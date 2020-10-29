50 Funny Puns for Your Favorite Special Events

In this post, we’ve compiled 50 funny puns for Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year, and Valentine’s Day that will surely make you laugh and cringe.

If you’re looking to find funny puns for various special events, you’re in luck. In this post, we’ll be considering fifty of those. However, before we delve into details, let’s begin with a brief introduction.

What are Puns?

Puns — also called paronomasia — is a form of wordplay that leverages homophones, metonyms, homographs, and figurative language for humorous or rhetorical effect. You can even think of puns as in-jokes or idiomatic constructions. This is especially true because its usage and meaning often rely on a specific culture or language.

Puns have been an essential part of writing for thousands of years.

For example, some estimates suggest that William Shakespear used over 3,000 puns in his plays. Other writers that have used puns as a literary device include Lewis Caroll, Alexander Pope, John Donne, to name a few.

Now that we’ve covered the sober intro, let’s get to the punny parts. 😉

10 Funny Halloween Puns

1. “Halloween candy is yummy and all, but don’t forget to save room for “I scream”!

2. “Ghouls just want to have fun!”

3. “I have a few vampire puns, but they suck.”

4. “Ghosts make the best cheerleaders. They have lots of spirit!”

5. “Halloween’s not the same if I can’t be witch you.

6. “Have a fang-tastic Halloween!”

7. “Want to hear some skeleton puns? They’re very humerus.”

8. “Just creepin’ it real this Halloween.”

9. “Why did the ghost go to the bar? For the boos!”

10. “These Halloween puns are totally eerie-sistible.”

10 Funny Puns for Thanksgiving

1. “My family told me to stop telling Thanksgiving jokes, but I said I couldn’t quit cold turkey.”

2. “And they lived apple-y ever after.”

3. “What kind of key can’t open doors? A tur-key.”

4. “If you call a large turkey a gobbler what do you call a small one? Goblet.”

5. “No fowl language over Turkey dinner.”

6. “Why did the police arrest the turkey?” They suspected it of foul play!”

7. “Feast your eyes on this”

8. “Eat, drink, and cranberry.”

9. Why did the turkey cross the road twice? To prove he wasn’t chicken.

10. “I only have pies for you.”

10 Best Christmas Puns

1. “The Christmas alphabet has noel.”

2. “Christmas has me feeling extra Santa-mental.”

3. “Rebel without a Claus.”

4. “The turkey wasn’t hungry at Christmas because he was already stuffed.”

5. “What did Adam say on the day before Christmas? It’s Christmas, Eve!”

6. “Santa Claus’ favorite swimming spot is the North Pool.”

7. “Why does Santa Claus go down the chimney on Christmas Eve? Because it soots him.”

8. “What do you call people who are afraid of Santa Claus? Claustrophobic.”

9. “Your presents is requested.”

10. “Oh deer, Christmas is here.”

10 Funniest New Year Puns

1. “What do you say to a cat on December 31? Happy Mew Year!”

2. “How do you know you’ve found the New Year’s Eve party? Look for the Auld Lang Sign!”

3. “My New Year’s resolution is 1080p.”

4. “What happened to the man who shoplifted a calendar on New Year’s Eve? He got 12 months!”

5. “Why did the couple get married at midnight on December 31? They wanted to ring in the new year!”

6. “My resolution was to read more so I put the subtitles on my tv.”

7. “What did the little champagne bottle call his father? Pop!”

8. “What do you call always having a date for New Year’s Eve? Social security.”

9. “What Did Stephen Like to be Called on December 31st? New Year’s STEVE!”

10. “What did Che Guevara make on New Year’s Day? A New Year’s revolution.”

10 Funny Puns for Valentine’s Day

1. “I love you from my head to-ma-toes.”

2. “There’s so mushroom in my heart for you.”

3. “I sulfur when you argon.”

4. “Aloe you vera much.”

5. “Words can’t espresso how much I love you.”

6. “We be-lung together.”

7. “I have a whole latte love for you.

8. “We’re mint to be.”

9. “You are o-fish-ally the cutest.”

10. “Owl always love you.”

There you have it — our favorite special event puns. Consider sharing your list with us below.

