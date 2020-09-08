search
Marketing 3 min read

Mueller Discusses Recovering from a Core Algorithm Update

Profile Image
Edgy Universe Sep 08, 2020 at 5:57 am GMT
Marketing 3 min read
Profile Image
Edgy Universe
Sep 08, 2020 at 5:57 am GMT
Marketing 3 min read
Morning Brew / Unsplash.com

Morning Brew / Unsplash.com

In a recent Google Webmaster Hangout, John Mueller has explained how a site that's been badly hit by a core algorithm update could recover from it.

Google is always working to improve the quality of its search results. That’s why it rolls out one or more daily changes that sometimes target specific factors such as page speed and mobile-friendliness.

When an update targets a specific factor, Google usually announces ahead to enable webmasters to make necessary changes.

But core updates are different. The search giant releases its core algorithm updates a few times a year.

While the updates don’t target anything specific, they’re more significant than the daily tweak that Google releases. As a result, the effect is more widely noticeable.

Sometimes, sites that are affected by the core algorithm update don’t recover immediately after making changes. Instead, they have to wait for the subsequent update for recovery.

It gives the impression that the Google algorithm doesn’t reward the work done to address a site’s issue until the next core update. So, in a recent Google Webmaster hangout, a site owner asked John Mueller why.

The question reads:

“What exactly, websites that have been hit by the core updates can’t recover before the next core update, even if they make good improvements? Some algorithms are launched one time for a couple of months, or how does that work?”

Here’s Mueller’s response.

Google’s Algorithm Functions on a Continual Refresh

First, Mueller reminded us that Google’s core algorithms are concerned with webpages’ relevance to queries.

“With core updates, we’re essentially trying to re-understand how the relevance of the search results are,” he said.

After that, Mueller pointed out that publishers don’t have to wait for Google to see their site differently. Rather, they should continue improving various aspects of their website.

He noted:

“And it’s not something that requires a site to… wait for the next update to have a chance to be seen differently. They can continue working on things, and things can improve over time.”

Mueller’s response suggests that Google’s algorithm functions based on a constant refresh. It means that the entire index is continually refreshing to reflect changes.

For example, let’s assume that the search giant introduces an algorithm to promote a specific feature. If a site that didn’t have the feature makes the necessary changes, it should regain position before the next update.

In the end, Mueller encouraged site owners to keep working to improve their website. That way, they’ll enjoy the better performance when an update focuses on one or more of the improvements made.

It’s possible that our next core update will make a bigger change in the same direction that you’ve been working, and you’ll see a bigger change in your site’s performance as well,” he said.

Read More: Google Says Most Sites Needn’t Worry About Crawl Budget

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Edgy Universe know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Edgy Universe

EDGY is an SEO incubator, forecaster, and support center for deep learning, technological advancement, and enterprise-level end-to-end search programs.

Handpicked

Google Blog | research.googleblog.com
Science 4 min read

Meet the Bristlecone Chip, Google's 72-Qubit Quantum Processor

Rechelle AnnShare
Fonstra / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

Page Experience to Become a Google Ranking Signal Soon             

Sumbo BelloShare
Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 9 min read

20 Social Media Marketing Experts to Follow on Twitter             

Edgy UniverseShare
John Williams RUS | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Levandowski's 'Way of the Future' Religion to Worship the AI Sing...

Zayan GuedimShare
drserg | Shutterstock.com
Culture 3 min read

Tim Berners Lee Launches Initiative to Save the Web                   

Sumbo BelloShare
pixinoo / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Image Search Result on Google Gets a Fact Check Label               

Edgy UniverseShare
Screengrab from Farshid Salemi Parizi YouTube Channel
Technology 3 min read

Smart Ring Tracks Finger Location for Better Hand Motion Monitori...

Sumbo BelloShare
Pe3k / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

Google is Testing Ways to Highlight Image Licensing Information

Edgy UniverseShare
Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

Lyrics Site Genius Accuses Google of Content Stealing               

Rechelle AnnShare
OpturaDesign / Shutterstock.com
Technology 5 min read

Google Confirms Arrival of Google Assistant on Android TV Today!

Rechelle AnnShare
Climeworks CO2 capturing plant | Climeworks | Dezeen.com
Technology 7 min read

How These 5 Countries are Cutting Costs by Upping Renewable Energ...

William McKinneyShare
Amazon's purchase of Eero solidifies their future goals of smart home dominance. ¦ Image via Eero
Technology 2 min read

Amazon Purchases Eero to Enhance Smart Home Game                         

Juliet ChildersShare
Who even knows if my phone is secure? :( | Mangpor2004 | Shutterstock.com
Science 6 min read

3 Ways Mobile Tech is Hack-proofing Itself Beyond Security Apps

Juliet ChildersShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Technology 3 min read

Facebook is Planning to Launch its News Tab This Fall               

Rechelle AnnShare
one photo / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 4 min read

The Beginner's Quick Guide to Link Building in 2019                   

Edgy UniverseShare
Tero Vesalainen / Shutterstock.com
Culture 12 min read

10 Things the Syfy Series 'Incorporated' got Right About our Futu...

Juliet ChildersShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.