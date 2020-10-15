search
Facebook to Drop Support for WordPress Embeds Soon

Sumbo Bello Oct 15, 2020
Sumbo Bello
Oct 15, 2020 at 7:40 am GMT
Simon Steinberger / Pixabay.com

Simon Steinberger / Pixabay.com

An API update set to roll out on October 24 will remove support for unauthenticated Facebook and Instagram embeds on WordPress websites.

WordPress embeds offer a quick way to share social media content on web pages.

Whether you’re looking to share content from Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or YouTube, the process is the same. You simply have to click the Share icon, then copy the HTML code into your website or blog.

Embedding of content from one website to another is made possible by oEmbed endpoints. For example, Facebook has an oEmbed endpoints in its API that allow publishers to embed content from Instagram and Facebook quickly.

Unfortunately, the process won’t be as simple anymore. An upcoming update is set to remove unauthenticated Facebook embeds on WordPress.

In other words, Facebook’s API will be dropping support for that endpoint. So, only publishers with a Facebook developer account and a registered Facebook app can embed content after October 24.

In response to Facebook’s API change, WordPress is also removing Facebook and Instagram as an oEmbed source.

Expectedly, this could affect millions of websites.

How Facebook’s Change to its WordPress Embeds Will Affect Publishers

The change to Facebook’s API is retroactive.

As a result, previous Facebook and Instagram embed on publishers’ sites will soon become broken. So, if you’ve embedded content from Facebook or Instagram on your WP site before, this update affects you.

But there’s a solution.

According to Facebook, publishers that still want to embed content from its platforms must meet specific requirements. These include:

  1. A registered Facebook app
  2. A Facebook Developer account
  3. The oEmbed Product added to the app
  4. An Access Token
  5. The Facebook app should be in Live Mode

Indeed, this option may seem a bit stringent for embedding content from the social media platforms.

Luckily, a few WordPress plugins can offer a more realistic solution to the WordPress embeds issue. These include oEmbed Plus, by developer Ayesh Karunaratne and Smash Balloon plugins.

Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

