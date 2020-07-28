search
Technology 3 min read

Effect of Face Masks on Facial Recognition Algorithms

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Jul 28, 2020 at 5:24 am GMT
Technology 3 min read
Profile Image
Sumbo Bello
Jul 28, 2020 at 5:24 am GMT
Technology 3 min read
mohamed Hassan / Pixabay.com

mohamed Hassan / Pixabay.com

In a recent study, the researchers from NIST found that face masks are thwarting even the most advanced facial recognition algorithm.

Face masks have become a part of our everyday lives. To curb the spread of COVID-19, governments across the U.S. now require that people wear coverings.

Expectedly, these masks have made facial recognition software less effective. For example, Apple had to release a software update to ensure that Face ID works properly when users are wearing masks.

But how well do face recognition algorithms recognize people that wear masks?

That’s what the researchers at the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology sought to answer. So, they conducted a study to test the algorithms developed before the pandemic.

In a statement, NIST computer scientist and author of the report, Mei Ngansaid:

“With the arrival of the pandemic, we need to understand how face recognition technology deals with masked faces.”

Here’s what they did.

Using Digital Facial Masks to Test Facial Recognition Algorithms

For the study, the researchers digitally applied mask shapes to 6 million original photos to test 89 facial recognition algorithms’ effectiveness.

Since real-world face masks differ, the team had to create nine mask variants based on the shapes, color, and nose coverage. The colors are black and light blue — similar to that of surgical masks. Meanwhile, the shapes of the masks varied based on the degree at which they cover the nose.

The test considered the algorithms’ one-to-one matching capabilities. That means it essentially compares one photo of a person to another, but with a mask.

We can draw a few broad conclusions from the results, but there are caveats,” Ngan said. “None of these algorithms were designed to handle face masks, and the masks we used are digital creations, not the real thing.

Here’s what the researchers discovered.

Face Masks Are Thwarting Facial Recognition Algorithms

The researchers found that face masks are successful at blocking even the best facial recognition technology. Depending on the algorithms’ capabilities, the error rate varied from 5 percent to 50 percent.

According to the study, masks that cover the nose more have higher chances of fooling the algorithm. Also, black masks were more likely to thwart facial recognition software than blue ones.

Facial recognition algorithms work by getting as many data points on a person’s image as possible. Since facial masks cover a large part of the face, it reduces access to a lot of valuable identifying information.

Current facial recognition algorithms are not as reliable as you would imagine. Using the software can be challenging under poor lighting or at bad angles.

The face masks have only made matters worse, says the study.

Read More: New Facial Recognition App Challenges Privacy in Unprecedented Way

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Diego Cervo | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 4 min read

Google Acquires 60db to Compete with Apple Podcasts                   

Zayan GuedimShare
YMZK-Photo / Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

SpaceX and NASA Abort Historic Launch due to bad Weather         

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Technology 3 min read

Huawei Unveils HarmonyOS At Developer's Conference                  

Sumbo BelloShare
Lukmanazis / Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Fitbit Smartwatch Ionic: Specs and Everything Else You Need to Kn...

Rechelle AnnShare
Rose Carson | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Google vs Apple: Healthcare in Industry 4.0                                   

Zayan GuedimShare
Angelina Bambina / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

YouTube Creators can now Monetize Coronavirus Content               

Sumbo BelloShare
Hadrian | Shutterstock.com
Technology 2 min read

Amazon Expands Alexa AI Assistant With Exclusive Deals             

William McKinneyShare
mediamodifier | Pixabay.com
Technology 3 min read

Smartglasses and Truly Wireless Headbuds are Making 3D Virtual Re...

StephanieShare
Pe3K | Shutterstock.com
Technology 5 min read

How Facebook's CherryPi Fared in an All-AI StarCraft Battle Royal...

William McKinneyShare
Becris | Shutterstock.com
Science 7 min read

What Does a Lack of Diversity Mean for our Future of…

Sophie FitzpatrickShare
Daniel Jedzura / Shutterstock
Marketing 2 min read

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the E-Commerce Market         

Edgy UniverseShare
VKA / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 4 min read

Best Times to Post on Social Media During the Current Pandemic

Edgy UniverseShare
Lookus | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Elon Musk is Building a Tunnel Boring Machine                               

William McKinneyShare
This new flip iPhone design could either be a major smokescreen or one of the strangest pivots in Apple's history. ¦ Elizaveta Galitckaia / Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

A Fanboy's Nightmare: Apple Shocks Fans With New Flip iPhone Desi...

Sumbo BelloShare
Anna Hoychuk / Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

iPhones Emit High Levels of Radiofrequency Radiation Says Report

Rechelle AnnShare
weedezign / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

eMarketer Report Predicts a Decline in Social Ad Spending This Qu...

Rechelle AnnShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.