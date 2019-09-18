search
Culture 2 min read

France is Giving Away Iodine Pills to its Residents, Here's Why

As an additional safety measure, France is giving away iodine pills to people living within the 12-mile radius of its nuclear power plants.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Sep 18, 2019 at 9:40 am GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstock

Image courtesy of Shutterstock

France intends to distribute radioactive-blocking iodine pills to an additional 2.2 million people living near the country’s 19 nuclear power plants. According to regulators, the medication is supposed to protect the residents in case of accidental radioactive leaks.

Nuclear power is the primary source of energy in France. With a generation of 379.1 TWh or 71.6 percent of the country’s total production of 519.4 TWh, France is the most nuclear-dependent nation in the world.

Following the 2011 Fukushima disaster, the French nuclear safety regulator, Autorité de sûreté nucléaire (ASN) introduced a couple of safety measures. These include building safety systems that can withstand environmental threats as well as training an elite force to tackle nuclear accidents.

In 2016, five years after the nuclear accident in Japan, France gave iodine to residents within 6.2 miles of a nuclear plant.

Now, the nuclear safety authority is extending the safety radius to 12 miles of each plant. That means, about 375,000 households and nearly 200,000 institutions such as schools will receive the pills.

According to ASN, the agency will send a letter to the affected residents, including a voucher to collect the iodine tablets from nearby pharmacies. The message will also contain instructions on how to act in case of a nuclear accident.

In a statement to the press, the ASN said:

“In this context, an information campaign, as well as a preventive distribution campaign for iodine tablets, are being launched to benefit all residents who live next to nineteen French nuclear power plants, within a 10 to 20 km radius.”

How can Iodine Pills Protect People Against Radiation?

Although iodine does not have a direct anti-radiation effect, it indirectly offers some protection.

During nuclear accidents, the uranium at the core of a reactor splits into smaller atoms, most notably the iodine – 131, a radioactive iodine isotope. Since the thyroid gland is always iodine hungry, it can absorb the radioactive element, which could lead to cancer years later.

However, using stable iodine could prevent the thyroid from absorbing radioactive iodine.

The French Nuclear Safety Authority noted:

“If radioactive iodine is released into the environment, taking stable iodine is one of the most effective ways of protecting the thyroid.”

Read More: How Lasers Could Solve a Global Nuclear Waste Problem

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Mitochondria are one of the most vital parts of our biological makeup. Now, scientists may have discovered a new property that could help us fight aging. | Image by 3d_man | Shutterstock
Science 4 min read

Mitochondria Discovery May Provide Cure to Dementia and Aging

Zayan GuedimShare
Pixabay
Culture 3 min read

Why 100% Renewable Energy and Zero-Carbon Aren't the Same Thing

Zayan GuedimShare
Renewable hydrogen power is the final piece of the puzzle that could take the renewable revolution global. ¦ Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

New Research Shows Cost Competitiveness of Renewable Hydrogen Pow...

Zayan GuedimShare
Science Photo | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

MIT Develops New Way to Triple Thermal Electricity Output       

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

New Universal Memory Device to Replace DRAM and Flash               

Zayan GuedimShare
Colorado farmers are now finding financial security in the introduction of wind turbines to their land. | Image by Thomas Barrat | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Wind Power to Become the Next Cash Crop for Colorado Farmers 

Zayan GuedimShare
In an attempt to bring about political change in the world's attitudes towards climate change, a group of 200 scientists and actors have written a petition in French newspaper Le Monde. | Image By 24Novembers | Shutterstock
Culture 3 min read

200 Scientists and Artists Call for Action Against Climate Change

Zayan GuedimShare
Mayotte Island | Pixabay
Science 2 min read

Scientists Discover Enormous Underwater Volcano on African Coast

Rechelle AnnShare
Image courtesy of Pixabay
Science 3 min read

Experiment on Dark Energy Rules Out a Fifth Force                       

Zayan GuedimShare
Getty Images | Anton Vaganov via Popular Mechanic | popularmechanic.com
Science 2 min read

Russia's Massive Floating Nuclear Power Plant is now Sailing the...

Rechelle AnnShare
Ah, the nebular cloud, where planetary systems are born. | Jivacore | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Galactic Archaeology and the key to Mapping Star DNA                 

Zayan GuedimShare
In a new study, researchers have found that organic solar cells may soon be efficient enough to take over the commercial market. | Image By Markus Pfaff | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Organic Solar Cells set new Energy Record Proving Viability   

Juliet ChildersShare
This new discovery could be a significant breakthrough for the future of quantum computing. ¦ Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

New Diamond Qubits Solve Decade-Old Quantum Problem                   

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Technology 3 min read

Researchers Toughen Glass Using Silicon Carbide Nanoparticles

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Culture 4 min read

The Algerians' "Smile Revolution" is Going Green                         

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Technology 3 min read

Engineers Develop New Way to Weld Ceramics Using Laser             

Sumbo BelloShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.