search
Marketing 2 min read

Google Updates Shopping Search Results to Boost Local Stores

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Sep 17, 2020 at 7:45 am GMT
Marketing 2 min read
Profile Image
Sumbo Bello
Sep 17, 2020 at 7:45 am GMT
Marketing 2 min read
Vladimka production / Shutterstock.com

Vladimka production / Shutterstock.com

Google is updating its shopping search results to help customers shop safely from local stores during the current pandemic.

Recently, Google has been introducing new features to make shopping on its search engine safe and convenient.

In May, the search giant tested Curbside Pickup labels to inform customers that a specific product is available for pickup. That way, local retailers can move their inventory during the pandemic.

According to Google, searches for “curbside pickup” and “safe shopping” has increased tenfold in the last few months.

Now that some stores are reopening, figuring out ways to support businesses can be challenging. Tons of questions come to mind when consumers are considering making a purchase. These include:

  • Which stores have reopened?
  • Do they have an item that you want?
  • Do they offer any service to minimize contact?

Google wants to help local businesses provide these answers to potential customers. So, it updated the shopping search results to emphasize a convenient and safe purchase.

The changes can help customers shop at local stores quickly and safely.

Three Updates on Google Shopping Search Results

1. Filter by Local Availability

Users can now check whether a specific product is available locally, whether it’s a new laptop or a barbecue grill.

First, tap the Shopping tab, then select the Nearby filter option at the top of the page. Alternately, add “near me” to your search query to view product options available in local stores.

For example, you could type “music stand near me” to see the music stand in nearby stores.

2. Comparison Shopping

Thanks to a new map view, buyers can now compare stores in a specific area before going in person. You can check the opening and closing hours for each business as well as its distance from you.

Potential buyers can also preview items before making a purchase. They can also scroll through a carousel to see pictures and prices of some products.

3. Curbside or In-Store Pickup

The shopping search results on Google highlights businesses that offer safe purchase. Labels such as Curbside and In-store pickup shows which stores offer minimal contact while shopping.

Customers can call to confirm inventory. Also, a direct link to navigation in Maps can help users get to the store quickly.

Read More: Google Shopping Goes Live in the U.S. Across Mobile and Desktop

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Fishman64 / Shutterstock.com
Culture 3 min read

IKEA to Meet its Energy Production Goal by End of 2019             

Rechelle AnnShare
MasterTux | Pixabay.com
Technology 3 min read

Ban on Lethal Virus Research Lifted by the U.S. Government After...

Rechelle AnnShare
Faizal Ramli / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

YouTube Kids is Getting its Own Website                                           

Sumbo BelloShare
OpturaDesign / Shutterstock.com
Technology 5 min read

Google Confirms Arrival of Google Assistant on Android TV Today!

Rechelle AnnShare
We still haven't figured out a way to jack in and leave this measly reality behind. Maybe Google WebVR support for Oculus Rift will help us get there. | Betto Rodrigues | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Redditor Discovers That Google Chrome Supports Oculus Rift     

Juliet ChildersShare
Kheng Guan Toh / Shutterstock.com
Uncategorized 3 min read

All About Google's new NLP Model BERT                                               

Zayan GuedimShare
Yurchanka Siarhei / Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Google Releases Library For Quantum Machine-Learning Applications

Sumbo BelloShare
adike / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 4 min read

Let's Hope Streaming Doesn't Turn Into Cable                                 

Edgy UniverseShare
Vantage_DS / Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

The Google Home Feature That Amazon's Alexa Doesn't Have         

Zayan GuedimShare
Google Play Store logo | Google
Technology 3 min read

Google Removes Malicious Camera Applications from Play Store 

Rechelle AnnShare
Sakkmesterke | Shutterstock.com
Technology 6 min read

11 Companies set for a Quantum Leap in Computing                         

Zayan GuedimShare
Bisphere EcoSearch Homepage
Science 2 min read

EcoInternet Launches Coronavirus Newsfeed and Search Engine   

Sumbo BelloShare
Google I/O conference 2017 | Google.com
Technology 3 min read

AI for Google I/O: Edgy Labs Predictions Come True                     

Zayan GuedimShare
Google Docs is an incredibly useful free resource for everyone. The best way to take advantage is to learn all of its tricks.| Dennizn | Shutterstock.com
Culture 4 min read

Paste Style: did you Know About This Google Docs Trick?           

Juliet ChildersShare
Ricky Of The World / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

DuckDuckGo Now Serves Quick Answers in Search Results               

Edgy UniverseShare
marekuliasz | Shutterstock
Marketing 10 min read

10 Content Writing Tips for Beginners and Entrepreneurs           

Rechelle AnnShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.