had. But that’s no longer the case. Now, brands are interested in using social media as an avenue to engage customers.

The development isn’t surprising. Along with providing customer support, engagement also increases leads and brand awareness. As such, it’s a critical social media marketing metric that every brand must strive to improve.

Unfortunately, driving engagement on social media is not as simple as you would imagine.

Before the algorithmic feeds era, the number of fans a page directly correlated with the engagement level of their posts. For instance, the more followers you had, the more interaction your post generated.

But that hasn’t been the case for a while.

Now, you have to dedicate a lot of effort into driving engagement. These usually involve knowing your audience and timing your posts. Perhaps the most vital part to consider is the type of content you share.

That’s where this article comes in. In this post, we’ll consider the four content types to drive engagement on social media.

What is Social Media Engagement?

Social engagement refers to how people interact with your brand on platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. It’s a standard metric for evaluating the performance of a campaign.

Some of these interactions include likes, follows, mentions, shares, comments, retweets, and click-throughs.

According to the Global Web Index, 30 percent of the time spent online is now allocated to social media interaction. What’s more, the average user spends over 2 hours per day on social media.

Thanks to social media marketing, brands now know precisely where to find customers and market to them. However, the engagement metric is necessary to know whether your brand is capturing enough attention.

With that said, here are four types of content that can capture your followers’ attention.

4 Content Types to Drive Social Media Engagement

1. Live Streaming

Live video is one of the fastest-growing forms of content today.

For example, Facebook Live videos produce six times as many interactions as traditional videos. It also generates ten times more comments than all other forms of content on the social media platform.

This makes live video a sure-fire way to increase engagement.

Unfortunately, this form of content is only just becoming popular among brands in the United States. In 2016, 90 percent of the top media publishers of Facebook Live videos were non-U.S. Pages.

If you’re wondering what to share with your fans, here are some ideas.

Share interviews

Stream events you host

Provide a sneak peek into your company’s offices

Host a general Q & A to engage with your fans

Live streaming provides an opportunity to share your story with your followers. Please take advantage of it.

2. Memes

Most fans want to know what’s the latest with your brand. However, posting only the sober stuff can seem tiring to even the most dedicated fan.

Rather than bore your audience with the latest blog posts or features, a light-hearted content can help build a casual relationship. That’s what sharing memes on your social media account provide.

People use memes to make fun of social ideas and cultural symbols. Now, companies such as Disney and Netflix are using meme marketing to raise engagement and brand awareness.

You can find many relevant memes for your niche, or you can even create your own in a few steps.

3. Polls

Another great way to draw your fans to engage with you on social media is to use polls. You can get a lot of engagement by merely soliciting feedback and opinions from your fans.

There are a ton of ideas about polls you can create. It can be serious stuff — like the next feature to add to your product — or just fun things like Norm Kelly‘s poll below.

https://twitter.com/norm/status/651169346518056960

Even though Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram all have poll features, Twitter takes the crown as the best platform to host your polls.

You can easily embed Twitter polls on websites and blogs. As a result, you can get more out of your polls by driving engagement from other sources. It also provides more exposure for your page.

4. Quizzes

Quizzes are fun. Everyone wants to prove they know the answer. As a company, this presents a golden opportunity to drive a ton of engagement.

Four groups of people interact with every social media quiz post.

The first group interacts immediately with the post, aiming to provide an answer. The second group then follows, offering the same answer as the first group or proposing an alternate explanation.

Meanwhile, the third group would debate what the correct answer might be in the comment section. Finally, the last group would invite their friends to come and provide the answers.

These four distinct groups translate into likes, shares, and comments on your Quiz posts.

Other Ways to Improve Social Media Engagement

Analyzing your social engagement is the first step towards improving it. You need to know what you’re doing wrong to identify what needs fixing.

For example, if a post has a significant engagement rate over others, consider noting what makes it unique and replicating it. Similarly, if post engagements are dropping weekly, you may want to adjust your content to suit the audience.

At this point, you should know the types of content that interest your audience. Now, you have to set engagement goals and define specific metrics.

That begins with picking the time and frequency for uploading content.

For example, the best time to post on Facebook is between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m on weekdays. Conversely, engagement is relatively low from the early evenings to the late nights.

Finally, it’s best to record the number of users that interacted with your post and the type of engagement — likes, comments, mention, etc.

