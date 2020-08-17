search
Technology 2 min read

Facebook Joins War Against Apple's App Store Commission

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Aug 17, 2020 at 8:00 am GMT
Technology 2 min read
Profile Image
Sumbo Bello
Aug 17, 2020 at 8:00 am GMT
Technology 2 min read
Gerd Altmann / Pixabay.com

Gerd Altmann / Pixabay.com

Facebook joined the war against Apple's App Store commission after the latter refused to waive the fee for live online events hosted on the social platform.

Apple‘s 30 percent app store commission attracted a lot of attention in the previous week.

Facebook recently launched a paid event service — Live Events — to create, promote, and host paid events. The feature is a response to the pandemic, which forced the cancellation of in-person gatherings.

To support struggling businesses, Facebook said it wouldn’t collect any fees on those online events for at least a year. In other words, companies can keep 100 percent of the payment made on the web and Android.

But that won’t be the case on iOS, according to Facebook.

Facebook vice president, Fidji Simo explained the reason in a blog post:

“We asked Apple to reduce its 30 percent App Store tax or allow us to offer Facebook Pay so we could absorb all costs for businesses struggling during COVID-19. Unfortunately, they dismissed both our requests and SMBs will only be paid 70 percent of their hard-earned revenue.”

The post came just about 24 hours after Apple removed Fortnite from the App Store.

Epic Games Challenges Apple’s App Store Commission

Last week, Epic released the latest version of Fortnite, which lets player transactions bypass Apple’s App Store. With that, the iPhone makers will be unable to claim its typical app store commission.

Shortly after the update, Apple kicked Fortnite out of its app store, and Epic filed an antitrust complaint.

The game-maker requested that a federal judge should order Apple to stop its “anti-competitive conduct.” It also asked the court to invalidate the rule requiring app developers to pay 30 percent of transactions to Apple.

Epic emphasized that it wasn’t seeking favorable treatment. Instead, the game company was simply asking the court to order Apple to change its commission structure for all developers.

On the other hand, Apple claims that it pulled Fortnite from the App Store for violating its guidelines.

The Cupertino-based company wrote:

“Epic Games took the unfortunate step of violating the App Store guidelines that are applied equally to every developer and designed to keep the store safe for our users.”

Be that as it may, other companies are now challenging Apple’s right to a large cut of their sales. These include the music service Spotify — and, more recently, Facebook.

Read More: Study: Google Products Dominate the Search Engine’s First Page

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Tumisu / Pixabay.com
Marketing 6 min read

Why Storytelling is the Future of Content Marketing                   

Edgy UniverseShare
Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 6 min read

3 Secret Recipes to Make Your Content Go Viral                             

Edgy UniverseShare
BigTunaOnline/ Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Facebook to add Email Marketing Tools for Business Pages         

Edgy UniverseShare
Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 9 min read

20 Social Media Marketing Experts to Follow on Twitter             

Edgy UniverseShare
dennizn / Shutterstock.com
Technology 2 min read

Google Announces its October 15th Hardware Event                         

Sumbo BelloShare
RossEdwardCairney | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 7 min read

10 More Ways to use Non-system Fonts on a Website                       

Juliet ChildersShare
Pixabay
Marketing 3 min read

If Cryptocoins can be Social, why aren't They on Facebook or…...

StephanieShare
Martial Red / Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

California Consumer Privacy Act Is Now in Full Effect               

Sumbo BelloShare
Panchenko Vladimir | Shutterstock.com
Technology 7 min read

ICO vs. IPO: Everything you Need to Know                                         

Juliet ChildersShare
Comfreak | Pixabay.com
Technology 3 min read

Cryptic Facebook AI Shut Down After Creating its own Language

Zayan GuedimShare
StockSnap | Pixabay.com
Technology 5 min read

How to Protect Yourself Against the Root Access MacOS High Sierra...

Rechelle AnnShare
Image via Spotify
Technology 2 min read

Spotify Reaches 100 Million Paid Subscribers                                 

Sumbo BelloShare
Cody Engel / Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Google Stadia: Everything you Need to Know and More                   

Sumbo BelloShare
Giannis Papanikos | Shutterstock.com
Uncategorized 4 min read

Happy Black Friday! Brick-and-Mortar Won't die if Retail Makes Th...

Juliet ChildersShare
Image Credit: Pixabay
Marketing 3 min read

Pew Research Reveals Popular YouTube Keywords to Get Views     

Sumbo BelloShare
Pixabay
Technology 4 min read

4 Things Apple Should do in 2018 With iOS 11                                 

StephanieShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.