search
Marketing 2 min read

Google to Show More Local COVID-19 News in Search

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello May 05, 2020 at 4:55 am GMT
Marketing 2 min read
Profile Image
Sumbo Bello
May 05, 2020 at 4:55 am GMT
Marketing 2 min read
Nadir Keklik / Shutterstock.com

Nadir Keklik / Shutterstock.com

Google's Danny Sullivan announced that the search engine will be showing more COVID-19 local news content to meet the massive demand.

In the last few months, coronavirus has been a hot topic on search engines, especially Google.

Along with searching for information about the virus, people also want to know whether they’re infected. That’s why a data reporter in Washington postChristopher Ingraham — predicted that the coronavirus trend would be the biggest in Google’s history.

It turns out that Ingraham may not be far off the mark. Yesterday, Google’s search liaison, Danny Sullivan, confirmed the growing search interest for COVID-19.

“Google Search has never seen as many searches for a single topic continue over a sustained period as is happening now with COVID-19,” said Sullivan. “Many searches are for news about what’s happening in local areas, such as sheltering updates or the latest on testing. “

Now, the search engine giant is surfacing more COVID-19 local news to meet the growing demand.

Using Local COVID-19 News to Satisfy Search Demand

Google defines local news as material from a publisher, like a local newspaper that serves specific cities or regions.

It could also be content that’s relevant to a specific area, even though it was written somewhere else. In other words, a local news publisher is not limited to a particular geographic region.

So, how does the search engine intend to meet the search demand for COVID-19 local news?

Google has changed its SERP to enable local content surface better within the Top Stories box, says Sullivan. The search engine now also includes a new “Local news” box specifically for COVID-19 searches.

Sullivan, however, added that publishers don’t have to make any particular changes.

Google has already reviewed the signals to understand if the content is relevant to a specific region. Now, the search engine giant is just balancing those signals better.

Aside from local news, Google is also changing where AMP and non-Amp stories appear in Top Stories for COVID-19 related searches.

At the end of the Twitter thread, Sullivan dropped a reminder about Google’s Journalism Emergency Relief Fund. It’s a program that’ll provide support to local news publishers around the world.

Read More: Google Releases COVID-19 Marketing Strategy Playbook

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Microsoft Corporation Surface Phone | Theusbport.com
Technology 3 min read

The Microsoft Surface Phone Gets Real With new Snapdragon Process...

William McKinneyShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Marketing 2 min read

Twitter Introduces 6-second Viewable Video Ad Bids                     

Sumbo BelloShare
Pixabay
Marketing 2 min read

How MozRank and MozTrust Affect Page Authority                             

StephanieShare
Patrick T. Fallon | Bloomberg via Getty
Marketing 4 min read

Let's Hope Streaming Doesn't Turn Into Cable                                 

PaigeShare
Pexels / Pixabay
Marketing 3 min read

Google Reportedly Made $4.7 Billion From News Content in 2018

Sumbo BelloShare
Captcha requests have been around since the early days of the internet. You may think they're obsolete and replaced now though, right? Wrong. | Image By Georgejmclittle | Shutterstock
Technology 4 min read

Why Captcha Requests are Here to Stay                                               

Juliet ChildersShare
Alexey Boldin / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 4 min read

New Study Reveals the Secret Behind Viral YouTube Ads               

Sumbo BelloShare
Jane0606 / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Google Rolls Out January 2020 Core Update                                       

Edgy UniverseShare
Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Meet Vespa, an Open Source Coronavirus Search Engine                 

Sumbo BelloShare
Eric Broder Van Dyke / Shutterstock.com
Technology 2 min read

Coronavirus Concern: Google Cancels Annual I/O Developer Conferen...

Sumbo BelloShare
viewimage / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

Google Rolls Out New Look for Organic and Paid Search on…

Edgy UniverseShare
Rawpixel.com | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

4 Tools to Help you Monitor Your Brand Mentions                           

Chris ParbeyShare
The Google Chrome Summit is already starting to turn heads with these three new announcements. | Image By rvlsoft | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Chrome Developer Summit Signals Competition With Microsoft     

Juliet ChildersShare
Mark Zuckerberg | Frederic Legrand - COMEO | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

Facebook TV, Amazon Twitch on the Edge; YouTube Must Respond 

Zayan GuedimShare
Drop of Light | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

Germany Fines Social Networks Heavily for ‘Illegal Content’

Zayan GuedimShare
ideyweb / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 8 min read

8 Tips for Your Content Marketing Cheat Sheet                               

Juliet ChildersShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.