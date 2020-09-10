search
Marketing 2 min read

Facebook Introduces new Ad Volume Guidance Per Page

Profile Image
Edgy Universe Sep 10, 2020 at 5:39 am GMT
Marketing 2 min read
Profile Image
Edgy Universe
Sep 10, 2020 at 5:39 am GMT
Marketing 2 min read
Simon Steinberger / Pixabay.com

Simon Steinberger / Pixabay.com

Facebook is introducing an ad volume guidance per page to limit the number of ads that a page can run based on their spend size.

In the past, advertisers on Facebook created a large volume of ads hoping that one of many would reach the right audience. According to Facebook, such a measure is no longer necessary today.

That’s because marketers on the platform can now use a machine learning-driven product to personalize their ads. Along with improving performance, the method also reduces the volume of ads that advertisers have to manage.

Besides, Facebook insists that more ad volume doesn’t necessarily translate to better performance.

Here’s why.

Why High Ad Volume Doesn’t Equate Performance

Each time an ad appears on the social platform, Facebook’s ads delivery system goes through a learning phase. It “learns more about the best people and places to show the ads.

That means the more an ad is shown, the better the algorithm becomes at optimizing the ad’s performance. At the same time, too many ads ensure that each it delivers less often.

Facebook explained in its announcement:

“We discovered that four in ten running ads fail to exit the learning phase, and many of these ads come from advertisers running too many ads at the same time.”

So, advertisers have to spend more budget before the delivery system can optimize performance.

To address this issue, the social media giant is introducing a new ad volume guidance per page.

Facebook’s New Ad Volume Guidance Per Page

Facebook is introducing four limit tiers based on the advertiser’s highest spending month in the last twelve months. So, higher spending would translate to a more significant number of ads.

Here’s the breakdown.

  • Less than $100k in the highest spending month = 250 ads per page
  • $100k to $1M in the highest spending month = 1,000 ads per page
  • $1M to $10M in the highest spending month = 5,000 ads per page
  • More than $10M in the highest spending month = 20,000 ads per page

Facebook stated that the new ad limit enforcement would roll out from February 2021 through Summer 2021.

Read More: Facebook Rolls out Dedicated Shopping tab Within the App

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Edgy Universe know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Edgy Universe

EDGY is an SEO incubator, forecaster, and support center for deep learning, technological advancement, and enterprise-level end-to-end search programs.

Handpicked

Rost9 | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Introducing: Quantum Machine Learning                                               

Zayan GuedimShare
testing / Shutterstock.com
Technology 2 min read

Pentagon AI Project Triggered Mass Resignation at Google         

Rechelle AnnShare
geralt | Pixabay.com
Marketing 6 min read

The Truth Behind Russian Hacking: An Exclusive Interview         

StephanieShare
DisobeyArt | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 4 min read

The 5 Biggest Content, Digital Marketing Trends to Anticipate in...

Chris ParbeyShare
duangphorn wiriya / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

The New App + Web Properties in Google Analytics Gets an…

Edgy UniverseShare
Ivan Cholakov / Shutterstock.com
Culture 3 min read

How Movie Studios Use AI to Predict Box Office Hits                   

Sumbo BelloShare
Richard Baraniuk, Tan Nguyen, and Ankit Patel | Jeff Fitlow, Rice University
Technology 3 min read

Texas Researchers Create a new, Visual Deep Learning Algorithm

William McKinneyShare
4 PM production / Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Researchers Introduce a New Way to Monitor Gym Exercises         

Sumbo BelloShare
metamorworks / Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Regulating AI and Machine Learning in Medical Technologies     

Sumbo BelloShare
Won't be long now until none of us are driving. | MIT CSAIL | Maplite
Technology 3 min read

MIT's Self-Driving System to let Cars Navigate Roads Without a Ma...

Rechelle AnnShare
Jacob Lund | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 4 min read

If you Want Next Level Content Creation, Use Videos                   

Chris ParbeyShare
Tumisu / Pixabay.com
Marketing 6 min read

Why Storytelling is the Future of Content Marketing                   

Edgy UniverseShare
Tongcom Photographer | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

China's WeChat is Developing an AR Platform                                   

Chris ParbeyShare
Toria | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Here's how the Internet and Social Media Have Impacted Small Busi...

Chris ParbeyShare
14398 | Pixabay.com
Marketing 3 min read

The Latest Comprehensive Map of our Social Media Universe       

Chris ParbeyShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Culture 3 min read

How France's Digital Tax Could Affects Tech Companies               

Sumbo BelloShare
Comment (1)
Most Recent most recent
You
  2. Profile Image
    Isla Stone September 10 at 12:37 pm GMT

    Share

3
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.