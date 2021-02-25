search
Google Surfacing Less Featured Snippets in Search Results?

Edgy Universe Feb 25, 2021 at 2:55 pm GMT
Edgy Universe
Feb 25, 2021 at 2:55 pm GMT
200 Degrees / Pixabay.com

200 Degrees / Pixabay.com

According to reports, Google may be showing Featured Snippets less often on its search result page.

Last year, we seemed to be in the middle of what an Ahrefs article described as “featured-snippet-geddon.” Google was actively rolling out Featured Snippets for various search queries.

The reason is not far-fetched — the tool allowed search engines to serve answers quickly.

A 2020 Ahrefs study noted that roughly 14 million out of about 112 million keywords in its US database had Featured Snippets in their SERP. In other words, approximately 12.9 percent of search queries had an answer box.

That’s quite a lot!

Expectedly, the opportunity that these quick answers provided intrigued most SEO experts. That’s because it gives low-ranking pages a chance to appear at the top of search results for a specific definition or table.

But things could change soon.

A recent post on Search Engine Land suggests that tool providers are noticing a decline in the number of Featured Snippets. In other words, Google may be surfacing fewer answer boxes.

There’s more!

Report of Decline in Featured Snippets Number on Google

According to Search Engine Land, several tools that track Google search results now show a significant drop in Featured Snippets count. What’s more, the anomaly dates back to February 18th.

Some of these SEO apps include SEMRush, Moz, RankRanger, and SEOClarity.

Admittedly, these tools track different sets of keywords on the search engine. However, they are all showing a similar decline in the number of answer boxes on the SERP.

The reason for the decline is currently unclear.

On the one hand, it could be a bug, and Google may start showing more answer boxes again. Also, the change could be intentional on the search giant’s end.

Whatever the case may be, it would be best to monitor your website’s search traffic.

Barry Schwartz of Search Engine Land advises:

“If your site gets a lot of traffic from featured snippets in Google Search, this may impact your traffic. Keep an eye on your analytics, check to see if your top performing snippets are still showing up.”

Read More: Number of Backlinks is Irrelevant to Google Search Algorithm

