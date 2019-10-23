Content writing remains a vital aspect of any web building or ranking strategy.

Remember, your website is a representation of your company, products, or services on the Internet.

Poorly written, bloated, or sloppy content won’t get you anywhere, even if you have the best products or services in your industry.

To date, there are nearly two billion websites on the Internet. And as of June 2019, over 4.5 billion people have reportedly visited the web.

With those figures, ask yourself this question:

How are you going to compete and make your website stand out?

There are two simple answers to that.

First, ensure that your site is optimized for search. Second, make sure that you’re only publishing relevant, informative, and high-quality content.

For now, let’s focus more on the reason why you’re here: content writing.

10 Content Writing Tips for Beginners and Entrepreneurs

Capturing the interest of people online is the primary goal of any business owner, marketer, advertiser, or writer. However, accomplishing it is a pretty challenging feat.

The majority of online users today only spend less than 15 seconds on a page before moving on to another.

Yes, you only have about 15 seconds to capture the interest of your audience. If you want to beat the statistics, the key lies in your content writing skills.

Here are some practical tips to help you polish your content writing strategy.

1. Understand and Know Your Audience

The number one rule is to know your audience. Make sure that you understand them and that you know what they need.

Who is your target audience?

Who will benefit from your content?

Where will they be coming from?

These are questions that you need to consider before you get down with writing your content.

Knowing who your target audiences are will make it easier for you to make your content accessible and attractive to them.

Also, understanding who you’re writing for will help you choose the right topics and include the kind of information beneficial to their needs.

2. Keyword Research

As mentioned earlier, optimizing your content for search is one of the best ways to ensure that people will find your article online. One way of optimizing your content is by adding keywords.

Keywords are words or phrases that you can use in your web content so, people can easily find your page using search engines. Simply put, SEO keywords will help you connect people searching online to your site.

Keyword research is another method that you need to learn if you want to take your content writing skills to the next level.

There are so many tools that you can use to search for keywords, but one tool that we highly recommend is KWFinder.

This tool will show you everything that you need, from the ranking difficulty to the search volume of your chosen keyword.

If you want to know more about keyword research, this article is for you: How To Identify Keyword Opportunities For #1 Ranking On Google.

3. Important Information First

Let’s set everything clear. Web content writing is different from writing a school paper or essay.

Writing for the web will require you to present your most important information at the beginning of your piece.

Remember, you only have 15 seconds to capture the interest of your site visitor. One effective way to do that is to let them know what you’re offering upfront.

People come to your site looking for something. Show them what they want, then offer them the information that they need.

Journalists call this technique the inverted pyramid. If you notice, newspaper articles put the newsworthy information first before offering background details.

On the Internet, people also want to see the big picture first. If they see that what you’ve written is what they’re looking for, they’ll stay and dig deeper for more details.

4. Emotional Impact in Content Writing

Writing web content is not just about offering relevant information to your target audience. Your content should also resonate with people.

One way of doing that is to add an element of emotion to your piece. People can easily relate to articles or posts that evoke emotions.

Ask yourself these questions while you’re writing your piece:

If I read this online, will I be happy about this?

Will I be inspired or enraged?

If your answer to these questions is no, then it’s not worth writing. Make sure that you give your content some emotional impact to make it more relatable to people.

5. Consider Scanners

According to a study, only about 16 percent of people online read web content word-for-word.

Hey! It’s a busy world out there, and with millions of information online, people don’t have that much time to read everything on a page.

That’s the reality, and we call these people scanners.

When you’re writing your content, always keep in mind the scanners. Again, make sure that the most relevant information is at the forefront of your page.

If you want to make sure that your text is optimized for scanners, consider these questions:

Does your headline say what your article is about?

Is the caption of your featured image communicate your story’s intent?

Do you use bullet points to reduce wordiness?

6. Use “Carewords” in Content Writing

Carewords are different from keywords. While the term is rarely used by SEO specialists, using carewords could give your content an extra boost.

