Technology 2 min read

Google to Bolster Malware Protection for Android Users

In a recent blog post, Google announced that it would bolster its Advanced Protection Program to improve the malware protection of Android devices.

Sumbo Bello Mar 20, 2020 at 8:35 am GMT
Primakov / Shutterstock.com

Yesterday, Google announced that it would strengthen malware protection for Android users.

For a while now, Google has been using a security offering called Advanced Protection Program to safeguard Google Accounts.

The program is especially vital for individuals that are at risk for targeted attacks. These include business leaders, journalists, politicians, activists, among others.

Advanced Protection Program keeps these accounts secure by limiting access to data and blocking fraudulent account access. In addition to other measures, the program also supports the use of physical keys.

One of the primary advantages of Advanced Protection is it’s continually evolving to defend against emerging threats. That way, users can always remain protected from potential attackers.

Now, Google takes it to another level. The tech giant announced that it’s adding new malware protections to the program for Android users. 

In a blog post announcement, Engineering Manager, Android Security, and Privacy, Roman Kirillov wrote:

“Today, we’re announcing new ways that Advanced Protection is defending you from malware on Android devices.”

Here’s how the new feature works.

Using Malware Protection on the Advanced Protection Program

For starters, Google Play Protect will automatically be enabled for users that have enrolled in the Advanced Protection Program.

The Google-built-in malware protection for Android currently scans and verifies 100 billion apps per day. The system uses machine learning to scan users’ devices and apps to identify harmful behavior and threats.

Now, Google is enabling the Play Protect system for Advanced Protection Program members.

As part of the malware protection plan, the program will limit users’ ability to install apps from outside the Play Store. In other words, Google will now prevent the download of non-Play Store apps on any device in the Advanced Protection Program.

Of course, there are exceptions.

For example, users can install from non-Play Store apps from the third-party app stores that shipped with their device. Also, users can install apps via the developer tool, Android Debug Bridge.

Starting today, these changes for Android will gradually roll out for Google Accounts that are enrolled in Advanced Protection,” says Kirillov.

“We’ll also be rolling out new malware protections for Chrome later this year.”

Read More: Google Removes Hundreds of Android Apps for Disruptive Ads

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

