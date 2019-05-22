search
Technology 2 min read

Artificial Mechanosensors to Make Drones Smarter Than Ever

Drones have come a long way in recent years, but collisions are still common and can be extremely expensive. Now, a team of researchers has developed artificial mechanosensors which could significantly reduce the chance of accidental collisions.

Profile Image
Rechelle Ann Fuertes May 22, 2019 at 7:15 am GMT
Pixabay

Pixabay

Scientists at Purdue University in Indiana have reportedly equipped drones with artificial mechanosensors to improve their navigation capabilities. According to the team, the sensors act like real nerve endings that are linked to mechanoreceptors or the special neurons responsible for processing the information critical to the survival of animals.

According to Purdue University assistant professor Andres Arrieta, the biological mechanoreceptors play a significant role in filtering the data that animals need in their everyday living. For instance, the mechanosensors located on the legs of spiders give them the capability to react instantly to threats or if there are potential mates around.

Arrieta said:

“There is already an explosion of data that intelligent systems can collect — and this rate is increasing faster than what conventional computing would be able to process. Nature doesn’t have to collect every piece of data; it filters out what it needs.”

Giving Autonomous Machines Artificial Mechanosensors

The biological mechanosensors of spiders tend to ignore lower frequencies like dust and other harmless particles since they don’t pose any threat to the animal. This unique capability inspired Arrieta and the team to create artificial mechanosensors that could be programmed to identify predetermined forces like objects that obstruct the way of drones and other autonomous machines.

These sensors could increase a machine’s capability to react instinctively against threats and avoid potential collisions. The team wants to integrate the artificial mechanoreceptors to the shells of drones and other autonomous machines.

Aside from sensing danger, the sensors developed by the Purdue researchers can also compute without the need for a power supply. The materials used in the sensors were designed to change shape rapidly when triggered by an external force. They utilize electricity to send the signals that could guide an intelligent machine to its proper course of action.

Arrieta added:

“With the help of machine learning algorithms, we could train these sensors to function autonomously with minimum energy consumption. There are also no barriers to manufacturing these sensors to be in a variety of sizes.”

Read More: Researchers Develop An AI Agent That Sees Like A Human

Found this article interesting?

Let Rechelle Ann Fuertes know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Rechelle Ann Fuertes

Rechelle is an SEO content producer, technical writer, researcher, social media manager, and visual artist. She enjoys traveling and spending time anywhere near the sea with family and friends.

Handpicked

This new optical gyroscope could revolutionize mini-drone design. | Image via Ali Hajimiri
Technology 4 min read

Gyroscope Innovation Yields Drone Technology Improvements       

Juliet ChildersShare
Shutterstock
Technology 4 min read

Circular Runways: Bringing a New Shape to Global Aviation       

Zayan GuedimShare
Image via NASA.gov
Science 3 min read

NASA's Mars Helicopter set to Reach the Red Planet by 2021     

Zayan GuedimShare
Linda Wang holding a bottle of oil made using a new waste conversion technology that transforms plastic waste into oil | Purdue Research Foundation/Vincent Walter
Technology 2 min read

Scientists Create Groundbreaking New Waste Conversion Technology

Rechelle AnnShare
An initial rendering of Boeing's designs. | UAV Dach
Technology 2 min read

Boeing Launches Fighter-Like Unmanned Combat jet                         

Juliet ChildersShare
Zerotech Dobby Drone | CES 2017
Technology 2 min read

CES Special: Mini 4K Dobby Drone Fits in the Palm of…

William McKinneyShare
Going in for a refill! | Nuamfolio | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Latest Patent Means Amazon Warehouse can Launch Drones to Recharg...

Zayan GuedimShare
In a breakthrough discovery, DARPA researchers have developed a BCI chip that can control multiple drones with the use of brainwaves. | Image By Antiv Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

DARPA's BCI Chip Allows Pilots to Control Drones Telepathically

Zayan GuedimShare
What do you Think of This SpiderMAV Drone?
Technology 4 min read

What do you Think of This SpiderMAV Drone?                                     

William McKinneyShare
Is this drone really in a field somewhere? Or is it just hallucinating? | Freeegooo | Pixabay.com
Technology 3 min read

MIT Develops Virtual Reality Training Ground for Drones           

Rechelle AnnShare
Gyn9037 | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

3 Steps to Making Solar Power More Efficient                                 

Brett ForsbergShare
Ktsdesign | Shutterstock.com
Technology 2 min read

Drone Software Hydra Fusion Tools Processes 3D Maps in Real-Time

Zayan GuedimShare
Dr. Gill Pratt TRI Executive Technical Advisor (left) Toyota President Akio Toyoda (right) | Toyota.com | YouTube.com
Technology 3 min read

Joint Research Initiatives are Refining Autonomous Cars           

Zayan GuedimShare
Drone Photography | Shutterstock.com
Technology 8 min read

Why People are Getting Comfortable with the Idea of Drones     

William McKinneyShare
Imagine how many kinds of sounds live out there in distant atmospheres. | NASA Images | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Hydrogen-powered Drone 'Hycopter' Stays in Flight for 4 Hours

Zayan GuedimShare
How to Properly use Drone Photography to Make Your Event Stand out
Technology 4 min read

How to Properly use Drone Photography to Make Your Event Stand…...

Zayan GuedimShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.