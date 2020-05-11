search
Google Launches Rising Retail Categories Tool for Marketers

Sumbo Bello May 11, 2020
Sumbo Bello
May 11, 2020 at 5:15 am GMT
Google has rolled out a new tool — Rising Retail Categories — to provide marketers with data on the fastest-growing product categories in search results.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, there has been a continual shift in consumer interest, leading to a fluctuation in demand. And these changes extend to how people are searching on Google.

For example, search interest in household supplies and jigsaw puzzle was high in April due to the lockdown. This month, interests have shifted to sewing machines and baking materials in the United States, says Google.

Meanwhile, businesses are already using various tools to puzzle out the changes in consumer interest. Some of these tools include surveys, social listening, Google Trends, as well as their proprietary data.

There’s just one small issue.

Unless you know what to look for, you’re unlikely to pinpoint the product categories that are gaining more popularity.

That’s where Google’s new Rising Retail Category tool comes in.

In a blog post announcement, product manager at Google, Pallavi Naresh said:

“That’s why we’re launching a rising retail categories tool on Think with Google. It surfaces fast-growing, product-related categories in Google Search, the locations where they’re growing, and the queries associated with them.”

Naresh pointed out Google had never provided such insight on the product categories that interest people, until now.

So, how does it work?

Using the Rising Retail Categories Tool to Understand Consumer Interests

Rising Retail Categories is easy to use, and it’s not entirely different from Google Trends.

The tool provides a list of top trending product categories, as well as the changes in these categories in the last months. Marketers can then use drop-down menus to filter the data from different countries.

There’s also an option of changing measurement period from monthly to weekly or yearly, depending on your interest.

Click on a specific category to view a list of trending queries that are related to that category. At the bottom of the page, you’ll find a map that indicates the origin of the highest searches for specific product categories.

According to Google, marketers can use the data in the following ways:

  • Content Creation: Upon noticing a rising interest in “flour,” a local chef wrote an article about recipes that incorporate the flour.
  • Promotion: After noting a rising interest in the “free weight” category, a jewelry and accessories company partnered with fitness influencers who could help promote their product.
  • Product Ideas: An apparel company with a fast and flexible production said that the data could inspire new product line ideas.

At the moment, Rising Retail Categories only provides data for searches in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Read More: New Google Podcasts Manager can Help Track Audience Growth

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

