search
Science 3 min read

Earth to Pass Dangerous Global Warming Limit by 2024

Profile Image
Rechelle Ann Fuertes Sep 16, 2020 at 6:40 am GMT
Science 3 min read
Profile Image
Rechelle Ann Fuertes
Sep 16, 2020 at 6:40 am GMT
Science 3 min read
TheDigitalArtist / Pixabay.com

TheDigitalArtist / Pixabay.com

WMO's recent report revealed that despite a decline in carbon emissions, Earth may still exceed the 1.5℃ global warming limit set by the Paris Agreement.

The World Meteorological Organization warns the public that by 2024, our planet may exceed the global warming limit set by the UNFCCC.

Back in 2015, Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change agreed to combat climate change through the Paris Agreement. The accord aims to keep Earth’s global temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

But according to WMO, climate anomalies like El Niño might aid the first overshoot beyond the 1.5℃ temperature, although it would only be temporary. This new prediction now cast doubt on our capability to stabilize our planet’s climate at 1.5℃.

WMO experts discovered that despite the slight decline in gas emissions this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the concentration of carbon dioxide in our atmosphere has continued to increase.

“This has been an unprecedented year for people and the planet. The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted lives worldwide. At the same time, the heating of our planet and climate disruption has continued apace,” António Guterres, UN Secretary-General, was quoted as saying.

Here are the other findings, contributed by researchers from six leading science agencies, from the report.

Slow CO₂ Emissions and Rise in Greenhouse Gases

The report noted that in the past decade, the three leading greenhouse gasescarbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide – have all increased. Measurements from the Mauna Loa Observatory in Hawaii and Cape Grim Station in Tasmania showed that the concentration levels of greenhouse gases continued to grow in 2019 and 2020.

On the other hand, CO₂ emission in the past decade has slowed to around 1% per year from 3% during the 2000s. Scientists are expecting a significant decline this year due to the economic slowdown brought by the pandemic.

During the peak of global lockdowns in April, the CO₂ fossil fuel emissions have declined by 17%. But, the decline was immediately reduced to 5% by June.

WMO also reported that the temperature from 2016 to 2020 would be one of the warmest of any equivalent period on record. That’s 0.24℃ warmer than the last five-year period.

At the moment, the current five-year period is on its way to setting a new temperature record across most of the planet. That includes Australia, southern Africa, parts of Europe, the Middle East, northern Asia, areas of South America, and parts of the United States.

Exceeding the 1.5℃ Global Warming Limit

WMO predicts that in the next five years, the average temperature will be above the 1981-2010 average. Arctic warming is also expected to surpass the global average.

In five years, researchers believe that there’s a one-in-four chance that Earth will exceed the 1.5℃ global warming limit. While the probability is small, the scientists emphasized that it’s significant and growing.

The report suggests that a major climate event, like El Niño, in the next five years is all it takes for our planet to exceed the Paris Agreement’s global warming limit. However, WMO emphasized that if emission reductions are large and sustained, there’s still a chance for us to meet the Paris goal and prevent further damage to our planet.

You can read WMO’s report here.

Read More: Emissions Decline During Lockdown Won’t Slow Climate Change

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Rechelle Ann Fuertes know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Rechelle Ann Fuertes

Rechelle is the current Managing Editor of Edgy. She's an experienced SEO content writer, researcher, social media manager, and visual artist. She enjoys traveling and spending time anywhere near the sea with her family and friends.

Handpicked

Shuttestock
Technology 2 min read

How Hackers can Hijack Devices Using a Laser Pointer                 

Sumbo BelloShare
Kvitka Fabian / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Google Introduces More Fact Check Feature to Image Search       

Edgy UniverseShare
A swiss company is leading the way in carbon capture technology, making it a viable method of energy production for the future. | Image via climeworks.com
Technology 3 min read

New Plant Uses Carbon Capture Technology to Help Reverse Climate...

Zayan GuedimShare
Multiple studies have shown that a climate action based economy is the best way of boosting the global market, but are policymakers ready to listen? | Image By Lightspring | Shutterstock
Culture 3 min read

Make it Rain: Why A Climate Action Model Will be the…...

Zayan GuedimShare
Image Credit: Pixabay
Marketing 2 min read

Twitter Revenue Up by 18% Says Q2 Financial Report                     

Sumbo BelloShare
mamanamsai / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

How Google Handles Extra Meta Descriptions and Title Tags       

Edgy UniverseShare
A new study shows that all the major nations of the world can easily become 100% reliant on renewable energy by 2050. | Image By hrui | Shutterstock
Culture 3 min read

Most of the World Could be 100% Reliant on Renewable Energy…...

Zayan GuedimShare
Reimar / Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

Scientists Reactivate Cell of 28,000 Year Old Mammoth               

Zayan GuedimShare
The EU has reiterated its claims to protect its mobile networks from possible cybersecurity threats from Chine 5G networks. ¦ pixel2013 / Pixabay
Technology 3 min read

EU Wants to Close Backdoors in Chinese 5G Tech                             

Zayan GuedimShare
Dotted Yeti / Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

Fix Earth, Instead of Looking for a Planet B!                               

Zayan GuedimShare
garagestock / Shutterstock.com
Culture 2 min read

Selling Fake Social Media Followers Now Illegal in the U.S.   

Sumbo BelloShare
Shutterstock
Science 2 min read

New Research Links Ultra-fine Particles With Brain Cancer       

Sumbo BelloShare
Steve Morfi / Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Researchers Develop Technique To Turn CO2 Into Solid Carbon   

Sumbo BelloShare
Dima Zel | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

Study Claims Earth Could Soon Lose its Blue Color                       

Rechelle AnnShare
Anikei / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

New Report Shows How Mobile Video Monetization Evolved in 2019

Edgy UniverseShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Culture 3 min read

CO2 Emissions Could Lead To Economic Losses Says New Study     

Sumbo BelloShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.