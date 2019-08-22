search
Science 2 min read

Fish Oil Supplements Have No Effect On Diabetes

Contrary to popular belief that fish oil supplements can prevent or treat type 2 diabetes, a recent study revealed that it's not true at all.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Aug 22, 2019 at 11:15 am GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck

Image courtesy of Shutterstuck

There’s a widespread belief that omega-3 fats, found in fish and fish oil, can prevent or even reverse diabetes. So, health professionals and websites alike promote the intake of fish oil supplements to cut diabetes risk.

The belief is based on several past studies supporting the said claim. In a paper published by researchers from Harvard School of Public Health last 2013, they hypothesized that consuming the supplement can increase the blood insulin, which in turn reduces the risk of diabetes.

However, a recently published paper in the British Medical Journal suggests otherwise.

In a systematic review commissioned by the World Health Organization (WHO), researchers discovered that omega-3 supplements do not affect type 2 diabetes.

Lead author Dr. Lee Hooper, from UEA’s Norwich Medical School, said:

“Our previous research has shown that long-chain omega-3 supplements, including fish oils, do not protect against conditions such as heart disease, stroke or death. This review shows that they do not prevent or treat diabetes either.”

How Fish Oil Supplements Have No Effect On Type 2 Diabetes

For the study, the researchers subjected over 58,000 participants in a randomized, long term trial. Four percent of the participants who had diabetes were given long-chained omega-3 fats, consistently.

After three months, the participants who had consumed additional fish oils had the same risk of diabetes diagnosis as the control group who did not take more. In fact, fish oils do not affect any of the factors related to diabetes risk, whether it’s the blood glucose, insulin, or glycated hemoglobin.

However, they noticed that high doses of long-chain omega-3 fats, that’s over 4.4 grams per day, may lead to worsening glucose metabolism.

Dr. Lee Hooper noted:

“Omega-3 supplements should not be encouraged for diabetes prevention or treatment. If people do choose to take supplementary fish oil capsules to treat or prevent diabetes, or to reduce levels of triglycerides in their blood, then they should use doses of less than 4.4 grams per day to avoid possible negative outcomes.”

According to the American Diabetes Association, diabetes was the third leading cause of death in the United States in 2015. Also, most people with diabetes – about 90 to 95 percent – in the U.S.  have Type 2 diabetes. 

Read More: Researchers Find Possible Diabetes Cure Using Human Stem Cells

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Technology 3 min read

Researchers Turn Plastic Water Bottles into Prosthetic Limbs 

Sumbo BelloShare
Helmholtz Diabetes Center, Munich | Hdrinc.com
Science 5 min read

Study Proves that Food is the Best Medicine                                   

PaigeShare
Image Credit: Pixabay
Science 3 min read

Effect of Morning Exercise is Different from Evenings'             

Sumbo BelloShare
Kittisak Jirasittichai | Shutterstock.com
Science 7 min read

Short Sleep, Short Life: 7 Reasons Sleep Is Fundamental to Your…...

Juliet ChildersShare
Pixabay
Technology 3 min read

Lab-Grown Fish Takes Leap Towards Market Shelves                         

Zayan GuedimShare
Pixabay
Science 2 min read

New Study: Eating Nuts in Early Pregnancy Boosts Children's Inte...

Sumbo BelloShare
Stanias | Pixabay.com
Science 2 min read

Less Invasive Treatment for Type 2 Diabetes Developed by Research...

Rechelle AnnShare
Pamela Freeman | Caryinstitute.org
Science 3 min read

Why Synthetic Chemicals Should be Part of Ecological Assessments

Zayan GuedimShare
The insulin pill/ drug capsule developed by MIT researchers | Image courtesy of Felice Frankel
Science 3 min read

MIT Researchers Develop Injection-Ending Insulin Pill               

Rechelle AnnShare
Pexels
Science 3 min read

How to Train Your Brain to Eat Less Sugar Using Video…   

Sumbo BelloShare
Open source healthcare is often the only alternative for many diabetes patients. But, is it safe? | Image By Jarva Jar | Shutterstock
Technology 4 min read

Why Open Source Healthcare is Vital for Innovation                     

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Science 3 min read

Scientists Discover New Cause for Senescence or Cell Aging     

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Culture 2 min read

How Alcohol, Caffeine, and Nicotine Affects Sleep Duration     

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Culture 3 min read

New Study Suggests Brown Fat May Be Good For Our Health           

Sumbo BelloShare
Shutterstock
Culture 3 min read

Meet Allulose: the Newest and Greatest Sugar Alternative         

Sumbo BelloShare
Contact Lens Ayala | Wikimedia Commons | commons.wikimedia.org
Science 3 min read

Glowing Contact Lenses to Prevent Vision Loss Caused by Diabetes

Rechelle AnnShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.