Unlike keywords that are used to help you drive traffic to your website, carewords are what would help make people stick around.

No tool yet can identify carewords, but the best way to know them is to put yourself in the shoes of your readers.

Mostly, carewords are familiar words that people use to search for things.

For instance, people often use keywords like “renewable energy” or “clean energy” to search for specific companies that offer alternative power sources.

Once on the site, those people may want more specific information like what is solar power or details about power generation, consumption, etc.

Understand how people use your site. What content grabs the most attention?

Use tools like Google Analytics or Ahrefs to know what words they use to navigate your site.

7. Write Short, Simple Sentences

Readability is an essential aspect of writing. Aside from avoiding highfalutin words and jargon, make sure not to keep your sentences lengthy.

The readability level of an average American adult ranges from seventh to ninth grade level in the Flesch-Kincaid Grade Level score.

Meaning, if your sentences are too long, or you’re using unfamiliar words in your content, you’re more likely to lose your audience.

There’s no exact rule on how long a sentence should be for web content.

But, as a rule of thumb, limit your words to less than 20 per sentence. Then, try to limit your paragraphs to two to three sentences only.

8. Always Stick to Active Voice In Content Writing

Writing sentences in active voice makes them more reader-friendly. This is the simplest way of presenting your ideas to your target audience.

It makes your piece more straightforward by creating a clear image of ‘who is doing what’ in the minds of your readers.

Whenever you write sentences in the passive voice, you put the subject at the end, while the object and action come first. This construction can hide who performs the action in your sentences, causing confusion to your audience.

Sentences in active voice tend to communicate with readers directly, and this will make your content more engaging.

9. Stick with Value-Added Content

Write for your readers. Make sure that your content is unique and the information you share is rare or something that your audience won’t get anywhere else.

Research your topic thoroughly and share facts from established sources or organizations. Content writing also includes building your credibility.

The more value your content adds to your audience, the more credible you become. This will affect not just how online users view your content but how search engines will rank you as well.

Google has reminded site owners and writers always to give their readers the information that they’re looking for.

“Provide high-quality content on your pages, especially your homepage. This is the single most important thing to do. If your pages contain useful information, their content will attract many visitors and entice webmasters to link to your site. In creating a helpful, information-rich site, write pages that clearly and accurately describe your topic. Think about the words users would type to find your pages and include those words on your site.” ~ Google

10. Don’t Hesitate to use Writing Tools

There’s no harm in using a writing tool that can help you improve your content writing strategy. There are so many tools out there to choose from.

While most of them require monthly subscriptions, there are those that you can access for free.

Among the writing tools and assistants available today, our favorite is INK.

INK is specially designed for writers.

People behind INK know how crucial textual content is in today’s digital world. So, they created a tool that caters to the needs of writers.

INK will help you optimize your content for search. You don’t necessarily need any SEO knowledge to use this tool.

It’s equipped with an AI system that will help you increase the relevance of your article. It will ensure that it’s not only reader-friendly but search engine-friendly as well.

It’s like hitting two birds in one shot.

You have a tool that will check your text for readability, grammar & spelling, and passive voice issues while ensuring that it’s SEO keyword optimized.

Most importantly, this tool is FREE for anyone to use.

It’s tough to write a competitive piece, so getting a little help from a trusted tool is not a bad thing at all.

Wrapping Up

Capturing the attention of people is not a walk in the park. It requires effort, dedication, and some content writing skills.

If you want to reach your target audience and satisfy your readers, know what they want. Pick a topic that’s relevant and will add value to your readers.

You may not get everything perfect the first time around. However, if you perform content audits regularly, you’ll surely learn what your readers are looking for in your content.

The tips we listed here will help you write compelling content that resonates not just with your existing readers, but even with the busiest and flighty Internet readers out there.

Now, you need more tools to polish your content creation process. The article below will be of great use to you.

Read More: 10 Tools To Improve Your Content Creation Process