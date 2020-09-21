search
Technology 3 min read

Google Adds Automatic Tab Grouping Feature to Chrome Browser

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Sep 21, 2020 at 5:15 am GMT
Technology 3 min read
Profile Image
Sumbo Bello
Sep 21, 2020 at 5:15 am GMT
Technology 3 min read
pixinoo / Shutterstock.com

pixinoo / Shutterstock.com

Google is currently testing an automatic tab grouping feature on Chrome browser for users who open dozens of tabs during each session.

We all have different preferences when surfing the web.

For example, some folks only have to open one or two browser tabs at a time to get the job done. Meanwhile, some require as much as 15 browser tabs or more in each session.

These individuals frantically jump from one tab to another, fighting to remain focused and organized. As you may have guessed, it’s usually a losing battle.

Last spring, Google added tab grouping to Chrome to the delight of the multitaskers that use the browser. Thanks to the feature, users can quickly organize a massive collection of open tabs under a single heading.

For example, if you’re working with posts from different media sources, you could create a specific heading for that tab group. You could then create another group of tabs for statistics, data, and quotes for your post.

Besides assigning names to tab groups, Chrome can also set colors and emojis for immediate action.

At the time, UX engineer at Chrome, Edward Jung said:

“Through our own usage and early user research, we’ve found that some people like to group their Chrome tabs by topic. For instance, it helps if you’re working on several projects, or looking through multiple shopping and review sites.”

There’s no denying that the feature is useful. However, Google believes that a new automatic tab grouping would make it even more helpful.

Using Automatic Tab Grouping Feature on Google Chrome

Google has introduced new auto-grouping functionality to tab groups on the Chrome browser. Note that the feature is still in test mode, with users reporting varying results.

However, auto grouping could boost workflow by recognizing common themes in pages such as a domain name. Then, it’ll use these themes to group the open tabs automatically.

Reports suggest that Google is currently working to improve how the feature creates a theme-based group. For example, it should be able to group Chrome tabs based on headers or even content soon.

To use the automatic tab grouping feature, you need to download the Chrome Canary browser version 87. It’s a particular version of the Chrome browser that Google developed for experienced users and developers.

After downloading the browser, type chrome://flags in the search bar, and locate the Tab Groups Auto-Create feature. Finally, check the box to activate the automatic tab grouping.

While the Chrome Canary browser’s newest features are usually still in test mode, they’re generally stable.

Read More: Google to Start Crawling Sites Over HTTP/2 by November 2020

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

OpturaDesign / Shutterstock.com
Technology 2 min read

Latest Chrome Update Bug Wipes Data in Some Android Apps         

Sumbo BelloShare
It's not surprising that Google and Apple want to jump on the foldable tech bandwagon. ¦ Chesky / Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Report: Google and Apple May Join Samsung in Foldable Tech Market

Juliet ChildersShare
Patpitchaya | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 14 min read

10 Tips on how to Make Your Content Stand Out Online                 

Edgy UniverseShare
sdecoret / Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Tired of Google Reading Your Emails? How Helm Helps you Take…...

Juliet ChildersShare
Tatiane Silva / Shutterstock
Marketing 4 min read

The Evolution of Google's Search Result Page for Corona           

Sumbo BelloShare
Google Go, the tech giant's experimental app in India and Indonesia, has recently been hit with a wave of bad reviews. | Shutterstock
Marketing 6 min read

Google's Datasets Markup Schema Means Snippets Display More Data

Sophie FitzpatrickShare
Gustavo Frazao / Shutterstock.com
Culture 5 min read

Google Reveals the Most Searched Topics of 2019 Around the World

Sumbo BelloShare
WDnet Creation / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Google Rolls out new Features to Improve Keyword Recommendations

Sumbo BelloShare
Benny Marty | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Apple Shares Research Surrounding AI Digital Assistant Siri   

William McKinneyShare
Francesco Scatena / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 4 min read

Why Lost Link Occurs in Search Engine Optimization                     

Edgy UniverseShare
AekaPhoto / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Featured Snippets now Count as One of Ten Organic Listings     

Edgy UniverseShare
Hadrian / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

Amazon Surpasses Google to Become World's Most Valuable Brand

Sumbo BelloShare
IB Photography | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 4 min read

5 Ways to Optimize Your Google My Business Listing                     

Zayan GuedimShare
Antonio Salaverry / Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Google Algorithms Influence our Perception of the World           

Edgy UniverseShare
Google is once again tweaking its image features and also introducing the new Google Discover. | Image By Evan Lorne | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Google Updates: How Google Lens and Discover Reinforce Mobile Tre...

Juliet ChildersShare
Evan Lorne / Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Everything you Need to Know About Chrome 70                                   

Juliet ChildersShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.