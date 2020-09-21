Google Adds Automatic Tab Grouping Feature to Chrome Browser

Google is currently testing an automatic tab grouping feature on Chrome browser for users who open dozens of tabs during each session.

We all have different preferences when surfing the web.

For example, some folks only have to open one or two browser tabs at a time to get the job done. Meanwhile, some require as much as 15 browser tabs or more in each session.

These individuals frantically jump from one tab to another, fighting to remain focused and organized. As you may have guessed, it’s usually a losing battle.

Last spring, Google added tab grouping to Chrome to the delight of the multitaskers that use the browser. Thanks to the feature, users can quickly organize a massive collection of open tabs under a single heading.

For example, if you’re working with posts from different media sources, you could create a specific heading for that tab group. You could then create another group of tabs for statistics, data, and quotes for your post.

Besides assigning names to tab groups, Chrome can also set colors and emojis for immediate action.

At the time, UX engineer at Chrome, Edward Jung said:

“Through our own usage and early user research, we’ve found that some people like to group their Chrome tabs by topic. For instance, it helps if you’re working on several projects, or looking through multiple shopping and review sites.”

There’s no denying that the feature is useful. However, Google believes that a new automatic tab grouping would make it even more helpful.

Using Automatic Tab Grouping Feature on Google Chrome

Google has introduced new auto-grouping functionality to tab groups on the Chrome browser. Note that the feature is still in test mode, with users reporting varying results.

However, auto grouping could boost workflow by recognizing common themes in pages such as a domain name. Then, it’ll use these themes to group the open tabs automatically.

Reports suggest that Google is currently working to improve how the feature creates a theme-based group. For example, it should be able to group Chrome tabs based on headers or even content soon.

To use the automatic tab grouping feature, you need to download the Chrome Canary browser version 87. It’s a particular version of the Chrome browser that Google developed for experienced users and developers.

After downloading the browser, type chrome://flags in the search bar, and locate the Tab Groups Auto-Create feature. Finally, check the box to activate the automatic tab grouping.

While the Chrome Canary browser’s newest features are usually still in test mode, they’re generally stable.