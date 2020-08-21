search
Google Explains how its Licensing Program With Publishers Work

Aug 21, 2020
Edgy Universe
Aug 21, 2020 at 5:15 am GMT
In a recent blog post, Google offered a detailed explanation of how it's licensing program with several news publishers will work.

Back in June, Google launched a licensing program to pay publishers for quality content.

According to the search giant, the program aims to give users more context and perspective on news stories. At the same time, it provides a platform for publishers to share their content.

Now, Google has provided details on how its new partnership with news websites works via a blog post.

Today, we wanted to update you on how we’re working alongside our publisher partners to achieve this,says Google.

Here are the takeaways.

Google is Already Testing the Licensing Program

The search giant noted that ten news outlets from Germany and Brazil already have early access to the program. These testers include ZEIT ONLINEDer Spiegel, Estado de Minas, to name a few.

Google intends to use the feedback from these testers to shape the product direction ahead of its launch.

These partners are helping us test features and gather feedback ahead of a full launch later this year,” the company wrote.

Publishers are Testing Tools and Paywall Integrations

Along with testing publishers’ tools, these news outlets will also be evaluating technical integrations. They also have to ensure that different templates improve the storytelling experience.

Of course, there are also discussions of paywall integration.

Google intends to pay so readers can get free access to articles on a publisher’s site. That way, the publishers can grow their audience and build a stronger relationship with readers.

Critics to Provide Feedback on the Licensing Program

According to Google, the licensing program’s success will rely on how good the experience is for readers. For this reason, the tech giant is bringing in critics from the news industry to provide feedback.

The search giant also wants readers to know the news outlets behind every story and find publications they respect. To that end, the product will strongly reflect the publisher’s brand.

Finally, Google stated that it would extend the licensing program to new partners and countries in the coming week.

