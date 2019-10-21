search
Facebook Search Results now Include Ad Campaigns

Facebook wants to help advertisers reach more audience, so the social media giant will now display ads on Facebook Search Results.

Edgy Universe Oct 21, 2019 at 6:30 am GMT
According to a recent release, Facebook Search Results will now feature ad campaigns.

For almost a year, Facebook had been testing ad placements in the search result of both News Feed and Marketplace. Now the social media giant is making the ad placement available to more advertisers.

That means users will find advertisements in results for search terms that have commercial intent. These include searches for products that are linked with retail, e-commerce, or auto vertical.

Currently, the ad campaigns on Facebook search results are only available on mobile devices. However, the social media giant could eventually roll the ad placement out on the desktop too.

In a statement to the press, the Director of Product Management at Facebook, Nipoon Malhotra, said:

“Testing shows that advertisers and people are finding value in ads in search results, so we’re rolling out these ads more broadly.”

So, how does it work?

How to Make Your Ads Appear on Facebook Search Results

When creating a News Feed campaign in their Ads Manager, advertisers can now select the “Automatic Placement” or “Facebook Search Result.”

However, if you don’t want your ad campaigns to pop-up in the general search results and Marketplace, don’t select “Automatic Placements.” Also, when selecting placements, make sure you deselect Facebook Search Results and Marketplace placements

Search ad placement is not a standalone option. That means, to have ads show up in search results, you must be running a News Feed ad.

Also, targeting for ads in Search is based on the advertiser’s people-based targeting option along with relevant search term keywords, which Facebook determines.

So, why is the new ad placement option a big deal for marketers?

It provides direct access to users who are actively searching for their product or service on the social media platform. Also, since new ad placement options such as Search are not yet overrun with competitor advertising, early adopters will have an advantage over their competition.

Read More: Facebook to Deliver More Interactive Advertising to Marketers

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

