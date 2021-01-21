search
Marketing 2 min read

Forecast: Retail E-commerce Sales to Reach $5 Trillion in 2022

Profile Image
Edgy Universe Jan 21, 2021 at 10:15 am GMT
Marketing 2 min read
Profile Image
Edgy Universe
Jan 21, 2021 at 10:15 am GMT
Marketing 2 min read
200 Degrees / Pixabay.com

200 Degrees / Pixabay.com

According to a report from eMarketer, worldwide retail e-commerce sales could reach as much as $5 trillion by 2022.

There’s no denying that 2020 was a challenging year for retail.

Indeed, reports revealed that retail sales across the world dropped by 3.0 percent. So, it wasn’t surprising that a mid-pandemic assessment predicted that online sales would slow to 16.5 percent growth.

However, that wasn’t the case by the end of 2020. Instead, estimates show a surge in retail e-commerce sales in the previous year.

Worldwide E-Commerce Enjoyed a Boost in 2020

According to a recent eMarketer report, the worldwide retail eCommerce posted an impressive growth rate of 27.6 percent. The article also suggests that sales reached well over $4 trillion in 2020.

Despite the recessionary conditions, eCommerce sales managed to perform above pre-pandemic predictions in 2020. And that’s due to millions of consumers’ smooth transition to online shopping.

Furthermore, Experts expect this trend to continue.

In a report, eMarketer forecasting writer at Insider Intelligence, Ethan Cramer-Flood wrote:

“We anticipate that consumers will maintain many of their newfound digital behaviors in 2021.”

Unfortunately, that may not translate into higher e-commerce sales.

As the pandemic restriction reduces, more consumers are likely to return to their routine. As a result, eMarketer predicts that 2021’s eCommerce growth rate will be slower than in previous years.

There’s more.

Retail E-commerce Sales to Reach $5 Trillion in 2022

At the end of the report, eMarketer predicted that worldwide e-commerce growth would be 14.3 percent this year.

Admittedly, the figure is low compared with 2019’s 20.2 percent and 2020s 27.6 percent. However, as the report points out, it represents an additional $611 billion in online sales.

In 2018, the worldwide eCommerce sales were less than $3 trillion. Yet, the report suggests that sales would reach $5 trillion next year and $6 trillion by 2024.

It reads:

“We estimate that the $4 trillion mark was easily breached in 2020, $5 trillion will be achieved by 2022, and $6 trillion will be reached by 2024”

Read the full report here.

Read More: Benefits of Artificial Intelligence in the eCommerce Industry

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Edgy Universe know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Edgy Universe

EDGY is an SEO incubator, forecaster, and support center for deep learning, technological advancement, and enterprise-level end-to-end search programs.

Handpicked

BigTunaOnline / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

GMB to Become Even More Powerful Post-Pandemic                             

Edgy UniverseShare
Mr.Whiskey / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 6 min read

Why Amazon is Dominating Google Shopping                                         

Alexander DeShare
Jarretera / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Google Crawler may be Increasing Your Abandoned Cart Metrics 

Sumbo BelloShare
200 Degrees / Pixabay.com
Marketing 3 min read

Google Launches a Hub of Holiday Marketing Resources                 

Edgy UniverseShare
William Iven / Pixabay.com
Marketing 2 min read

Facebook Rolls out Dedicated Shopping tab Within the App         

Sumbo BelloShare
Original Image ComicSans | Shutterstock.com | Image edited by RAFuertes for Edgy.app
Technology 5 min read

Edgy's Ultimate Black Friday 2019 Shopping Guide                         

Zayan GuedimShare
Jeramey Lende / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Google Brings Free Listings into its Shopping Results               

Sumbo BelloShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.